The Kong, the Worlds First Koozie Beer Bong

About this project

Introducing The Kong, the world's first koozie beer bong. We set out to make a unique drinking product that reinvents the beer bong in a portable way that just makes sense, and we think we’ve done exactly that.

Our experience and research in the party and tailgate scene told us that there are three features which will solve the biggest problems currently holding the beer bong to its original untouched roots. The features we wanted to bring were portability, making the beer bong personal, and taking it from novelty to a long lasting, beer drinking connoisseurs tool.

Easy set up from koozie to bong, and from bong to koozie

No more kink bends in the hose

Exceptional Durability

Convenient and easy to take from party to party or tailgate to party

Easily fits in a purse or bag to take to your favorite concert or sporting event

Exceptional koozie that will keep your 12 ounce can, 12 ounce bottle, or 16 ounce can snug and cold even on the hottest summer days

We are also very excited to announce that our production quantity run will feature 6 color options! We have included a survey section on our website to complete after you have purchased your Kong! This survey will have 10 color options, choose the one you would like, the top 6 color options chosen will be the colors offered when production of the koozies begins! The day the campaign ends, we will close the survey and establish our 6 color options! We will then email you the same day and have you choose again from the final options, what color Kong we will be shipping to you!

We've already setup the molds needed and lined up our manufacturer to produce this one of a kind product. We've also teamed up with patent lawyers to submit a US patent and trademark application which will solidify our company's future. Now we are ready to order a production quantity run of these and put the Kong on the market.

Unfortunately because of the nature of the manufacturing process, we must make these Kong’s in large run orders to get the cost to an acceptable level. We need your help to gather capital required to purchase the molds and place this first production order to get us off the ground. If you help us to meet our goal, you''ll be the very first to own The Kong!