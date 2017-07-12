KaWoof - Natural ball launcher for your dog

About this project

KaWoof is an ecological produced ball launcher for dogs wich runs completely without electricity.

KaWoof ist ein ökologisch produziertes Ball Katapult für Hunde, welches komplett ohne Strom funktioniert.

A lot of dog toys are made out of plastic and non natural, sometimes even toxic materials. But would you really let your dog play with those none natural Toys? We wanted to make a difference in the making of dog toys and training gadgets. So we invented the natural ball launcher KaWoof!

Eine Menge Hundespielzeuge werde aus Kunststoff und nicht natürlichen, manchmal sogar giftigen Materialien hergestellt. Würden Sie Ihren Hund mit diesen unnatürlichen Spielzeugen spielen lassen? Wir wollen das bei der Herstellung von Hundespielzeugen und Trainingsgeräten anders machen. Aus diesem Grund haben wir KaWoof das natürliche Ball Katapult erfunden.

KaWoof is nearly fully made out of the regrowing material wood and it's designed to work for big and small dogs too. With it’s four strength settings you can adjust it to your dogs needs. Your dog should at least have a weight about 5kg to use KaWoof properly.

KaWoof wird fast ausschließlich aus dem nachwachsenden Rohstoff Holz hergestellt und ist so designed, dass es sowohl kleine als auch große Hunde benutzen können. Mit den vier einstellbaren Stärken, lässt sich das Katapult perfekt an die Bedürfnisse Ihres Hundes anpassen. Ihr Hund sollte mindestens 5kg wiegen, um KaWoof richtig benutzen zu können.

We developed the throwing arm in such a way that you can use different ball sizes with it. No expensive balls will be needed. From a golfball sized ball to a tennis ball all sizes should work with KaWoof.

Der Wurfarm wurde so entwickelt, dass die unterschiedlichsten Ballgrößen darin platz finden. Es werden also keine teuren Bälle benötigt, welche noch zusätzlich erworben werden müssen. Vom Golfball großen Ball bis zur Tennisball Größe passt jeder Ball.

By developing and analyzing KaWoof using a 3D software, we were able to optimize our product perfectly.

Durch das entwickeln und Analysieren von KaWoof mittels einer 3D Software, konnten wir unser Produkt perfekt optimieren.

Team:

Christa Hillebrand, Kai Hillebrand

Kai Hillebrand, inventor and developer of KaWoof. Had the ball catapult originally built as a Christmas present for his mother Christa Hillebrand. Since the dogs and his mother had so much fun with the first prototype, it was further developed to give others the opportunity to use KaWoof.

Kai Hillebrand, Erfinder und Entwickler von KaWoof. Hatte das Ball Katapult ursprünglich als ein Weihnachtsgeschenk für seine Mutter Christa Hillebrand gebaut. Da es den Hunden und seiner Mutter so viel Spass gemacht hat, wurde der erste Prototyp weiterentwickelt um auch anderen die Möglichkeit zu geben KaWoof zu nutzen.

Christa Hillebrand, dog trainer with body and soul. With her little hand for our hairy four-legged friends and her many years of experience with dogs, KaWoof was decisively influenced by her.

Christa Hillebrand, Hundetrainerin mit Leib und Seele. Mit dem gewissen Händchen für unsere Haarigen Vierbeiner und Ihre jahrelange Erfahrung mit Hunden wurde KaWoof von Ihr maßgeblich mit geprägt.

