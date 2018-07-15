JET Cable - World's First Kevlabraid© ARMOURED Phone Cable project video thumbnail
Technology
London, UK
JET Cable - World's First Kevlabraid© ARMOURED Phone Cable

JET Cable - World's first Armoured phone cable for all devices.

About

Risks and challenges

We have tested the technology on prototypes and consulted with all factories to make sure the mass production as possible. We calculated the margin that will allow as to fulfil the orders with no risk even in worst case scenario when GBP drops 10-15% to USD.
The margin is enough to cover all the extra expenses of the project such as travelling of the team to production facilities if required.

The 13500 GBP is enough to cover the tooling production and the MOQ at the factory. We researched similar products and their development process to make sure there are no feasible risks.

    Pledge £17 or more About $23

    "Early Bird" JET Cable

    You will get:
    1 x Jet cable with 50% off retail price.
    1 x Connector of your choice

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (84 left of 100) 16 backers
    Pledge £19 or more About $25

    JET Cable

    You will get:
    1 x Jet cable with 35% off retail price.
    1 x Connector of your choice

    Includes:
    • JET Cable Set ( Cable + Connector )
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge £34 or more About $45

    2 x Early bird JET Cable

    You will get:
    2x Jet cable with 45% off retail price.
    2 x Connector of your choice

    Includes:
    • JET Cable Set ( Cable + Connector )
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (93 left of 100) 7 backers
    Pledge £37 or more About $49

    2 x JET Cable

    You will get:
    2x Jet cable with 35% off retail price.
    2 x Connector of your choice

    Includes:
    • JET Cable Set ( Cable + Connector )
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    Pledge £49 or more About $65

    "Early Bird" 3 x JET Cable

    You will get:
    3 x Jet cable with 45% off retail price.
    3 x Connector of your choice

    Includes:
    • JET Cable Set ( Cable + Connector )
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (97 left of 100) 3 backers
    Pledge £54 or more About $72

    3 x JET Cable

    You will get:
    3 x Jet cable with 35% off retail price.
    3 x Connector of your choice

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge £89 or more About $119

    5 x JET Cable

    You will get:
    5 x Jet cable with 35% off retail price.
    5 x Connector of your choice

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge £159 or more About $212

    10 x JET Cable

    You will get:
    10 x Jet cable with 35% off retail price.
    10 x Connector of your choice

    Includes:
    • 10× JET Cable Set ( Cable + Connector )
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    Pledge £749 or more About $1,001

    50 x JET Cable

    You will get:
    50 x Jet cable with 50% off retail price.
    50 x Connector of your choice

    Includes:
    • 50× JET Cable Set ( Cable + Connector )
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (50 left of 50) 0 backers
    Pledge £1,349 or more About $1,802

    100 x JET Cable

    You will get:
    100 x Jet cable with 55% off retail price.
    100 x Connector of your choice

    Includes:
    • 100× JET Cable Set ( Cable + Connector )
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (25 left of 25) 0 backers
    Pledge £15 or more About US$ 20

    "Super Early Bird" JET Cable

    You will get:
    1 x Jet cable with 50% off retail price.
    1 x Connector of your choice

    Includes:
    • JET Cable Set ( Cable + Connector )
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 50 backers
