Loog Pro & Loog Mini: The ultimate beginners' guitars

Hello friends! Six years ago we launched Loog Guitars here on Kickstarter. The response to our campaign was incredible, and it allowed us to build our company and start a journey that changed our lives. Over time we have released several updates to the Loog on our own, but now we are back on Kickstarter for something special: Loog Pro & Loog Mini; the best Loog Guitars yet.

WHAT IT IS

Loog Guitars are small, 3-string guitars designed to make it fun and easy for anyone to play music. They come with flashcards and an app that get you playing songs on day one.

WHO IS IT FOR

1: Anyone who ever wanted to play guitar. Playing songs on a traditional guitar can be a daunting task for beginners. Loog Guitars solve this: their 3-string neck reduces chords to the basic triad, still allowing you to play songs -any song-, and making the whole learning process way easier, faster and rewarding.

2: Children. Loog Guitars are especially helpful for kids, who can easily -and comfortably- form chords on Loog’s slim neck. And with the included flashcards and app, they can learn to play songs on day one.

Loog Mini: Ages 3+

Loog Pro: Ages 8+

3: Guitarists and musicians. Loog Guitars were designed with kids and beginners in mind, but even if you already play and own guitars, a Loog can be a fine addition to your arsenal: tune it to Open A and use it to play slide or as a killer riff machine. Or simply let the constraint of having fewer strings unleash your creativity and take you to new musical places. Like with our talented friend, Fede "Dinamita" Pereda here:

PLAY YOUR FAVORITE SONGS. TODAY.

A Loog is more than just an instrument: it's a guitar bundled with an app that has everything you need to start playing songs: video lessons, a tuner and a songbook with tunes by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars and more. The Loog app is free and available for iOS and Android.

LEARN ON A LOOG. PLAY ANY GUITAR.

Loog Guitars use regular guitar strings and standard guitar tuning -they are tuned like the first three strings of a regular guitar. This is why everything you learn on a Loog applies on a 6-string guitar as well.

Now, this is what's new:

LOOG PRO

The Loog Pro is the next evolution of the original, award-winning Loog Guitar. More than just another iteration, it’s a dramatically improved instrument in every sense: sound, intonation and playability. Key new features include:

New bridge

New all-maple neck

New pickup

New pickguard

New cutaway design

Fully assembled and ready to play

The Loog Pro comes in Acoustic and Electric models. It was designed for kids as young as 8, but it's also our answer to all of those asking when we would release a Loog that’s not just for children.

Scroll down to "Rewards" for pictures of all Loog Pro Electric and Acoustic models.

LOOG MINI

Simply put, the Loog Mini is the ideal first guitar. It's about the same size as a ukulele, but plays and sounds like a guitar because it uses classical guitar strings and standard guitar tuning. And, if we may say so ourselves, it projects a sweet, beautiful sound that's just unbelievable for a guitar of this size and price. Check it out:

Like the Loog Pro, the Loog Mini is more than just an instrument: it's a guitar bundled with an app that has everything you need to start playing songs. And call us crazy, but we believe that a world with 3-year-olds strumming to Beatles and Stones is a better world.

LOOG APP & FLASHCARDS

The new Loog app for iOS and Android has video lessons, a tuner and a songbook so you can learn to play guitar by playing Beatles, Stones, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars and more. Guiding you through the learning process is this friendly monster, whom you can customize to be a bit pop, rocker, mod, or whatever you like:

The Loog app comes with your personal music teacher / bandmate.

The Loog app rewards you as you learn: play a couple chords, and you will unlock Let it Be, by The Beatles. Play a couple more chords, and you will unlock another song. You can even record yourself playing and post those videos online. Both the Loog Pro and the Loog Mini give you full access to these tools.

The Free Loog App. Available for iOS and Android.

Also new is that we now include a deck of flashcards with chord diagrams with every Loog. This is a simple but quite effective way of learning how to form chords on your Loog, or any guitar.

The Loog flashcards. Included with every Loog Guitar.

WHY KICKSTARTER

This is where it all started for us. Since that first campaign back in 2011, we continued with our mission of making it fun and easy for anyone to play music. We are still a small company and while we could produce a small batch on our own, the ability to know in advance how many to make and all the insights that come with a Kickstarter campaign are so helpful, that we decided to push our luck and ask for your support, one more time. Plus, launching through Kickstarter feels more like a proper event than doing it quietly on our own. And we feel the Loog Pro and the Loog Mini deserve a nice launch party :)

Last but not least, doing it through Kickstarter also allows us to reward our backers. So if you are thinking of getting a new Loog, this is your chance to get one before anyone else and at a crazy low price.

TIMELINE

REVIEWS AND TESTIMONIALS

From our past campaigns and models:

"If you are thinking of of getting your kids interest in music, the Loog Guitar is perfect." WIRED

"Already a proven success (…) an incredibly slick kit that contains everything you need to start you (or your kiddo) on an epic musical journey." Gizmodo

"A rad electric guitar (...) the sequel to the now award-winning acoustic guitar." Fast Company

"A new, easy-to-learn, child-centric guitar sound was born and grade school would never be the same." TechCrunch

"Having been a backer of the original Loog guitar, I have no doubt on Rafael’s ability to complete and ship the electric Loog." GeekDad

"A couple of years ago Rafael Atijas designed a nice 3-string acoustic guitar (...) I have one at home. It's nicely made and sounds great. Rafael recently launched an electric Loog. It looks nice and is well on its way to reaching its funding goal. I want one!" BoingBoing

"One of the 20 most innovative companies for kids and parents in 2016." Fatherly.com

"I have used Loog Guitars to teach hundreds of students. We’ve seen a significant change in kids who, since playing a Loog, are more confident and interact better with peers. Thanks to Loog Guitars, I can have a class of students all playing a song together within 15 minutes on their first day.” David Mills (The Neighborhood Music School)

“Children under the age of 8 are usually restricted to playing melodies one string at a time. With the Loog, younger students can play chords as well as offering them new musical possibilities. (...) Loog Guitars do more than just miniaturize the adult design. The design and quality of materials make these guitars real instruments and not toys.” Scott Kacenga (Williamsburg Music Studio)

Award-winning design approved by educators.

REWARDS

$69: LOOG MINI

Retail value: $79 plus shipping

To get more than one, just add the extra $ amount to your pledge. (For example, to get two Loog Mini pledge $118.)

The Loog Mini comes in black, green, red, white, yellow and pink. You can choose your color once the campaign ends.

$129: LOOG PRO ACOUSTIC

Early Bird Special! (Retail value: $179 plus shipping)

To get more than one, just add the extra $ amount to your pledge. (For example, to get two Loog Pro Acoustic pledge $258.)

The Loog Pro Acoustic comes in black and red models. You'll be able to choose colors once the campaign ends.

$159: LOOG PRO ELECTRIC

Early Bird Special! (Retail value: $199 plus shipping)

To get more than one, just add the extra $ amount to your pledge. (For example, to get two Loog Pro Electric pledge $318.)

The Loog Pro Electric comes in black, green, red, white, yellow and pink. You'll be able to choose your color once the campaign ends.

$199: LOOG FAMILY PACK ACOUSTIC

Retail value: $258 plus shipping

The Loog Family Pack Acoustic includes 1 Loog Mini + 1 Loog Pro Acoustic. You'll be able to choose colors once the campaign ends.

$229: LOOG FAMILY PACK ELECTRIC

Retail value: $278 plus shipping

The Loog Family Pack Electric includes 1 Loog Mini + 1 Loog Pro Electric. You'll be able to choose colors once the campaign ends.

$299: LOOG PRO LUCITE (Limited Edition)

THE TEAM

Loog started as an academic project in 2010 when I developed the concept as my Master’s thesis at New York University. The fact that The Loog Guitar was conceived in a university actually explains a lot about our culture: our main goal is not to make the most profit, but to offer a product that is unique and well-designed.

In March 2011, I took this idea to Kickstarter with the goal to raise $15,000. Instead, we ended up raising $65,618 from people all over the world who believed in the project and wanted to play a part in bringing this idea to life. Thanks to them, Loog Guitars -the products and the company- are now a reality.

We are a team of six, driven by a passion for music and good design. We are thrilled and proud to offer what we think are the best guitars for children and we truly hope you’ll love them as much as we do.

Hello, world. Thanks for checking us out! :)

