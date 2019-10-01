About

Space Infantry Resurgence is a robust gaming system that features a unique solitaire game, and has been further expanded to provide both co-op and two-player modes of play. In Space Infantry Resurgence you command an elite squad of veteran Space Infantry soldiers taking on the daunting task of fighting against unknown alien foes, through challenging environments, using only the weapons and tools on hand, or whatever can be scrounged along the way in order to achieve victory.

Space Infantry Resurgence will immerse you as never before. There is all new art and components, and it includes every scenario and campaign previously released for the first edition, along with new game modes and an enhanced manual all in one package. The game also features two brand new story-driven campaigns where you, the commander, make all of the strategic mission decisions. Patrol the depths of an enemy stronghold in randomly generated Hive Missions, featuring a modular environment that evolves as you explore it. Pit yourself against your friends in head-to-head mode as they control the sinister alien intelligence and fight your squad through a persistent campaign, or work together in our new cooperative mode. Space Infantry Resurgence brings you two new variants to play through in either co-op or solitaire mode; The Last Outpost and The Horde.



Make no mistake, Space Infantry Resurgence will test you and your leadership ability as never before. Will you guide your squads wisely, acquiring the necessary traits and unique perks to navigate the dangers ahead, or will a parade of dangerous alien races win out; plunging the fledgling human race into oblivion? It's entirely up to you!

Space Infantry Resurgence is based on an easy to learn d6 system where players roll dice to resolve actions taken by their squad in the form of Skills and Skill Checks. These skills can range from demolitions expertise, to Zero-G movement, to Melee and Ranged Combat.

Not all units are combat specific but serve in various support functions, vital to your squad’s success. Some units have specialized skills like Computer, Security, or even Demolitions instead of combat.

One of the many challenges you’ll face in Space Infantry Resurgence is that you won't always have the right skill for the job at hand. You will have to improvise, overcome, and adapt in order to survive and defeat the challenges faced.

Each map has unique mission mechanics for your squad to complete. Whether it be locating missing scientists, gathering intel, defusing nuclear ordnance, or capturing a stolen starship, Space Infantry gets the call! All enemies are unique, from the standard alien soldier on up to a monstrous creature that threatens a far flung outpost.

One of the more exciting new features is the evolving mission map, which changes with every play. The maps are a collection of inter-connected areas populated by randomly drawn cards representing a specific area. Each of these areas are known as Nodes. In the original game, the maps had fixed Nodes printed on the maps, which greatly limited replayability. That is no longer the case, as each mission will have its own unique identity, feel, and dangers to face.

Nodes will require a specific skill to access, so you must balance your squad’s composition based on the mission before you. You'll also have limited time to act, as each mission is turn-limited. The pressure is on!

That "Computer" Node could have easily required the "Advance" or "Security" skill instead if I had drawn them.

Combat can occur as you explore your mission map, triggering enemy forces that will hunt you at every turn. Once you advance into a Node, you check to see if you've been spotted.

The original game used multipurpose counters on a plain chart to track enemy units. In this new edition, all of that has been upgraded to be more efficient and thematic. With a quick glance, you can now see the full disposition of enemy forces you are facing; their capabilities and numbers along with what each of them looks like, fully immersing you into the game play experience.

The Flesh Eaters caught me, and it's a Class B encounter. I roll a 4, and check it against the Class B column on the Flesh Eaters Enemy Presence Table for the number of enemies I'm facing.

Units fight by dealing wounds, and these are dealt based on the successful use of their skills. However, combat is fluid and no plan survives first contact with the enemy. Sometimes, they will rapidly close into melee combat, while at others moving to ranged combat. Often they will trigger their unique race specific powers, which can really throw a wrench in your plans!

To counter this, you take a direct role in the game as the Squad Leader. Using your unique Command Skill, you can potentially buff any unit's Skill Check to provide the critical shift needed making the difference between life and death. If you can pass the Command Skill Check.

There are over 15 unique enemy races that you will encounter, a wide array of spendable resources to use on your missions, and a persistent campaign system where you will track multiple aspects of your units as you play through successive missions. Special Campaigns with unique rules and enemies, Narrative Campaigns, and advanced rules will keep the challenge and enjoyment level high.

IT'S ALL HERE, AND YOU ARE IN COMMAND!

All components are prototype and subject to change

3 x Counter Sheets with over 120 counters

16 x 11" x 17" Mission Maps

2 x 8.5" x 11" Mission Maps

12 x 8.5" x 11" Mission Sheets

6 x 8.5" x 11" Campaign Sheets

4 x 8.5" x 11" Squad Rosters

1 x 8.5" x 11" Coop Sheet

3 x 5.5" x 8.5" Player Aids

17 x Enemy Race 5.5" x 8.5" Cards

12 x Geomorphic 3" x 3" Hive Tiles

70+ Tarot Sized 4.5" x 2.5" Mission and Scenario Cards

23+ STRATOP 2.5" x 3.5" Cards

25+ Xeno Mind 2.5" x 3.5" Cards

35+ Unit 2.5" x 3.5" Cards

116+ Enemy Unit 2.5" x 3.5" Cards

177+ Mini Sized 2.5" x 1.75" Node cards

1 x 3" Deep Box

1 x Core Rule Manual

2 x Six Sided 16mm Dice: 1 Orange, 1 Black

Click On Banner to Download Space Infantry Resurgence Core Rules

A sample page showing the formation of the Core Rules:

The Core Rules include:

How to access Community Resources and forums.

An extensive and easy to use Table of Contents.

“How to use this Manual” section, detailing what you can expect in the game and how easiest to learn it.

detailing what you can expect in the game and how easiest to learn it. Full descriptions of all unit values, enemy unit values, markers, game and mission components,

of all unit values, enemy unit values, markers, game and mission components, Important notes and Significant Rules are highlighted throughout to make them easy to find

are highlighted throughout to make them easy to find Numerous, illustrated Examples of Play

Bootcamp Training Videos by the Gimpy Gamer (See Below).

SPACE INFANTRY RESURGENCE - BOOTCAMP TRAINING VIDEOS

Many of you have been asking if we would be providing our Bootcamp Training videos. The answer is a big YES, and the first few are up by the Gimpy Gamer. We will be adding more as we move forward covering all the rules. The SIR Bootcamp Videos are not meant to replace the Core Rules Manual but more of a manual enhancement. You can view the first videos here.

Our fully illustrated 11 x 17 Mission Maps feature expansive areas and detailed mission objectives printed on the map itself, as well as rogue-like Node placement, to ensure every game is different.

When a mission takes you into an area of tight corners and even tighter timeframes, you'll use these tiles to form a map as you explore. Each tile comes with its own Node Areas, like a missions map, but you only place tiles as you move off already placed tiles. You'll never know what's around the corner!

These cards represent the specific areas on the mission map that your squad must explore and are divided into 5-6 different types, based on the location and environment. Locations have several different cards, making each layout new and unique.

Our new and larger .75" rounded-corner counters make it easy to see any and all effects being applied to units. We also include rule references on specific counters to aid in quicker play. The counters are over 2mm thick, making them easy to pick up and handle.

Both friendly and enemy Units use poker-sized Unit Cards, making them easy to track. These cards show unit specific abilities, skill levels, and health. The player's units are color-coded, differentiating between the two types: Basic and Special. Your enemies have an additional Unit Cards called Race Sheets, which details their unique abilities in full and provides the supporting rules for fighting them in combat.

The mission deck is composed of Tarot-Sized Mission Cards both for campaign and one-off play sessions. Encounter cards provide a wide variety of challenges during Campaign Play, and mission cards enhance mission difficulty as the enemy Alert Level increases.

For missions that have more complex rules, such as unknown Nodes, special enemies, or mission specific rules, we have accompanying 8.5 x 11 inch Mission Sheets that detail the extra lengths your squad will have to go to in order to complete the mission. Missions such as delving into enemy hives that have unique structural changes to the map, or the War Theater missions for all-out war.

Also on Tarot size Cards, the Scenario cards create a flowing narrative campaign with optional missions and branching paths. Each comes with its own story section, illustration, and unique mission rules that supersede those on the mission maps. This includes unique locations, special enemies and much, much more!

When playing a number of back-to-back Missions as part of any persistent campaign, using randomly generated Missions and encounters, or if you want to tackle our two narrative story based campaigns, you'll use these 8.5 x 11 inch sheets to mark your progress and record which Missions you've played.

During campaigns, you'll recruit your squads from a standing battalion with its own special abilities, or you can create your own! You're going to take losses in combat, but you'll also gain vital experience and unlock new and powerful abilities. This is all tracked on the Squad Roster.

New with this edition of Space Infantry Resurgence is the ability to play as the terrible mind behind the enemy forces, using the Xeno Mind Cards. This deck of poker-sized cards lists the special abilities and advantages for the enemy forces in combat and between missions. During a campaign, as your enemy gains experience, you will gain more powerful cards, letting you challenge your rival as their units gain powers and abilities of their own.

With this 8.5 x 11 sheet, you and your friend can divide your squads and gain access to powerful tactics that will aid you in any combat encounter. Take command of the second squad as a Corporal and Flank your enemies, or take Rearguard to cover the unit’s six. Each style will provide unique opportunities to help your friend and increase your chances of survival.

The Last Outpost is a separate module that uses the basic Space Infantry Resurgence system. Here, squads will be locked into close quarter combat for survival aboard an orbiting space station. Units are managed on the game map individually rather than as a group, as you combat the AI controlled enemy advances! The Last Outpost module uses a unique map, counters, and components all included in Space Infantry Resurgence.

The Horde module is the ultimate test of endurance. How long can you last against a near endless horde of enemies? Build defenses, traps, gun emplacements, and try to stay alive as long as possible against multiple waves of enemies. Play alone, or with a friend. The Horde module has its own custom designed maps and components all included in Space Infantry Resurgence.

The detailed player aid cards provide the full list of orders your Squad Leader can issue, along with a detailed sequence of play for all game modes and skill check rules. It also houses all game tracks and Holding boxes needed for play.

Space Infantry Resurgence uses two six-sided dice to create random numbers (RN) which then determine success or failure. These dice are separated by color and purpose: orange (RN) and black (extended).

First roll with the orange die, and on a result of 2-5 it becomes your RN. To add the chance for fate to intervene, as it often does in life, there is the extended roll. With an orange die roll of 1 or 6, you roll the black die with the possibility of the 1 becoming a 0, or the 6 becoming a 7, or even an 8! It all depends on what the black die rolls:

If the orange die shows a 1, and the black die shows a 1, your RN is 0. You have failed.

die shows a 1, and the die shows a 1, your RN is 0. You have failed. If the orange die shows a 6, and the black die shows a 1 or 2, you add the result showing on the black die: making the result either 7 or 8 respectively!

But how do we use these RNs? Each Unit in the game has a set of skills. Each skill has a number assigned to it, called a Skill Level. Whenever a Unit wants to use a skill, like attacking an enemy or trying to move around the map, they'll need to make skill check by rolling an RN and comparing it to the Skill Level.

Below is an example of an Assault Team using their Fire Skill to attack an enemy.

The result of 2 means that the Assault Team gained 2 successes from the skill check. In combat, this would generate 2 wounds to be assigned to the enemy units the Fire Team is fighting. In movement, if the place they were moving needed to Success Levels, they could move to that space.

The gameplay will seem natural in no time. Try two or three practice rounds to get your bearings! Once you are in the flow of Space Infantry Resurgence, you can focus on equipping your Space Infantry squad (choosing each Unit for the Skills that you value most!).

Lets see how a Skill Check is used to move around the map. Maps are made up of Nodes, and each Node has a requirement you'll need to meet or beat to enter it. When you want to move to a new Node, you'll have to try to "Resolve it". Doing so means making a skill check using the skill on the Node, and trying to get Success Levels (abbreviated to SLs) equal to the number shown. Here's an example.

That Explorer Unit that you’ve smartly assigned to your squad would now make a skill check to resolve the Node, and it will need two successes before the squad can enter. Unless the unit gets very lucky (There are ways to tip the scales in your favor using other Units, but we'll save that for later) it’s probably going to take the Unit at least two turns before they meet the required Success Level. Not only is this going to cost you time, but the risk increases as well since you may be spotted while you wait.

Think you have what it takes?

All videos are using prototype game components.

Gimpy Gamer Takes a Look the Old Space Infantry and the New Space Infantry Resurgence

The Original Grognard Unboxing of Space Infantry Resurgence

The Original Grognard Part 1 of 2 Videos for Space Infantry Resurgence

The Original Grognard Part 2 of 2 Videos for Space Infantry Resurgence

We have designed some great Stretch Goals for this Kickstarter, and it’s all ready to go to the printer at the conclusion of the project. Every Kickstarter backer will receive ALL unlocked Stretch Goals as part of their pledge at no additional charge.

Many of the Stretch Goals that are unlocked in this Kickstarter will be available for purchase separately after the game hits retail, but by backing today you get ALL of this extra content as part of your pledge!

If we can unlock all of these Stretch Goals, we may even be able to add some surprises as the project progresses.

Remember, all Stretch Goals are already designed and ready for the printer, so there will be no delays for additional design or development. Help us to bring extra value to your Space Infantry Resurgence experience by unlocking all of these goals!

Add-On Instructions

To add-on to your pledge, follow these instructions.

Press the "Manage Your Pledge" button at the top of the page. If you have not pledged yet, it will say "Back This Project".

Increase your pledge in the "Pledge Amount" box by the total of the add-ons you want to include to your existing pledge (postage is already included).

After the conclusion of the Kickstarter you will receive a survey that will ask you questions so that you can explain how you would like the add-on money assigned.

What's the difference between an Add-On and a Stretch Goal? It's simple. A Stretch Goal is something that is unlocked as the Kickstarter campaign funding level increases, and is added by LnLP at no additional cost to you. An Add-On, as the name implies, is something that you can add on to your pledge, right from the get go, for an additional charge.

Ammo Crate Box and Counter Trays: $25

Our Ammo Crate box is our normal 3" Deep game box designed to look like an Ammo Crate. It also includes three of our deep counter trays. On each box cover flap including the front and back cover are yellow content areas for you to write what contents are in the box at a glance. The Ammo Crate can be used to store any extra game counters or components for this game or any other game you may own.

Gravity Dice - Space Infantry Resurgence Edition: $40

Are you tired of getting bad rolls? Are you looking for a better dispersion of randomized dice rolls? The difference between the Gravity Dice and a regular hard plastic dice is with a hard-plastic dice there is a greater chance of rolling in a 4,5,6 due to a heavier surface area on the opposite side. With Gravity Dice, all sides have an equal chance of being rolled, due to all sides having the same amount of surface area and weighted equally on all sides. Hard-plastic dice don’t register any weight on a scale, Gravity Dice, have a weight of 8 grams.

You will receive a set of two precision-machined dice, one orange and one black with an engraved Space Infantry Resurgence dice case. These dice are made of 6061 aircraft-grade aluminum. They are CNC-machined by skilled technicians here in the United States. They are then anodized to Type II standards in Magna, UT. The technicians drill each hole to a perfectly-calculated depth to ensure that you have the most precise and perfectly balanced dice in the industry.

Space Infantry T-Shirts $25

These are 100% pre-shrunk cotton t-shirts are are poly/cotton blends. The cotton T-shirt is made of a sturdy heavyweight material for durability. T-shirt sizes will be selected during the post-Kickstarter campaign survey and range in size from small all the way up to 4XL. The T-shirts are only available in black.

Spiral Bound Core Rule Book $40

The entire Space Infantry Resurgence Core Rules are now in an easy to use form factor with spiral binding. This spiral bound rulebook spreads out flat on the table, at the pages you desire without any damage or creasing to the manual or pages.

First and foremost, this game is ready for the printer….NOW, including all Stretch Goals. Our production team has decades of experience and success in the gaming industry. We are leveraging that long experience and have worked diligently to prepare this project, and minimize the risk involved by trying to give you all that we believe you want in a Kickstarter: a game that is ready to print. We have completed all design, development, play-testing, artwork, graphics, and printer prototypes IN ADVANCE. Our project will immediately be sent for printing upon successful funding of this project. That limits the risk of an extensive waiting period for fulfillment to our contributors.

We are using Crowdox as our pledge manager. That means you’ll be able to manage your pledge amount for any add-ons that you want after the Kickstarter project closes. We will post an update to notify backers when the pledge manager email is being sent out. At that time, you’ll need to manage your pledge and enter your shipping address to complete your order.

FRIENDLY SHIPPING

We have hooked up with some great world wide fulfillment companies and will be able to offer friendly shipping to most locations. Our shipping prices will be based upon approximately 5.5 to 6.5 pounds, based on estimated game weight and stretch goals.

Shipping will be charged during your post-Kickstarter campaign survey where you will fill in your shipping address. Our pledge manager will use your shipping address to calculate and charge you for shipping your reward. Listed below are the estimated shipping costs. These may vary slightly, depending on how many stretch goals are unlocked.

USA: $17 to lower 48 states for Space Infantry Resurgence, and ALL additional games.

$25 to Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico for Space Infantry Resurgence, plus ALL additional games.

Canada: $22 for Space Infantry Resurgence, plus ALL additional games.

EUROPE: $20 for Space Infantry Resurgence, plus a total of $10 for all additional games to Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden.

$25 for Space Infantry Resurgence, plus a total of $10 for all additional games to Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

$35 for Space Infantry Resurgence, plus $10 for each additional game to Croatia, Iceland, Israel, and Ukraine.

$40 for Space Infantry Resurgence, plus $15 for each additional game to Turkey and Russian.

ASIA: $15 for Space Infantry Resurgence, plus a total of $7 for all additional games to China and Hong Kong.

$30 for Space Infantry Resurgence, plus a total of $10 for each additional game to Japan, S. Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam.

$40 for Space Infantry Resurgence, plus $30 for each additional game to Indonesia.

OCEANIA: $25 for Space Infantry Resurgence, plus $10 for each additional game to Australia and New Zealand.

LATIN AMERICA: $40 for Space Infantry Resurgence, plus $10 for each additional game to Brazil, Chile, and Mexico.

MIDDLE EAST: $40 for Space Infantry Resurgence, plus $10 for each additional game to Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates.

AFRICA: $40 for Space Infantry Resurgence, plus $10 for each additional game to South Africa.