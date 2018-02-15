Gravity Chopsticks 2.0: Levitate your eating experience

About

What are Gravity Chopsticks 2.0?

After successfully launching the original Gravity Chopsticks Kickstarter, we decided it is time for the release of Gravity Chopsticks 2.0 (GC 2.0). Gravity Chopsticks are not your ordinary traditional chopsticks. They use the force of gravity to levitate the eating tips, keeping them sanitary without the need for a separate chopstick rest. GC 2.0 features a new seamless design, material, and manufacturing technique that allows them to be dishwasher safe without compromising comfort, style, and quality, making them perfect for everyday use.

Original Gravity Chopsticks received wide recognition and support!

The force of gravity to levitate



No chopstick rest required

No bowl to rest on? No problem! Simply place it on your table. Gravity will take care of the rest.

Eating tips doesn't touch the table

Texturized design allows for better gripping

Four-sided design prevents rolling

Beautiful addition to your dining set

Perfect for everyday use

Features

Gravity force to levitate eating tips and keep them sanitary

Texturized for better gripping

Four-sided design to prevent rolling

Food contact safe

Dishwasher safe

Design

Simple, clean, sleek, and innovative. Available in matte black. Guarantee to suit any style and enhance any table setting.

360° of Hygiene

Designed with the ultimate sanitary goal in mind. Rest the chopsticks on any of its sides and let gravity do all the work.

Food Safe

We only use FDA (Food and Drug Administration) compliant materials that are food safe.

Made in the USA

From design, to manufacturing, to packaging, each chopstick is made in the USA with the highest level of quality and attention to detail.

Rewards

Not just another ordinary pair of chopsticks