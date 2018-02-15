Gravity Chopsticks 2.0: Levitate your eating experience

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
About
What are Gravity Chopsticks 2.0?
After successfully launching the original Gravity Chopsticks Kickstarter, we decided it is time for the release of Gravity Chopsticks 2.0 (GC 2.0). Gravity Chopsticks are not your ordinary traditional chopsticks. They use the force of gravity to levitate the eating tips, keeping them sanitary without the need for a separate chopstick rest. GC 2.0 features a new seamless design, material, and manufacturing technique that allows them to be dishwasher safe without compromising comfort, style, and quality, making them perfect for everyday use.
The force of gravity to levitate
No chopstick rest required
No bowl to rest on? No problem! Simply place it on your table. Gravity will take care of the rest.
Eating tips doesn't touch the table
Texturized design allows for better gripping
Four-sided design prevents rolling
Beautiful addition to your dining set
Perfect for everyday use
Features
- Gravity force to levitate eating tips and keep them sanitary
- Texturized for better gripping
- Four-sided design to prevent rolling
- Food contact safe
- Dishwasher safe
Design
Simple, clean, sleek, and innovative. Available in matte black. Guarantee to suit any style and enhance any table setting.
360° of Hygiene
Designed with the ultimate sanitary goal in mind. Rest the chopsticks on any of its sides and let gravity do all the work.
Food Safe
We only use FDA (Food and Drug Administration) compliant materials that are food safe.
Made in the USA
From design, to manufacturing, to packaging, each chopstick is made in the USA with the highest level of quality and attention to detail.
Rewards
Not just another ordinary pair of chopsticks
It is time to enhance your dining experience with Gravity Chopsticks 2.0.
PROTOTYPE PHASE: COMPLETE! NOW WE NEED YOUR HELP.Utilizing our experience from the original Gravity Chopsticks, we’ve incorporated aspects of the existing design and have added new features at the request of our backers and customers, to bring you Gravity Chopsticks 2.0; a more minimalist design that is also dishwasher safe. We now need your help to fund Gravity Chopsticks 2.0 for mass production, so that we can make it available for everyone.
Timeline
Dimensions
Risks and challenges
There are always risks involved in every project. After the rewarding journey with our first successfully funded Kickstarter, we have learned a lot! Based on the experiences that we’ve gained, we have returned with an improved design and manufacturing method for Gravity Chopsticks 2.0.
Our chopsticks are unique in design and will be made from thermoplastic, which will require ingenuity in the tooling process. Delivering quality product is our number one priority, and meeting that standard can sometimes result in delays. We will work closely with our manufacturer to ensure that Gravity Chopsticks 2.0 will swiftly be in your hands.Learn about accountability on Kickstarter
Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ