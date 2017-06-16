LEVITAT: The Revolutionary Aerial Mat

About this project

Unplug. Relax & Have Fun!

It’s time to levitate your life. We are offering you a comfortable and dynamic way to experience and connect with the world around you.

Feel like you’re flying on the aerial mat and create out of this world experiences everywhere you go. We take you to a new level, mind and body. Levitat is here to empower you to live, take a break, relax, have fun and feel free!

Taking Levitat with you is easy and comfortable. With our compact backpack the aerial mat is lighter and smaller than two water bottles.

Aerial Mat Pledge - Free shipping-

Spend less than three minutes creating your own personal oasis! The aerial mat can be set up anywhere and everywhere, outdoor and indoor (with the Levi-stand).

All you need is three points (trees, poles, or columns) and you will be able to mount the aerial mat. No need for the points to be equal distance apart, adjust the tension and height and you’re ready to go!

Check out all the versatile ways you can enjoy our aerial mat.

· Relax: Rest, chill and even sleep like a baby.

· Play: Adored by children of all ages.

· Trekking: Take a break and relax with the best views.

· Cross-training: Improve your core strength and balance.

· Yoga: The perfect complement to any yoga practice.

· Meditation: Take your mindfulness to a higher level with absolute peace and comfort.

· Much more: Whatever your imagination comes up! Only you set the limits!

The Standard Aerial Mat comes with the "Chartreuse" color. (Between green and yellow)

The Aerial Mat also comes with other unique options.

The Limited Edition Color pledge.

· Beige color

· Blue color straps

· Purple color

PATENT PENDING

Our Design Team with wide experience and several International Design Awards have developed together with our engineers the Aerial Mat. They have taken care of every detail to optimize the size, weight and durability.

-- UNLOCKED! --

With all the support and ideas we’ve seen from our backers so far we set our first stretch goal at $50,000. Having reached our goal the Levi-net will be available as an add-on option with your Aerial Mat!

65% Discount for all our backers !

! FREE SHIPPING TO ALL OUR BACKERS

Light and convenient, it’s the storage solution for any adventure. Levi-net will Retail for $49 / 44€.

We will send our customer survey on June 15th in order to include the Levi-net and your shipping address.

----NEW STRETCH GOAL----

Only 8 days left! Let's get to $100,000! Help us by sharing our project with your friends and welcome them into our suspended tribe. Lets levitate up to $100k and hopefully more!

Heres what you can expect with this cool add-on: shelter from the elements, bug protection, privacy and more!