Product Design
New York, NY
$402,943 pledged of $25,000 goal
backers
   
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

DJIN: The Wallet, perfected.

By Koala-Gear 2 created

DJIN: The Wallet, perfected.

Your wallet is with you all day, everyday. It should be the right one.

Your wallet is with you all day, everyday. It should be the right one. Read more

$402,943 pledged of $25,000 goal
backers
   
Product Design
New York, NY
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

About this project

DJIN is a tiny, patent-pending wallet that allows you to access everything you need in one swift motion. There's a clip for cards and bills, a slide pocket for your coins, keys and USB sticks, and a concealed stash-drawer for extra-valuable items. Also, DJIN comes in leather or microfiber, so you can choose the style that's right for you.

 Let's face it. We all crave the 'perfect' wallet. But we're never truly satisfied by the one we have. Today's wallet are either bulky and uncomfortable, or way too minimal

That is why we created DJIN. We dedicated ourselves to designing the most effective way to access your wallet. Now, we're super proud to share it. DJIN is secure, but easy to access. Light, but substantial. Tiny, but large enough for everything you need. Here is the breakdown:

 

Access the entire content of your wallet quickly and easily. Open, fan, and tilt, and see everything you need in the palm of your hand. 

GIF is for illustration purposes. Opening DJIN is a two-handed action.
GIF is for illustration purposes. Opening DJIN is a two-handed action.

 

 

You can stop digging for keys and fishing for coins. DJIN beautifully allows you to see your entire wallet in the palm of your hand. A small tilt forwards, and everything slides out for you to see. Just pick what you need. 

 

 

DJIN's clip adjusts to your needs. Arrange 10 cards, 20 bills, or any combination of the two. Whatever is comfortable for you. Feel free to use the clip for anything else, such as receipts, passport photos or notes. 

 

 

 

 

We wanted you to experience DJIN like no other wallet before. When we came up with the idea of a concealed drawer, we knew we had it. This is for very small items that are valuable or precious, that you want to keep extra close. Use your imagination to see how it can work for you.

 

 

Every DJIN comes with its own beautiful Koala-Gear RFID-blocking card. It's designed to protect personal information stored on credit cards or any other RFID Cards from e-pickpockets using handheld RFID scanners. Just put it in front of any RFID cards you have in the stack and free yourself from worrying about your information being stolen. The card will protect all the cards behind it and the first card in front of it. The stainless steel clip will protect your cards. from the back. Still need quick access to a card? You can put your magnetic student or transport card in front of the RFID-blocking card (with one card in between) and use it without opening DJIN. 

 

 

DJIN was designed to have a perfect close. On the millimeter. The corners are magnetic, giving you satisfying feedback every time you close your wallet, and keeping your valuables secure. Don't worry, unlike other magnetic wallets, DJIN's magnets are strategically placed so they will not demagnetize your cards.

 

 

 

If everything goes as planned, DJIN will be delivered during December, enough time before Christmas for you to plan the perfect gift for your loved ones. We also took care of shipping and fulfilment by teaming up with two powerful partners - Easyship and Backerkit - that'll make your pledging that much easier.

  

 

 

DJIN represents outstanding quality and visionary design. We brainstormed endlessly, and tested hundreds of materials and production techniques to make a truly premium wallet that gives a unique user-experience. Here are the details:

  • Weight: 60g (0.13 Ibs)
  • Dimensions: 14-19 H x 60 W x 90 L mm (0.55"-0.75" H x 2.3" W x 3.5" L)
  • Capacity: Clip - 10 cards/20 bill/any combination | Pocket - 10 to 15 coins/keys/slim usb sticks | Stash compartment - small items such as rings, SD cards, sim cards.

 

  • Materials: Textured lambskin, top-grain leather | durable polyester microfiber (vegan) - 0.5mm thick
  • Logo - silk screen print, 3D, reflective, and resistant to scrapes 
  • 75 Denier abrasion-resistant woven polyester lining - 0.1mm thick
  • Ultra-thin, one-piece, polypropylene-injected skeleton for strength and flexibility 
  • Concealed drawer for small valuables
  • Reinforced, rounded, magnetic corners 
  • Brushed stainless steel clip with smoothed edges for card-protection 
  • Overload-prevention ledge 
  • Fixed-hinge silicone dimple 
  • Immediate access slide-pocket  
  • Perfectly aligned close

 

 

 Stash Compartment

  • Width: 50mm
  • Height: 25mm
  • Depth: 3mm

 

                                                   

We are a multinational group of designers and entrepreneurs who try see the world from a slightly different angle. We love what we do, and never compromise on quality control or design. In 2015, we founded Koala-Gear to challenge the way urban-gear is used. DJIN is our second masterpiece. Join us on our journey to bring real change to the world of everyday gear.


A big thank you goes out to all those who helped us on our journey to the release of DJIN on Kickstarter: Jeff Schwartz, Avi Shahar, Beita Jerusalem, Odelia Avneri Yatzkan, Aminadav Glueckshtein.

Spread the love:

 

 

 

 

  

 

                                                  Everybody must choose one (and only one) reward level to back this project. You can choose just one reward level per account. You will get all items in that reward—you cannot swap things that you don't want for things that you do want. For example, you cannot order the microfiber bundle and switch out JOEY for an extra 10 DJINs. See the FAQ for why we can't do this.

Scroll down to see available rewards and bundles. 

Once you've decided what you want, simply hit the BACK THIS PROJECT button below, and choose the reward level you want. Simple as that. We'll collect your shipping/fulfilment info when this project is complete, in early August.                            

 

 

You Can Mix Leather & Microfiber! Just Add $10 For Leather

All DJIN bundle prices are for microfiber. If you want some (or all) of your DJINs to be leather, simply add $10 per DJIN. For instance, if you pre-order 10XDJIN and you want five of them to be leather, add $50 to your pledge. 

 

 

 

 

DJIN & JOEY Bundles

 

 

 

  

In a way, you are co-creating DJIN with us. So you have a special role in the journey of this product.  Spend six minutes with Daniel, our CMO, and dive into the finer details of DJIN to see exactly what you are getting. If you have any further questions about DJIN, check out the FAQ. If you still have questions, don't hesitate to contact us through Kickstarter or at info@koala-gear.com.

 

As always, we used some pretty advanced materials and production techniques while coming up with DJIN's design. The microfiber we use is highly resistant to falls and scrapes. It's also completely vegan. DJIN's clip is made out of a durable brushed stainless steel alloy that we found after extensive R&D. It gives you flexibility as well as strength. We use polypropylene pellets, heated and injected into a custom steel mold, in order to give DJIN an inner skeleton that's as strong as it is flexible, allowing for over a 1,000,000 openings. The leather is a top-grain, textured, soft lambskin. Read more about DJIN's production and development in the FAQ.

 

This wallet had a long journey before it reached you. It started by combining handcrafted materials with innovative design. First, we drew hundreds of sketches. Then, we experimented with different materials - hard and soft - silk, polyester, leather, corduroy and more. We perfected our design down to the millimeter with computer software, laser cutting, plastic injection and CNC. When we finally had a finished product, we spent months refining and polishing it until we were satisfied. We're sure you will be too.

 

                                            

 

 

 

  

Want more pics? Click on the press kit.

 

 Visit Us:

 

 

 

 

 For press and distribution inquiries please contact: info@koala-gear.com

Risks and challenges

We’re dedicated to delivering a flawless product, and you can rest assured that we will do everything to fulfil your expectations. This is not our first Kickstarter campaign, and we've smoothed out many potential problems that may arise with production scheduling and shipment.

PRODUCT
We spent tireless months enjoying the process of bringing DJIN to life. Now DJIN is almost complete. We've painstakingly chosen all the materials and production processes involved in the making of DJIN. However, there may be slight changes made to the finished product that will be shipped out to you. In any case, we promise to update you immediately and explain the nature and reasoning behind any change. Number of credit cards was calculated with a standard width of 0.8-0.9mm per card. Credit cards with raised lettering are slightly thicker (1.3mm).

Leather DJINs - Leather is a natural material from wild animals and is therefore subject to change from hide to hide. Changes in the colour or texture of the leather and signs of wear are normal. While we handle our product with the upmost care, small blemishes may be found within the product and come from the experiences of the animal. Irregularities in the consistency of the colour in each wallet should not be considered a fault but inherent of the natural qualities of the material.

SHIPMENT
We've learned a lot from our previous campaign and have taken steps to ensure low shipping costs. Shipping is free worldwide for all products in this campaign. However, customs may vary from country to country. We have warehouses in the US, the EU, Israel, and Hong Kong, so if you live in one of those locations you will likely not have to pay customs. In any case, we recommend checking your country’s tax and custom laws to see what payments you’d be subjected to. Here is a handy tool for calculating duty and taxes*: http://www.importcalculator.com/
*We cannot guarantee accuracy of duty calculations as this is an outside application.

PRODUCTION
We already have a tried and tested production process with our factory. We work in very close collaboration with our manufacturers to ensure everything runs smoothly. Nevertheless, unexpected delays in production are always a possibility, and may push back our estimated delivery date. We promise to keep you in the loop at all times and be fully transparent and honest with you every step of the way.

  Make a pledge without a reward

    $
  Select this reward

    Pledge $1 or more About $1.00

    Thank You!

    You are awesome! Your pledge will help us grow as a company and continue creating precision urban products.

    Estimated delivery
    46 backers
  Select this reward

    Pledge $9 or more About $9

    KOALA-GEAR RFID-BLOCKING CARD

    RFID-BLOCKING CARD | FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE | 40% off retail | protect your RFID cards with this simple and beautiful solution.

    Expected retail price: $15

    Includes:
    • Koala-Gear RFID Blocking Card
    • Free Shipping
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    65 backers
  Select this reward

    Pledge $49 or more About $49

    DJIN MICROFIBER EARLY-ADOPTER PRICE

    DJIN MICROFIBER WALLET | FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE | 29% off retail | Your wallet is with you all day, everyday. It should be the right one.

    Expected retail price: $69

    Includes:
    • DJIN Microfiber Wallet
    • Koala-Gear RFID Blocking Card
    • Free Shipping
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (12 left of 1050) 1,038 backers
  Select this reward

    Pledge $59 or more About $59

    DJIN MICROFIBER KICKSTARTER PRICE

    DJIN MICROFIBER WALLET | FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE | 15% off retail | Your wallet is with you all day, everyday. It should be the right one.

    Expected retail price: $69

    Includes:
    • DJIN Microfiber Wallet
    • Koala-Gear RFID Blocking Card
    • Free Shipping
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    67 backers
  Select this reward

    Pledge $59 or more About $59

    DJIN LEATHER EARLY-ADOPTER PRICE

    DJIN LEATHER WALLET | FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE | 25% off retail | Your wallet is with you all day, everyday. It should be the right one.

    Expected retail price: $79

    Includes:
    • DJIN Leather Wallet
    • Koala-Gear RFID Blocking Card
    • Free Shipping
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (22 left of 650) 628 backers
  Select this reward

    Pledge $69 or more About $69

    DJIN LEATHER KICKSTARTER PRICE

    DJIN LEATHER WALLET | FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE | 13% off retail | Your wallet is with you all day, everday. It should be the right one.

    Expected retail price: $79

    Includes:
    • DJIN Leather Wallet
    • Koala-Gear RFID Blocking Card
    • Free Shipping
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    7 backers
  Select this reward

    Pledge $89 or more About $89

    2XDJIN KICKSTARTER PRICE

    2XDJIN | FOR LEATHER ADD $10 PER DJIN | FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE | 35% off retail | Your wallet is with you all day, everyday. It should be the right one.

    Expected retail price: $138

    Includes:
    • DJIN Wallet [For leather add $10 per DJIN]
    • Koala-Gear RFID Blocking Card
    • Free Shipping
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    219 backers
  Select this reward

    Pledge $145 or more About $145

    5XDJIN EARLY-BIRD PRICE

    5XDJIN | FOR LEATHER ADD $10 PER DJIN | FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE | 58% off retail | Your wallet is with you all day, everyday. It should be the right one.

    Expected retail price: $345

    Includes:
    • DJIN Wallet [For leather add $10 per DJIN]
    • Koala-Gear RFID Blocking Card
    • Free Shipping
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (11 left of 120) 109 backers
  Select this reward

    Pledge $219 or more About $219

    5XDJIN KICKSTARTER PRICE

    5XDJIN | FOR LEATHER ADD $10 PER DJIN | FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE | 36% off retail | Your wallet is with you all day, everyday. It should be the right one.

    Expected retail price: $345

    Includes:
    • DJIN Wallet [For leather add $10 per DJIN]
    • Koala-Gear RFID Blocking Card
    • Free Shipping
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (77 left of 80) 3 backers
  Select this reward

    Pledge $229 or more About $229

    MICROFIBER BUNDLE

    JOEY+DJIN MICROFIBER | FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE | 20% off retail | Get the original backpack that gives your body a break and DJIN, the wallet perfected.

    Expected retail price: $288

    Includes:
    • JOEY Microfiber Backpack
    • Raincover
    • Branded dustbag
    • DJIN Microfiber Wallet
    • Koala-Gear RFID Blocking Card
    • Free Shipping
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (4 left of 70) 66 backers
  Select this reward

    Pledge $290 or more About $290

    10XDJIN EARLY-BIRD PRICE

    10XDJIN | FOR LEATHER ADD $10 PER DJIN | FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE | 58% off retail | Your wallet is with you all day, everyday. It should be the right one.

    Expected retail price: $690

    Includes:
    • 10× DJIN Wallet [For leather add $10 per DJIN]
    • 10× Koala-Gear RFID Blocking Card
    • Free Shipping
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (15 left of 20) 5 backers
  Select this reward

    Pledge $299 or more About $299

    LEATHER BUNDLE

    JOEY+DJIN LEATHER | FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE | 20% off retail | Get the original backpack that gives your body a break and DJIN, the wallet perfected.

    Expected retail price: $378

    Includes:
    • JOEY Leather Backpack
    • Raincover
    • Branded dustbag
    • DJIN Leather Wallet
    • Koala-Gear RFID Blocking Card
    • Free Shipping
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (11 left of 35) 24 backers
  Select this reward

    Pledge $399 or more About $399

    DOUBLE MICROFIBER BUNDLE

    2XJOEY+DJIN MICROFIBER | FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE | 30% off retail | Get two JOEYs, the original backpack that gives your body a break and two DJINs, the wallet perfected.

    Expected retail price: $576

    Includes:
    • JOEY Microfiber Backpack
    • Raincover
    • Branded dustbag
    • DJIN Microfiber Wallet
    • Koala-Gear RFID Blocking Card
    • Free Shipping
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (17 left of 20) 3 backers
  Select this reward

    Pledge $419 or more About $419

    10XDJIN KICKSTARTER PRICE

    10XDJIN | FOR LEATHER ADD $10 PER DJIN | FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE | 40% off retail | Your wallet is with you all day, everyday. It should be the right one.

    Expected retail price: $690

    Includes:
    • 10× DJIN Wallet [For leather add $10 per DJIN]
    • 10× Koala-Gear RFID Blocking Card
    • Free Shipping
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (80 left of 80) 0 backers
  16. Select this reward

    Pledge $569 or more About $569

    DOUBLE LEATHER BUNDLE

    2XJOEY LEATHER+2XDJIN LEATHER | FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE | 25% off retail | Get JOEY, the original backpack that gives your body a break and DJIN, the wallet perfected.

    Expected retail price: $756

    Includes:
    • JOEY Leather Backpack
    • Raincover
    • Branded dustbag
    • DJIN Leather Wallet
    • Koala-Gear RFID Blocking Card
    • Free Shipping
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (20 left of 20) 0 backers
    Pledge $29 or more About $29

    DJIN MICROFIBER LAUNCH PRICE

    DJIN MICROFIBER WALLET | FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE | 58% off retail | Your wallet is with you all day, everyday. It should be the right one.

    Expected retail price: $69

    Includes:
    • DJIN Microfiber Wallet
    • Koala-Gear RFID Blocking Card
    • Free Shipping
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 500 backers
    Pledge $39 or more About $39

    DJIN LEATHER LAUNCH PRICE

    DJIN LEATHER WALLET | FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE | 51% off retail | Your wallet is with you all day, everyday. It should be the right one.

    Expected retail price: $79

    Includes:
    • DJIN Leather Wallet
    • Koala-Gear RFID Blocking Card
    • Free Shipping
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 500 backers
    Pledge $39 or more About $39

    DJIN MICROFIBER EARLY-BIRD PRICE

    DJIN MICROFIBER WALLET | FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE | 44% off retail | Your wallet is with you all day, everyday. It should be the right one.

    Expected retail price: $69

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 1,800 backers
    Pledge $49 or more About $49

    DJIN LEATHER EARLY-BIRD PRICE

    DJIN LEATHER WALLET | FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE | 38% off retail | Your wallet is with you all day, everyday. It should be the right one.

    Expected retail price: $79

    Includes:
    • DJIN Leather Wallet
    • Koala-Gear RFID Blocking Card
    • Free Shipping
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 2,100 backers
    Pledge $58 or more About $58

    2XDJIN EARLY-BIRD PRICE

    2XDJIN | FOR LEATHER ADD $10 PER DJIN | FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE | 57% off retail | Your wallet is with you all day, everyday. It should be the right one.

    Expected retail price: $138

    Includes:
    • DJIN Wallet [For leather add $10 per DJIN]
    • Koala-Gear RFID Blocking Card
    • Free Shipping
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 150 backers
    Pledge $68 or more About $68

    2XDJIN EARLY-BIRD PRICE

    2XDJIN | FOR LEATHER ADD $10 PER DJIN | FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE | 50% off retail | Your wallet is with you all day, everyday. It should be the right one.

    Expected retail price: $138

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 320 backers
