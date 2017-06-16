Share this project

LEVITAT: The Revolutionary Aerial Mat
Product Design
Berlin, Germany
$86,166
pledged of $16,793 goal
backers
   
Converted from €76,964 pledged of €15,000 goal
LEVITAT: The Revolutionary Aerial Mat

The ultimate suspended mat. Comfortably fits 3 adults or 5 kids. Hammock, bed, yoga mat, sunshade & much more!

About this project

 

 

Unplug. Relax & Have Fun!

It’s time to levitate your life. We are offering you a comfortable and dynamic way to experience and connect with the world around you. 

 

Feel like you’re flying on the aerial mat and create out of this world experiences everywhere you go. We take you to a new level, mind and body. Levitat is here to empower you to live, take a break, relax, have fun and feel free!

Taking Levitat with you is easy and comfortable. With our compact backpack the aerial mat is lighter and smaller than two water bottles.

  • Aerial Mat Pledge - Free shipping-

Spend less than three minutes creating your own personal oasis! The aerial mat can be set up anywhere and everywhere, outdoor and indoor (with the Levi-stand).

 

 

All you need is three points (trees, poles, or columns) and you will be able to mount the aerial mat. No need for the points to be equal distance apart, adjust the tension and height and you’re ready to go!

Check out all the versatile ways you can enjoy our aerial mat.

 

· Relax: Rest, chill and even sleep like a baby. 

· Play: Adored by children of all ages.

· Trekking: Take a break and relax with the best views.

· Cross-training: Improve your core strength and balance.

· Yoga: The perfect complement to any yoga practice.

· Meditation: Take your mindfulness to a higher level with absolute peace and comfort. 

· Much more: Whatever your imagination comes up! Only you set the limits!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

   

 

 

  

 

 

 

 The Standard Aerial Mat comes with the "Chartreuse" color. (Between green and yellow)

The Aerial Mat also comes with other unique options.

The Limited Edition Color pledge.

· Beige color

· Blue color straps

· Purple color

 

  

 

PATENT PENDING
PATENT PENDING

 

 

 

 Our Design Team with wide experience and several International Design Awards have developed together with our engineers the Aerial Mat. They have taken care of every detail to optimize the size, weight and durability. 

 

 

 

 

 

                          -- UNLOCKED! --

With all the support and ideas we’ve seen from our backers so far we set our first stretch goal at $50,000. Having reached our goal the Levi-net will be available as an add-on option with your Aerial Mat!  

  • 65% Discount for all our backers
  • FREE SHIPPING TO ALL OUR BACKERS

Light and convenient, it’s the storage solution for any adventure. Levi-net will Retail for $49 / 44€. 

  •  We will send our customer survey on June 15th in order to include the Levi-net and your shipping address. 

               ----NEW STRETCH GOAL----

Only 8 days left! Let's get to $100,000! Help us by sharing our project with your friends and welcome them into our suspended tribe. Lets levitate up to $100k and hopefully more!

Heres what you can expect with this cool add-on: shelter from the elements, bug protection, privacy and more!

 

 

 

 

 

                                 

 

 

 

 

 

 

   

 

 

 

 

Risks and challenges

We started design and planning of Levitat at the end 2015, with plans to launch on Kickstarter this time last year. Right before our launch date we decided that our aerial mat needed a redesign. We wanted a product that gave the user more freedom, that allowed them to be active or passive. After taking a year to work out all the small roadblocks we have come back with an even better product for you. Better materials, better design, same spirit. Our product is ready to ship!

    Pledge €1 or more About $1.10

    Back for a Buck

    Thanks for your support!

    As a token of gratitude from our team, you will receive a FREE E-BOOK

    We will keep you updated on everything we do at Levitat and look forward to hearing your comments and suggestions!

    Includes:
    • Happiness Design: How to Design Your Ideal Life and Make It
    41 backers
    Pledge €139 or more About $153

    Levitat - Aerial Mat

    1 Aerial Mat: (Retail Price - $240 / 215€)
    Save 35% Off the regular retail price!

    • Free Shipping:
    US, CANADA, AUSTRALIA & EUROPE

    You will also get our E-book for FREE!
    Happiness Design: How to Design Your Ideal Life and Make It Happen.

    Look out for our emails keeping you updated on everything we do at Levitat. We look forward to hearing your comments and suggestions.

    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    169 backers
    Pledge €190 or more About $208

    Levi-Stand (Metallic support)

    Levi-stand will retail for ~$290 / 259 €
    Receive 27% discount off the retail price.

    Be the first to enjoy OUTDOORS & INDOORS
    No Limits !
    This special, limited quantity reward is available for only 100 backers.

    • Fast setup in less than 5 min.
    • 100% Removable stand.
    • 1 Bag for easy transport.

    We will keep you updated on everything we do at Levitat and look forward to hearing your comments and suggestions!

    Note: Please make sure you get your Levitat Aerial Mat.
    The Levi-Stand pledge doesn't include the Aerial Mat

    Includes:
    • Metallic Stand
    • Bag
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    10 backers
    Pledge €484 or more About $531

    Early Store Pack (5 Aerial Mats)

    5 Aerial Mat: (Retail Price: $1200 / 1075€)

    Want to bring Levitat into your store?
    We're offering a highly discounted price for small businesses -- $96 per Aerial Mat! (55% Discount)

    Be one of our first Retailers on the Market to sell Levitat's Aerial Mat.

    Look out for our emails keeping you updated on everything we do at Levitat. We look forward to hearing your comments and suggestions.

    Levitat will retail for ~$240 / 215€ each

    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (17 left of 20) 3 backers
    Pledge €880 or more About $965

    PREMIUM Store Pack (10 Aerial Mats)

    10 Aerial Mat: (Retail Price: $2420 / 2150€)

    Want to be the first to bring Levitat into your store?
    We're offering a highly discounted price for businesses -- $86 per Aerial Mat! (60% Discount)

    Be one of our first PREMIUM Retailers on the Market to sell Levitat's Aerial Mat.

    Look out for our emails keeping you updated on everything we do at Levitat. We look forward to hearing your comments and suggestions.

    Levitat will retail for ~$240 / 215€ each

    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (10 left of 10) 0 backers
    Pledge €73 or more About $80

    Levitat Special Early Bird

    1 Aerial Mat: (Retail Price - $240)

    This special, limited quantity reward is available for the first 100 backers.

    Receive 65% discount off the retail price.

    We will keep you updated on everything we do at Levitat and look forward to hearing your comments and suggestions.

    Includes:
    • Aerial Mat
    • Mounting Straps
    • Rachet
    • Compact Backpack
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 100 backers
    Pledge €91 or more About $100

    Levitat Early Bird

    1 Aerial Mat: (Retail Price - $240)

    Early birds help us to get started! You will save 59% off the regular retail price.

    We will keep you updated on everything we do at Levitat and look forward to hearing your comments and suggestions!

    Includes:
    • Aerial Mat
    • Mounting Straps
    • Rachet
    • Compact Backpack
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 100 backers
    Pledge €127 or more About $139

    Levitat

    1 Aerial Mat: (Retail Price - $240)

    Save 41% off the regular retail price!

    As a special reward we will also include a free pair of yoga socks! Look out for our emails keeping you updated on everything we do at Levitat. We look forward to hearing your comments and suggestions.

    Includes:
    • Aerial Mat
    • Mounting Straps
    • Rachet
    • Compact Backpack
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 7 backers
    Pledge €145 or more About $159

    Levitat Custom Color -Limited Edition-

    Custom Color Aerial Mat: (Retail Price - $270)

    Choose your accent color from one of our three models.

    • Beige COLOR

    You will save 45% off the regular retail price!

    We will keep you updated on everything we do at Levitat and look forward to hearing your comments and suggestions.

    Includes:
    • Aerial Mat
    • Mounting Straps
    • Rachet
    • Compact Backpack
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 25 backers
    Pledge €145 or more About $159

    Levitat Custom Color -Limited Edition-

    Custom Color Aerial Mat: (Retail Price - $270)

    Choose your accent color from one of our three models.

    • Purple COLOR

    You will save 45% off the regular retail price!

    We will keep you updated on everything we do at Levitat and look forward to hearing your comments and suggestions.

    Includes:
    • Aerial Mat
    • Mounting Straps
    • Rachet
    • Compact Backpack
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 25 backers
    Pledge €145 or more About $159

    Levitat Custom Color -Limited Edition-

    Custom Color Aerial Mat: (Retail Price - $270)

    Choose your accent color from one of our three models.

    • Purple BLUE Strap

    You will save 45% off the regular retail price!

    We will keep you updated on everything we do at Levitat and look forward to hearing your comments and suggestions.

    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 25 backers
    Pledge €230 or more About $252

    Levitat x2. Double the Fun

    2 Aerial Mat: (Retail Price $480 / 430€)

    Want to build your suspended oasis with us?
    This is the best deal we have for you, your family and friends.
    -- $240 less than retail! (50% Discount)

    This special, limited quantity reward is available for only 25 backers.

    - Two aerial mats are better than one!

    Look out for our emails keeping you updated on everything we do at Levitat. We look forward to hearing your comments and suggestions.

    Includes:
    • Aerial Mat
    • Mounting Straps
    • Rachet
    • Compact Backpack
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 25 backers
    Pledge €295

    Levitat Stand Combo

    Enjoy Levitat outdoors and indoors!

    Levitat + Stand will retail for ~$490

    We will keep you updated on everything we do at Levitat and look forward to hearing your comments and suggestions!

    Includes:
    • Aerial Mat
    • Mounting Straps
    • Rachet
    • Compact Backpack
    • Levi-Stand
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 3 backers
    Pledge €726 or more About $797

    Levitat Retailer Pack (10 Aerial Mats)

    Be the first retailer on the market to sell Levitat’s Aerial Mat. Buy 10 aerial mats and receive a 65% discount.

    Look out for our emails keeping you updated on everything we do at Levitat. We look forward to hearing your comments and suggestions.

    Levitat will retail for ~$240 each

    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 4 backers
