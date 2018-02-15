Gravity Chopsticks 2.0: Levitate your eating experience project video thumbnail
Product Design
San Diego, CA
Gravity Chopsticks 2.0: Levitate your eating experience

By Dang Tran 2 created

Gravity Chopsticks 2.0: Levitate your eating experience

The world’s most innovative chopsticks with levitating eating tips.

The world’s most innovative chopsticks with levitating eating tips. Read more

Product Design
San Diego, CA
About

What are Gravity Chopsticks 2.0?

After successfully launching the original Gravity Chopsticks Kickstarter, we decided it is time for the release of Gravity Chopsticks 2.0 (GC 2.0). Gravity Chopsticks are not your ordinary traditional chopsticks. They use the force of gravity to levitate the eating tips, keeping them sanitary without the need for a separate chopstick rest. GC 2.0 features a new seamless design, material, and manufacturing technique that allows them to be dishwasher safe without compromising comfort, style, and quality, making them perfect for everyday use.

Original Gravity Chopsticks received wide recognition and support!
The force of gravity to levitate


No chopstick rest required

 

No bowl to rest on? No problem! Simply place it on your table. Gravity will take care of the rest.

Eating tips doesn't touch the table

Texturized design allows for better gripping

Four-sided design prevents rolling

Beautiful addition to your dining set

 

 

 

 

 

 Perfect for everyday use

 

 

 

Features

  • Gravity force to levitate eating tips and keep them sanitary
  • Texturized for better gripping
  • Four-sided design to prevent rolling
  • Food contact safe
  • Dishwasher safe

Design

Simple, clean, sleek, and innovative. Available in matte black. Guarantee to suit any style and enhance any table setting.

360° of Hygiene

Designed with the ultimate sanitary goal in mind. Rest the chopsticks on any of its sides and let gravity do all the work.

Food Safe

We only use FDA (Food and Drug Administration) compliant materials that are food safe.

Made in the USA

From design, to manufacturing, to packaging, each chopstick is made in the USA with the highest level of quality and attention to detail.

Rewards

Not just another ordinary pair of chopsticks

Ever find yourself in a situation where you have nothing to rest your chopsticks on and are rightly reluctant to lay it flat on the eating surface? With our Patent-Pending design, you will never need a separate chopstick rest to keep the eating tips sanitary. Our design will also prevent your chopsticks from rolling. Gravity Chopsticks will accomplish all that for you.

Our unique geometry design and precise weight for impeccable balance eliminates the need for a chopstick rest. Place the chopsticks on any of its four-sides and the eating tips will automatically levitate off the table’s surface. With Gravity Chopsticks you can feel rest assured that you are doing everything to promote cleanliness while reducing waste. 

It is time to enhance your dining experience with Gravity Chopsticks 2.0.

PROTOTYPE PHASE: COMPLETE! NOW WE NEED YOUR HELP.

Utilizing our experience from the original Gravity Chopsticks, we’ve incorporated aspects of the existing design and have added new features at the request of our backers and customers, to bring you Gravity Chopsticks 2.0; a more minimalist design that is also dishwasher safe. We now need your help to fund Gravity Chopsticks 2.0 for mass production, so that we can make it available for everyone.  

Just like our original goal, we want to provide you with a beautiful product at the lowest price possible. To accomplish that, our manufacturer will build the tooling required for high production run. By making a pledge to our project you will enable us to offer Gravity Chopsticks 2.0 at the lowest price possible.

Any pledge amount will bring us one step closer to delivering Gravity Chopsticks 2.0 into your hands.

Timeline

Dimensions


Risks and challenges

There are always risks involved in every project. After the rewarding journey with our first successfully funded Kickstarter, we have learned a lot! Based on the experiences that we’ve gained, we have returned with an improved design and manufacturing method for Gravity Chopsticks 2.0.

Our chopsticks are unique in design and will be made from thermoplastic, which will require ingenuity in the tooling process. Delivering quality product is our number one priority, and meeting that standard can sometimes result in delays. We will work closely with our manufacturer to ensure that Gravity Chopsticks 2.0 will swiftly be in your hands.

Support

  Make a pledge without a reward

    $
  Select this reward

    Pledge $3 or more About $3

    1 Pair | Super Early Bird Special

    Get 50% OFF of planned retail of $6!

    Levitate your eating experience with Gravity Chopsticks 2.0

    Includes:
    • Pair of Gravity Chopsticks 2.0
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (247 left of 256) 9 backers
    $
  Select this reward

    Pledge $5 or more About $5

    1 Pair | Early Bird Special

    Get 16% OFF planned retail of $6

    Levitate your eating experience with Gravity Chopsticks 2.0

    Includes:
    • Pair of Gravity Chopsticks 2.0
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    $
  Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 6 or more About $6

    2 Pairs | Super Early Bird Special

    Get 45% OFF planned retail of $11

    Levitate your eating experience with Gravity Chopsticks 2.0

    Includes:
    • Pairs of Gravity Chopsticks 2.0
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (235 left of 256) 21 backers
    $
  Select this reward

    Pledge $8 or more About $8

    2 Pairs | Early Bird Special

    Get 27% OFF planned retail of $11

    Levitate your eating experience with Gravity Chopsticks 2.0

    Includes:
    • Pairs of Gravity Chopsticks 2.0
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    $
  Select this reward

    Pledge $15 or more About $15

    5 Pairs - Family Pack | Super Early Bird

    Get 31% OFF planned retail of $22

    Levitate your eating experience with Gravity Chopsticks 2.0

    Includes:
    • Pairs of Gravity Chopsticks 2.0
    • Velvet Sleeves
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (230 left of 256) 26 backers
    $
  Select this reward

    Pledge $17 or more About $17

    5 Pairs - Family Pack | Early Bird

    Get 22% OFF planned retail of $22

    Levitate your eating experience with Gravity Chopsticks 2.0

    Includes:
    • Pairs of Gravity Chopsticks 2.0
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    $
  Select this reward

    Pledge $20 or more About $20

    8 Pairs - Family Pack | Super Early Bird

    Get 37% OFF planned retail of $32

    Levitate your eating experience with Gravity Chopsticks 2.0

    Includes:
    • Pairs of Gravity Chopsticks 2.0
    • Velvet Sleeves
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (488 left of 512) 24 backers
    $
  Select this reward

    Pledge $22 or more About $22

    8 Pairs - Family Pack | Early Bird

    Get 31% OFF planned retail of $32

    Levitate your eating experience with Gravity Chopsticks 2.0

    Includes:
    • Pairs of Gravity Chopsticks 2.0
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    $
  Select this reward

    Pledge $49 or more About $49

    20 Pairs - Mega Pack | Early Bird

    Get 16% OFF planned retail $59

    Levitate your eating experience with Gravity Chopsticks 2.0

    Includes:
    • 20× Pairs of Gravity Chopsticks 2.0
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    3 backers
    $
  Select this reward

    Pledge $250 or more About $250

    100 Pairs - WoW Pack | Early Bird

    Wow $2.50 USD per pair!

    Levitate your eating experience with Gravity Chopsticks 2.0

    Great for restaurants, gifts, weddings and corporate events!

    Includes:
    • 100× Pairs of Gravity Chopsticks 2.0
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    $
  Select this reward

    Pledge $1,125 or more About $1,125

    500 Pairs - Super WoW Pack | Early Bird

    Wow $2.25 USD per pair!

    Levitate your eating experience with Gravity Chopsticks 2.0

    Great for restaurants, gifts, weddings and corporate events!

    Includes:
    • 500× Pairs of Gravity Chopsticks 2.0
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    $
