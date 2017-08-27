DJIN: The Wallet, perfected.

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
About this project
DJIN is a tiny, patent-pending wallet that allows you to access everything you need in one swift motion. There's a clip for cards and bills, a slide pocket for your coins, keys and USB sticks, and a concealed stash-drawer for extra-valuable items. Also, DJIN comes in leather or microfiber, so you can choose the style that's right for you.
Let's face it. We all crave the 'perfect' wallet. But we're never truly satisfied by the one we have. Today's wallet are either bulky and uncomfortable, or way too minimal.
That is why we created DJIN. We dedicated ourselves to designing the most effective way to access your wallet. Now, we're super proud to share it. DJIN is secure, but easy to access. Light, but substantial. Tiny, but large enough for everything you need. Here is the breakdown:
Access the entire content of your wallet quickly and easily. Open, fan, and tilt, and see everything you need in the palm of your hand.
You can stop digging for keys and fishing for coins. DJIN beautifully allows you to see your entire wallet in the palm of your hand. A small tilt forwards, and everything slides out for you to see. Just pick what you need.
DJIN's clip adjusts to your needs. Arrange 10 cards, 20 bills, or any combination of the two. Whatever is comfortable for you. Feel free to use the clip for anything else, such as receipts, passport photos or notes.
We wanted you to experience DJIN like no other wallet before. When we came up with the idea of a concealed drawer, we knew we had it. This is for very small items that are valuable or precious, that you want to keep extra close. Use your imagination to see how it can work for you.
Every DJIN comes with its own beautiful Koala-Gear RFID-blocking card. It's designed to protect personal information stored on credit cards or any other RFID Cards from e-pickpockets using handheld RFID scanners. Just put it in front of any RFID cards you have in the stack and free yourself from worrying about your information being stolen. The card will protect all the cards behind it and the first card in front of it. The stainless steel clip will protect your cards. from the back. Still need quick access to a card? You can put your magnetic student or transport card in front of the RFID-blocking card (with one card in between) and use it without opening DJIN.
DJIN was designed to have a perfect close. On the millimeter. The corners are magnetic, giving you satisfying feedback every time you close your wallet, and keeping your valuables secure. Don't worry, unlike other magnetic wallets, DJIN's magnets are strategically placed so they will not demagnetize your cards.
If everything goes as planned, DJIN will be delivered during December, enough time before Christmas for you to plan the perfect gift for your loved ones. We also took care of shipping and fulfilment by teaming up with two powerful partners - Easyship and Backerkit - that'll make your pledging that much easier.
DJIN represents outstanding quality and visionary design. We brainstormed endlessly, and tested hundreds of materials and production techniques to make a truly premium wallet that gives a unique user-experience. Here are the details:
- Weight: 60g (0.13 Ibs)
- Dimensions: 14-19 H x 60 W x 90 L mm (0.55"-0.75" H x 2.3" W x 3.5" L)
- Capacity: Clip - 10 cards/20 bill/any combination | Pocket - 10 to 15 coins/keys/slim usb sticks | Stash compartment - small items such as rings, SD cards, sim cards.
- Materials: Textured lambskin, top-grain leather | durable polyester microfiber (vegan) - 0.5mm thick
- Logo - silk screen print, 3D, reflective, and resistant to scrapes
- 75 Denier abrasion-resistant woven polyester lining - 0.1mm thick
- Ultra-thin, one-piece, polypropylene-injected skeleton for strength and flexibility
- Concealed drawer for small valuables
- Reinforced, rounded, magnetic corners
- Brushed stainless steel clip with smoothed edges for card-protection
- Overload-prevention ledge
- Fixed-hinge silicone dimple
- Immediate access slide-pocket
- Perfectly aligned close
Stash Compartment
- Width: 50mm
- Height: 25mm
- Depth: 3mm
We are a multinational group of designers and entrepreneurs who try see the world from a slightly different angle. We love what we do, and never compromise on quality control or design. In 2015, we founded Koala-Gear to challenge the way urban-gear is used. DJIN is our second masterpiece. Join us on our journey to bring real change to the world of everyday gear.
A big thank you goes out to all those who helped us on our journey to the release of DJIN on Kickstarter: Jeff Schwartz, Avi Shahar, Beita Jerusalem, Odelia Avneri Yatzkan, Aminadav Glueckshtein.
Everybody must choose one (and only one) reward level to back this project. You can choose just one reward level per account. You will get all items in that reward—you cannot swap things that you don't want for things that you do want. For example, you cannot order the microfiber bundle and switch out JOEY for an extra 10 DJINs. See the FAQ for why we can't do this.
Scroll down to see available rewards and bundles.
Once you've decided what you want, simply hit the BACK THIS PROJECT button below, and choose the reward level you want. Simple as that. We'll collect your shipping/fulfilment info when this project is complete, in early August.
You Can Mix Leather & Microfiber! Just Add $10 For Leather
All DJIN bundle prices are for microfiber. If you want some (or all) of your DJINs to be leather, simply add $10 per DJIN. For instance, if you pre-order 10XDJIN and you want five of them to be leather, add $50 to your pledge.
DJIN & JOEY Bundles
In a way, you are co-creating DJIN with us. So you have a special role in the journey of this product. Spend six minutes with Daniel, our CMO, and dive into the finer details of DJIN to see exactly what you are getting. If you have any further questions about DJIN, check out the FAQ. If you still have questions, don't hesitate to contact us through Kickstarter or at info@koala-gear.com.
As always, we used some pretty advanced materials and production techniques while coming up with DJIN's design. The microfiber we use is highly resistant to falls and scrapes. It's also completely vegan. DJIN's clip is made out of a durable brushed stainless steel alloy that we found after extensive R&D. It gives you flexibility as well as strength. We use polypropylene pellets, heated and injected into a custom steel mold, in order to give DJIN an inner skeleton that's as strong as it is flexible, allowing for over a 1,000,000 openings. The leather is a top-grain, textured, soft lambskin. Read more about DJIN's production and development in the FAQ.
This wallet had a long journey before it reached you. It started by combining handcrafted materials with innovative design. First, we drew hundreds of sketches. Then, we experimented with different materials - hard and soft - silk, polyester, leather, corduroy and more. We perfected our design down to the millimeter with computer software, laser cutting, plastic injection and CNC. When we finally had a finished product, we spent months refining and polishing it until we were satisfied. We're sure you will be too.
Visit Us:
For press and distribution inquiries please contact: info@koala-gear.com
Risks and challenges
We’re dedicated to delivering a flawless product, and you can rest assured that we will do everything to fulfil your expectations. This is not our first Kickstarter campaign, and we've smoothed out many potential problems that may arise with production scheduling and shipment.
PRODUCT
We spent tireless months enjoying the process of bringing DJIN to life. Now DJIN is almost complete. We've painstakingly chosen all the materials and production processes involved in the making of DJIN. However, there may be slight changes made to the finished product that will be shipped out to you. In any case, we promise to update you immediately and explain the nature and reasoning behind any change. Number of credit cards was calculated with a standard width of 0.8-0.9mm per card. Credit cards with raised lettering are slightly thicker (1.3mm).
Leather DJINs - Leather is a natural material from wild animals and is therefore subject to change from hide to hide. Changes in the colour or texture of the leather and signs of wear are normal. While we handle our product with the upmost care, small blemishes may be found within the product and come from the experiences of the animal. Irregularities in the consistency of the colour in each wallet should not be considered a fault but inherent of the natural qualities of the material.
SHIPMENT
We've learned a lot from our previous campaign and have taken steps to ensure low shipping costs. Shipping is free worldwide for all products in this campaign. However, customs may vary from country to country. We have warehouses in the US, the EU, Israel, and Hong Kong, so if you live in one of those locations you will likely not have to pay customs. In any case, we recommend checking your country’s tax and custom laws to see what payments you’d be subjected to. Here is a handy tool for calculating duty and taxes*: http://www.importcalculator.com/
*We cannot guarantee accuracy of duty calculations as this is an outside application.
PRODUCTION
We already have a tried and tested production process with our factory. We work in very close collaboration with our manufacturers to ensure everything runs smoothly. Nevertheless, unexpected delays in production are always a possibility, and may push back our estimated delivery date. We promise to keep you in the loop at all times and be fully transparent and honest with you every step of the way.
