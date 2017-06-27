All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
Seed turntable | Quality, power and design, in one setup
Seed turntable | Quality, power and design, in one setup
The world's first all-in-one turntable system that integrates excellent fidelity sound and 70W output for music lovers.
The world's first all-in-one turntable system that integrates excellent fidelity sound and 70W output for music lovers. Read more
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
About this project
Seed is an all-in-one, multifunction turntable system that integrates excellent sound quality, high output and wireless streaming, in one simple setup.
Quality, power, volume, design and versatility — using high-end audio component and exclusive design, Seed brings all the finest qualities in one compact solution.
Seed offers high quality audio, great output, warm analog sound and digital streaming, all in one package —— because we believe that enjoying music should be relaxing, effortless and accessible for everyone.
No need to bother with complicated or expensive audio devices.
Combining high-end turntable with speakers, Seed is a complete solution to enjoy both great vinyl experience and excellent audio quality all at once.
With patented suspension design, Seed is the world’s first turntable system that successfully integrates excellent-fidelity analog sound with 70W high output without crackles and pops in one smooth system.
Besides analog, Seed can also play digital formats from Wi-Fi, bluetooth and internet, streaming from various music platforms. It can also connect to other audio systems via RCA, SPDIF, AUX in/output.
Embedded with built-in amplifier, two 1” tweeter and two 4” woofer drivers, Seed is able to drive 70W output, and the dynamic range is increased by 20% more than full-range speakers. So from subtle gasps to grand orchestra performances, Seed presents all the details in the sound and immerses you completely in the music.
The frequency response of Seed is “flat”, meaning it produces audio accurately to the original source. Also, to enrich the sound quality, we applied ballistic, Kevlar fiber to enhance deep bass response.
To maintain consistent, high quality sound performance while the audio gives high-volume and high-wattage output, Seed has designed an exclusive "Tri-Point" suspension system to hold the platter and tonearm steady, and keeps the stylus riding in the grooves to read the music accurately.
With intricate tuning, the suspension system supports the tonearm and the platter, balances relative motions and damps shock responses, so it effectively absorbs vibrations and filters out rumbles.
Music is enjoyed from various devices and formats, and Seed meets all the demands. Aside from vinyl / analog sounds, Seed also enables wireless, Wi-Fi, bluetooth, Airplay and can stream from various web platforms, such as Spotify, TIDAL, Napster, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.
Building a home theatre?
No problem. Seed allows multiple device streaming, and can connect with all sorts of audio systems via RCA line-out, SPDIF output and AUX 3.5 input.
Careful arrangements of the tonearm and cartridge is vital to produce true-to-original analog sounds. We have gone through meticulous calibration of the overhang, spindle to pivot distance, effective tonearm length, inner/outer null points and offset angle, to reach a perfect balance, and achieve mere <= 0.08% peak distortion.
Seed is mounted with Audio Technica AT3600 Hi-Fi MM phono cartridge. To preserve the vinyl disc and ensure that the system reads the audio signals accurately, we applied eccentric counterweight anti-skate to keep the stylus sitting in the center of the groove, and prevent wearing out the record unevenly.
Let’s turn the table and play the record! Simply put on the record, and you can adjust tone control and volume control via Seed APP.
Switching to digital? A quick tap on the APP will stream to the designated platforms.
Bluetooth Mode
Wi-Fi Mode
To demonstrate the effectiveness of the suspension system, we used vibration sensor meeter to monitor and compare vibrations from the speaker and the platter.
In the video, the speaker box vibrated along with the music (vibration acceleration reaching 2.7mm/s), whereas the turntable system stayed steady throughout, and the readings on the tonearm and platter, supported by Seed exclusive suspension system, remains within 0.1-0.2 mm/s.
Hi Kickstarter,
We’re a team of vinyl enthusiasts, set to bring great music and vinyl experience to the world! Over the last two years, we have been dedicated to researching high-end speakers, tonearm calibration and turntable design, and have gone through numerous testing and optimization to build our dream setup, Seed.
HYM team is led by Taiwanese designer, Camo Lin, in collaboration with internationally renowned high-end audio, Jasmine Audio and R&D Director Yu. In Seed, we present you the ultimate all-in-one turntable solution, and the most authentic music experience, built just for you.
Risks and challenges
We understand there will be risks along the journey, but we are prepared, and have laid solid production grounds. Before the Kickstarter campaign, we have completed product development, prototypes, sample units and have strong connections with manufacturers to build a reliable production network.
We have also established trusting relationships with our global EMS company who is known for the logistics and deliveries for well-known multinational companies.
We are committed to deliver Seed on time with the highest quality. Should there be any uncontrollable factor contributing to delays, we will keep you, our awesome backers, up to date, and you can also reach out to us anytime.
Contact Us: hym.seed@gmail.comLearn about accountability on Kickstarter
Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ
Support this project
- All gone!