Share this project

Done
Share
Embed

Share this project

Done
Email
Bean 3D Printer: The Ultimate Consumer SLA 3D Printer project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound
Project We Love
3D Printing
San Francisco, CA
$468,698 pledged of $50,000 goal
backers
   
Back this project
Share
Share

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Bean 3D Printer: The Ultimate Consumer SLA 3D Printer

By Kudo3D 2 created

Bean 3D Printer: The Ultimate Consumer SLA 3D Printer

The Bean 3D printer from Kudo3D is a high resolution, affordable, and reliable resin SLA printer created with the consumer in mind.

The Bean 3D printer from Kudo3D is a high resolution, affordable, and reliable resin SLA printer created with the consumer in mind. Read more

$468,698 pledged of $50,000 goal
backers
   
Project We Love
3D Printing
San Francisco, CA
Back this project
Share
Share

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Rewards Campaign FAQ 28 Updates 16 Comments 412 Community
Back this project
Remind me

About this project

 

 

Along with the advancement of display technologies, resin printers now can be made with a cost close to FDM printers while maintaining a print quality much better than FDM printers. Bean is developed to meet consumers' demand for a high performance, reliable, low-cost 3D printer.   


    

With consumers in mind, we determined that the new printer must be compact and stylish. The green cover was designed to make it easier to be blended into an everyday environment. In line with the theme "green," the Bean's light source is made from LEDs, resulting in a greener energy consumption and longer lifetime. The two edges were rounded off to reflect the shape of a bean. In the end, we dubbed the printer the "Bean" to reflect the compactness and greenish qualities of the printer. (Internally, we nicknamed it Green Bean!) To bring the cost down, we combine our PSP technology with an ultra-high resolution LCD panel. With this came the birth of Kudo3D's Bean 3D printer.     

The Bean is stylish.   It is pre-calibrated before shipping and comes with a spring loaded self-leveling build platform. 

  

The Bean 3D printer is a fully fledged, compact desktop SLA 3D printer. With dimensions of 8 in x 8 in x 16 in (20 cm x 20 cm x 40 cm)  and a weight of only 15 pounds (6.67 Kg), the Bean fits well in any office, studio and workshop environment.  

Printing at 50 micron XY resolution (capable of 10 microns Z layer thickness), the printouts of Bean has an amazing high resolution comparable to DLP 3D printers. Here again on Kickstarter, we print the same Fisherman Captain model designed by Russ Charles to illustrate the details that Bean can achieve. This model is printed at a layer thickness of 35 microns. 

The Bean 3D printer has a uniform maximum build area of 2.7 in x 4.7 in (12.1 cm x 6.8 cm) and a build height of 5.9 in (15 cm). We printed 39 rings with a layer thickness of 25 microns on one platform to illustrate the uniformity. The diameter of a prong in the digital model is 0.0567 in (1.44 mm). The diameter of the printed prongs around the four corners is about 0.0563 in (1.43 mm). The diameter of the printed prongs in the center is around 0.05866 in (1.49 mm). Printout uniformity is greater than 95% across the platform. At a layer thickness of 50 microns, the printing speed ranges from 1 to 2 cm per hour. 

The surfaces of printed models are very smooth.  

The Bean 3D printer is a LCD based SLA 3D printer. Instead of using laser or DLP to generate patterns, the Bean has a high resolution 2K LCD panel coupled with a purple 405nm LED lamp to project slices of a 3D model onto the floor of resin container. The average power consumption of the Bean is only 50W which is one of the lowest. 

 

 

The resin container is a modified version of the PSP (passive self-peeling) resin container on Titan 2 DLP-SLA printer. Similar to the original PSP, this new version is called the PSP-D. Only Teflon film needs to be replaced. The lifetime of the film depends on the size of the printed model. In general,  it should last 20 to 50 prints. The peeling starts from one side of the container to reduce the separation force. As a result, the printing is more reliable, the details are preserved and larger models can be printed. 

Bean currently uses a tool chain of software and is controlled by web browser. We will start developing an integrated version after Kickstarter campaign.  

 Bean can be controlled and monitored by mobile devices 

  

SLA 3D printers use liquid resins to create the prints. This liquid resin solidifies once a light pattern is shined upon it. Our 3DSR high resolution resins have been thoroughly formulated for different applications, ensuring users with only the best result. We are currently evaluating castable resins for Bean and will release a castable resin before shipping.  

  

    

    

    

                                                                                                    

    

      

      

    

    

      

    

        

  

 

 

project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound

  

         

                                                                    

     

                                                                                                                   

 

 

 

 

    

 

 

    For each printer, the starter kit includes:

 

 

 

 

 

   

We hope that this affordable printer will get into many people's life and accelerate new innovations and designs that we have not seen before. However, we cannot do it alone. We need your support to make Bean into a successful product.  

    

  

 

                                                                                     

                                            THANK YOU!

Risks and challenges

The risk of this project is much lower compared with other new 3D printer projects. This is our second project on Kickstarter, and we have 3 years of experience producing our Titan 1 and Titan 2 printers. Kudo3D Inc. was founded with a goal to be one of the top 3D printer companies. Our Titan printers have been proven to be very successful and are used by many prestigious institution and companies. We are financially disciplined and secured. We believe building credits is the most important thing to make a business sustainable in the long run. Given this, we only promise what we can achieve. Despite this, there are always some risks with any projects.

1) Procurement risk: This is mainly caused by the suppliers' delay. To minimize the risk, we always have backup suppliers.
2) Design risk: This risk is relatively low because most of the Bean design was inspired by our Titan 2 printer.
3) Resin risk: In addition to the resins showcased during the Kickstarter campaign, more resins for different applications will be developed before shipment. Third party resin suppliers will release compatible resins as well.
4) Shipping risk: This is mainly caused by the different countries' customs and may result in a delay.

Learn about accountability on Kickstarter

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

Report this project to Kickstarter

Support this project

  1. Make a pledge without a reward

    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge $5 or more About $5

    Thank You!

    You are helping our dream become a reality!

    As a big thank you, we will include your name on our "Thank You List" on our website and social media.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    26 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge $29 or more About $29

    T-Shirt + Kudo3D Bag

    Thank you for your support!

    We will include your name on our "Thank You List" and send a Kudo3D T-shirt + Kudo3D Bag. (US shipping cost covered)

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    2 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge $50 or more About $50

    Resin 2 Pack

    Need additional resin colors? The Resin 2 pack includes:

    -1 Bottle of Black Resin (250 mL)
    -1 Bottle of Yellow Resin (250 mL)

    *Shipping cost not included

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    3 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge $85 or more About $85

    Post-Curing LED Lamp

    Want to save some time during the post-curing process? This 20W post-curing UV LED lamp will post-cure your prints to perfection. Curing volume is 6.3 in x 6.3 in x 2.75 in.

    *Shipping cost not included

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    2 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge $399 or more About $399

    Bean 3D Printer Package (MSRP $1200)

    Printer Package! You will receive:

    -1 Bean 3D printer
    -1 Bottle of 250mL Resin
    (Color: Green)
    -1 Resin Container
    -1 Build Platform
    -1 Starter Kit

    *Shipping cost not included

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    295 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge $499 or more About $499

    Bean 3D Printer Deluxe (MSRP $1400)

    Deluxe Package Deal! You will receive:

    -1 Bean 3D printer
    -1 Post Curing LED Lamp
    -1 Wi-Fi Repeater
    -2 Bottles of 250mL Resin
    (Colors: 1 Green + 1 Grey)
    -2 Resin Containers
    -1 Build Platform
    -1 Starter Kit

    *Shipping cost not included

    Add +$50 USD for Resin 2 Pack

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    443 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  8. Select this reward

    Pledge $759 or more About $759

    Double Bean 3D Printers (MSRP $2400)

    Want more than 1? The Double Bean will give you:

    -2 Bean 3D printers
    -2 Bottles of 250mL Resin
    (Color: Green)
    -2 Resin Containers
    -2 Build Platforms
    -2 Starter Kits

    *Shipping cost not included

    Add +$50 USD for Resin 2 Pack
    Add +$85 USD for Post-Curing LED Lamp
    Add +$35 USD for Wi-Fi Repeater

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    21 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.
  9. All gone!

  10. Reward no longer available

    Pledge $199 or more About $199

    Bean Super Early Bird (MSRP $1200)

    Thanks for being our super earliest backers! You will receive:

    -1 Bean 3D printer
    -1 Bottle of 250mL Resin
    (Color: Green)
    -1 Resin Container
    -1 Build Platform
    -1 Starter Kit

    *Shipping cost not included

    Add +$50 USD for Resin 2 Pack
    Add +$85 USD for Post-Curing LED Lamp
    Add +$35 USD for Wi-Fi Repeater

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 31 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  11. Reward no longer available

    Pledge $299 or more About $299

    Bean Early Bird (MSRP$1200)

    Still early! You will receive:

    -1 Bean 3D printer
    -1 Bottle of 250mL Resin
    (Color: Green)
    -1 Resin Container
    -1 Build Platform
    -1 Starter Kit

    *Shipping cost not included

    Add +$50 USD for Resin 2 Pack
    Add +$85 USD for Post-Curing LED Lamp
    Add +$35 USD for Wi-Fi Repeater

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 300 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.