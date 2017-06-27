Seed turntable | Quality, power and design, in one setup

Share this project

The world's first all-in-one turntable system that integrates excellent fidelity sound and 70W output for music lovers.

About this project

中文官網說明中文購買教學

 

 

Seed is an all-in-one, multifunction turntable system that integrates excellent sound quality, high output and wireless streaming, in one simple setup. 

Quality, power, volume, design and versatility — using high-end audio component and exclusive design, Seed brings all the finest qualities in one compact solution.

 

 

Seed offers high quality audio, great output, warm analog sound and digital streaming, all in one package —— because we believe that enjoying music should be relaxing, effortless and accessible for everyone.

 

No need to bother with complicated or expensive audio devices.
Combining high-end turntable with speakers, Seed is a complete solution to enjoy both great vinyl experience and excellent audio quality all at once.

 

With patented suspension design, Seed is the world’s first turntable system that successfully integrates excellent-fidelity analog sound with 70W high output without crackles and pops in one smooth system. 

 

Besides analog, Seed can also play digital formats from Wi-Fi, bluetooth and internet, streaming from various music platforms. It can also connect to other audio systems via RCA, SPDIF, AUX in/output.

 

 

Embedded with built-in amplifier, two 1” tweeter and two 4” woofer drivers, Seed is able to drive 70W output, and the dynamic range is increased by 20% more than full-range speakers. So from subtle gasps to grand orchestra performances, Seed presents all the details in the sound and immerses you completely in the music. 

The frequency response of Seed is “flat”, meaning it produces audio accurately to the original source. Also, to enrich the sound quality, we applied ballistic, Kevlar fiber to enhance deep bass response. 

 

 

To maintain consistent, high quality sound performance while the audio gives high-volume and high-wattage output, Seed has designed an exclusive "Tri-Point" suspension system to hold the platter and tonearm steady, and keeps the stylus riding in the grooves to read the music accurately.

With intricate tuning, the suspension system supports the tonearm and the platter, balances relative motions and damps shock responses, so it effectively absorbs vibrations and filters out rumbles.

 

 

Music is enjoyed from various devices and formats, and Seed meets all the demands. Aside from vinyl / analog sounds, Seed also enables wireless, Wi-Fi, bluetooth, Airplay and can stream from various web platforms, such as Spotify, TIDAL, Napster, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.

Building a home theatre?
No problem. Seed allows multiple device streaming, and can connect with all sorts of audio systems via RCA line-out, SPDIF output and AUX 3.5 input.

 

Careful arrangements of the tonearm and cartridge is vital to produce true-to-original analog sounds. We have gone through meticulous calibration of the overhang, spindle to pivot distance, effective tonearm length, inner/outer null points and offset angle, to reach a perfect balance, and achieve mere <= 0.08% peak distortion.

Seed is mounted with Audio Technica AT3600 Hi-Fi MM phono cartridge. To preserve the vinyl disc and ensure that the system reads the audio signals accurately, we applied eccentric counterweight anti-skate to keep the stylus sitting in the center of the groove, and prevent wearing out the record unevenly. 

 

  

 

 

Let’s turn the table and play the record! Simply put on the record, and you can adjust tone control and volume control via Seed APP.

project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound

 

 

Switching to digital? A quick tap on the APP will stream to the designated platforms. 

 Bluetooth Mode

project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound

Wi-Fi Mode

project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound

 

 

To demonstrate the effectiveness of the suspension system, we used vibration sensor meeter to monitor and compare vibrations from the speaker and the platter.

In the video, the speaker box vibrated along with the music (vibration acceleration reaching 2.7mm/s), whereas the turntable system stayed steady throughout, and the readings on the tonearm and platter, supported by Seed exclusive suspension system, remains within 0.1-0.2 mm/s.

project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound

 

 

 

 

 

Hi Kickstarter,
We’re a team of vinyl enthusiasts, set to bring great music and vinyl experience to the world! Over the last two years, we have been dedicated to researching high-end speakers, tonearm calibration and turntable design, and have gone through numerous testing and optimization to build our dream setup, Seed.

HYM team is led by Taiwanese designer, Camo Lin, in collaboration with internationally renowned high-end audio, Jasmine Audio and R&D Director Yu. In Seed, we present you the ultimate all-in-one turntable solution, and the most authentic music experience, built just for you.

Risks and challenges

We understand there will be risks along the journey, but we are prepared, and have laid solid production grounds. Before the Kickstarter campaign, we have completed product development, prototypes, sample units and have strong connections with manufacturers to build a reliable production network.
We have also established trusting relationships with our global EMS company who is known for the logistics and deliveries for well-known multinational companies.

We are committed to deliver Seed on time with the highest quality. Should there be any uncontrollable factor contributing to delays, we will keep you, our awesome backers, up to date, and you can also reach out to us anytime.

Contact Us: hym.seed@gmail.com

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge $1 or more About $1.00

    Vinyl Supporter!

    Thank you for your support in Seed turntable system!

    We'll keep you updated on our latest progress and more info on Seed.
    Stay tuned!

    20 backers
    Pledge $409 or more About $409

    【Early Bird】

    Save $326!
    Limited 250 units!

    Seed turntable system x1
    Remote control x1
    Rubber Turntable mat x1
    Seed Music Player APP

    Pledge $429 or more About $429

    【Kickstarter Special】

    Save $306!

    Seed turntable system x1
    Remote control x1
    Rubber Turntable mat x1
    Seed Music Player APP

    Pledge $579 or more About $579

    【Web Price】

    Save $156!

    Seed turntable system x1
    Remote control x1
    Rubber Turntable mat x1
    Seed Music Player APP

    Pledge $735 or more About $735

    【Full Vinyl Package】

    Seed turntable x1
    Remote control x1
    Seed Music Player APP x1
    Rubber Turntable mat x1

    6 months subscription:
    Monthly staff picked vinyl record

    All shipping fee included

    Pledge $769 or more About $769

    【Two in a Pack】

    Save $701!

    Seed turntable system x2
    Remote control x2
    Rubber Turntable mat x2
    Seed Music Player APP

    Pledge $1,139 or more About $1,139

    【Three in a Pack】

    Save $1066!

    Seed turntable system x3
    Remote control x3
    Rubber Turntable mat x3
    Seed Music Player APP

    Pledge $379 or more About $379

    【Super Early Bird】

    Save $356!
    Only 100 units!

    Seed turntable system x1
    Remote control x1
    Rubber Turntable mat x1
    Seed Music Player APP

    Pledge $389 or more About $389

    【Super Early Bird II】

    Save $346!
    Limited 250 units!

    Seed turntable system x1
    Remote control x1
    Rubber Turntable mat x1
    Seed Music Player APP

