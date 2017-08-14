All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
The Kong, the Worlds First Koozie Beer Bong
An exceptional can cooler that conveniently transforms into a beer bong whenever you need it.
About this project
Introducing The Kong, the world's first koozie beer bong. We set out to make a unique drinking product that reinvents the beer bong in a portable way that just makes sense, and we think we’ve done exactly that.
Our experience and research in the party and tailgate scene told us that there are three features which will solve the biggest problems currently holding the beer bong to its original untouched roots. The features we wanted to bring were portability, making the beer bong personal, and taking it from novelty to a long lasting, beer drinking connoisseurs tool.
- Easy set up from koozie to bong, and from bong to koozie
- No more kink bends in the hose
- Exceptional Durability
- Convenient and easy to take from party to party or tailgate to party
- Easily fits in a purse or bag to take to your favorite concert or sporting event
- Exceptional koozie that will keep your 12 ounce can, 12 ounce bottle, or 16 ounce can snug and cold even on the hottest summer days
We are also very excited to announce that our production quantity run will feature 6 color options! We have included a survey section on our website to complete after you have purchased your Kong! This survey will have 10 color options, choose the one you would like, the top 6 color options chosen will be the colors offered when production of the koozies begins! The day the campaign ends, we will close the survey and establish our 6 color options! We will then email you the same day and have you choose again from the final options, what color Kong we will be shipping to you!
We've already setup the molds needed and lined up our manufacturer to produce this one of a kind product. We've also teamed up with patent lawyers to submit a US patent and trademark application which will solidify our company's future. Now we are ready to order a production quantity run of these and put the Kong on the market.
Unfortunately because of the nature of the manufacturing process, we must make these Kong’s in large run orders to get the cost to an acceptable level. We need your help to gather capital required to purchase the molds and place this first production order to get us off the ground. If you help us to meet our goal, you''ll be the very first to own The Kong!
Risks and challenges
If challenges happen to arise we will meet them head on, and do whatever we need to, to make sure we remedy the problem. We are not going to give up if a challenge arises in getting this product to market. If we do not know a solution to a problem, we are going to find it. We know that we don't know all the answers to every question we'll have along this journey, but we have no problem doing everything we need to, to find the people that do. It wasn't easy getting this product to this point, and we ran into challenges all along the way, but we have overcome them, and we will continue to overcome them.
We consider it a privilege and honor to be able to work on this project on behalf of our backers, and will keep your consideration our first priority, every step of the way. Become a backer, and we will ship you a quality product, on time, with the goal of exceeding your expectations in every way possible.
Our design, and specifications have been inspected and approved by our manufacturing partners and our production timeline has been established. We are excited to bring the Kong to life.
All rewards include shipping in the pledge! We are going to work as fast and as hard as possible to begin shipping all reward packages in September, still in time to enjoy your Kong at those awesome fall football tailgates! For our international backers we will be using USPS international shipping and will stay in close contact with you as soon as we begin shipping to ensure accuracy and speed!
