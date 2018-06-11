AirPlus - Wireless Charging Protective Case for AirPods

Appearance and function match the final product, but is made with different manufacturing methods.

Looks like the final product, but is not functional.

Demonstrates the functionality of the final product, but looks different.

A prototype is a preliminary model of something. Projects that offer physical products need to show backers documentation of a working prototype. This gallery features photos, videos, and other visual documentation that will give backers a sense of what’s been accomplished so far and what’s left to do. Though the development process can vary for each project, these are the stages we typically see:

These photos and videos provide a detailed look at this project’s development.

About

There is no argument that AirPods is an amazing product. However, it's still not perfect:

- Too delicate: scratches, dirty marks from daily usage.

- Too fragile: a single drop surely puts dents and cracks on the case.

- Charming, but dull: only white colour.

- Lack of wireless charging.

What can you do to solve these problems? No need to pick your brain, we have a solution for you, right now!

Introducing the AirPlus, a wireless charging protective case for AirPods. From 15USD - 19AUD , same price with those shady cases on the market, but feature-richer, better design and quality guaranteed. Yes, you read it right. AirPlus completes your AirPods with all protections and wireless charging.

Let's kick your AirPods up a notch.

Pop your AirPods into AirPlus. Done. No strings attached.

Too easy to make your friend's jaw dropped when he saw how you charge your AirPods. Without cable!

Bye cable, bye yesterday. Hello wireless, hello tomorrow.

Change of style? Lightly push, and your AirPods is naked again, ready for a new skin - new AirPlus. Oh, don't drop it like your friend's jaw.

We put a lot of thoughts into the AirPlus's design. It's for everyone, not only people with a wireless charger. Effortless installation and removal make it only a second away from charging AirPods with a cable to benefit from its protection and stylish.

AirPlus with a built-in notification LED works perfectly fine with any Qi-standard Wireless Charger.

You are exceptional, but why your gadget companion looks so ordinary? Dress it up with a carefully chosen, precious made, vibrant colour case and then turn it into a necklace or keychain with the built-in strap holder.

A compliment to your AirPods.

Dropped and scratched your AirPods? Worry no more. We went through many drop tests with over 20 combinations of materials and compositions to find the perfect compound, extremely durable to protect your AirPods. You're welcome.

Why do you need an extra cable to charge your headphones? Charge it wirelessly, the same amount of time as cable, and more stylish.

Fit your AirPods impeccably. It is as easy as using your AirPods.

Ease of removal? AirPlus 1 - Others 0.

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

Unlike the other products, with AirPlus, the AirPod's pairing button is still accessible. No need to remove AirPlus just to press the button.

We've been through over 20 prototypes to bring a splendid experience to you. Carefully crafted, user-centred design so that you can feel the assured quality with a simple touch of your hand.

Choose from 5 colour options to represent your lifestyle: Serenity, Youthfulness, Optimism, Passion and Sophistication.

AirPlus is currently in the final stage of its R&D. It is going to be in mass production and is expected to be launched onto the market shortly.