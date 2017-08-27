DJIN: The Wallet, perfected.

About this project

DJIN is a tiny, patent-pending wallet that allows you to access everything you need in one swift motion. There's a clip for cards and bills, a slide pocket for your coins, keys and USB sticks, and a concealed stash-drawer for extra-valuable items. Also, DJIN comes in leather or microfiber, so you can choose the style that's right for you.

Let's face it. We all crave the 'perfect' wallet. But we're never truly satisfied by the one we have. Today's wallet are either bulky and uncomfortable, or way too minimal.

That is why we created DJIN. We dedicated ourselves to designing the most effective way to access your wallet. Now, we're super proud to share it. DJIN is secure, but easy to access. Light, but substantial. Tiny, but large enough for everything you need. Here is the breakdown:

Access the entire content of your wallet quickly and easily. Open, fan, and tilt, and see everything you need in the palm of your hand.

GIF is for illustration purposes. Opening DJIN is a two-handed action.

You can stop digging for keys and fishing for coins. DJIN beautifully allows you to see your entire wallet in the palm of your hand. A small tilt forwards, and everything slides out for you to see. Just pick what you need.

DJIN's clip adjusts to your needs. Arrange 10 cards, 20 bills, or any combination of the two. Whatever is comfortable for you. Feel free to use the clip for anything else, such as receipts, passport photos or notes.

We wanted you to experience DJIN like no other wallet before. When we came up with the idea of a concealed drawer, we knew we had it. This is for very small items that are valuable or precious, that you want to keep extra close. Use your imagination to see how it can work for you.

Every DJIN comes with its own beautiful Koala-Gear RFID-blocking card. It's designed to protect personal information stored on credit cards or any other RFID Cards from e-pickpockets using handheld RFID scanners. Just put it in front of any RFID cards you have in the stack and free yourself from worrying about your information being stolen. The card will protect all the cards behind it and the first card in front of it. The stainless steel clip will protect your cards. from the back. Still need quick access to a card? You can put your magnetic student or transport card in front of the RFID-blocking card (with one card in between) and use it without opening DJIN.

DJIN was designed to have a perfect close. On the millimeter. The corners are magnetic, giving you satisfying feedback every time you close your wallet, and keeping your valuables secure. Don't worry, unlike other magnetic wallets, DJIN's magnets are strategically placed so they will not demagnetize your cards.

If everything goes as planned, DJIN will be delivered during December, enough time before Christmas for you to plan the perfect gift for your loved ones. We also took care of shipping and fulfilment by teaming up with two powerful partners - Easyship and Backerkit - that'll make your pledging that much easier.

DJIN represents outstanding quality and visionary design. We brainstormed endlessly, and tested hundreds of materials and production techniques to make a truly premium wallet that gives a unique user-experience. Here are the details:

Weight: 60g (0.13 Ibs)

60g (0.13 Ibs) Dimensions: 14-19 H x 60 W x 90 L mm (0.55"-0.75" H x 2.3" W x 3.5" L)

Capacity: Clip - 10 cards/20 bill/any combination | Pocket - 10 to 15 coins/keys/slim usb sticks | Stash compartment - small items such as rings, SD cards, sim cards.

Materials: Textured lambskin, top-grain leather | durable polyester microfiber (vegan) - 0.5mm thick

Logo - silk screen print, 3D, reflective, and resistant to scrapes

75 Denier abrasion-resistant woven polyester lining - 0.1mm thick

Ultra-thin, one-piece, polypropylene-injected skeleton for strength and flexibility

Concealed drawer for small valuables

Reinforced, rounded, magnetic corners

Brushed stainless steel clip with smoothed edges for card-protection

Overload-prevention ledge

Fixed-hinge silicone dimple

Immediate access slide-pocket

Perfectly aligned close

Stash Compartment

Width: 50mm

Height: 25mm

Depth: 3mm

We are a multinational group of designers and entrepreneurs who try see the world from a slightly different angle. We love what we do, and never compromise on quality control or design. In 2015, we founded Koala-Gear to challenge the way urban-gear is used. DJIN is our second masterpiece. Join us on our journey to bring real change to the world of everyday gear.



A big thank you goes out to all those who helped us on our journey to the release of DJIN on Kickstarter: Jeff Schwartz, Avi Shahar, Beita Jerusalem, Odelia Avneri Yatzkan, Aminadav Glueckshtein.

Scroll down to see available rewards and bundles.

You can choose just one reward level per account. You will get all items in that reward—you cannot swap things that you don't want for things that you do want. For example, you cannot order the microfiber bundle and switch out JOEY for an extra 10 DJINs. See the FAQ for why we can't do this.

Once you've decided what you want, simply hit the BACK THIS PROJECT button below, and choose the reward level you want. Simple as that. We'll collect your shipping/fulfilment info when this project is complete, in early August.

You Can Mix Leather & Microfiber! Just Add $10 For Leather

All DJIN bundle prices are for microfiber. If you want some (or all) of your DJINs to be leather, simply add $10 per DJIN. For instance, if you pre-order 10XDJIN and you want five of them to be leather, add $50 to your pledge.

DJIN & JOEY Bundles

In a way, you are co-creating DJIN with us. So you have a special role in the journey of this product. Spend six minutes with Daniel, our CMO, and dive into the finer details of DJIN to see exactly what you are getting. If you have any further questions about DJIN, check out the FAQ. If you still have questions, don't hesitate to contact us through Kickstarter or at info@koala-gear.com.

As always, we used some pretty advanced materials and production techniques while coming up with DJIN's design. The microfiber we use is highly resistant to falls and scrapes. It's also completely vegan. DJIN's clip is made out of a durable brushed stainless steel alloy that we found after extensive R&D. It gives you flexibility as well as strength. We use polypropylene pellets, heated and injected into a custom steel mold, in order to give DJIN an inner skeleton that's as strong as it is flexible, allowing for over a 1,000,000 openings. The leather is a top-grain, textured, soft lambskin. Read more about DJIN's production and development in the FAQ.

This wallet had a long journey before it reached you. It started by combining handcrafted materials with innovative design. First, we drew hundreds of sketches. Then, we experimented with different materials - hard and soft - silk, polyester, leather, corduroy and more. We perfected our design down to the millimeter with computer software, laser cutting, plastic injection and CNC. When we finally had a finished product, we spent months refining and polishing it until we were satisfied. We're sure you will be too.

