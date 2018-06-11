AirPlus - Wireless Charging Protective Case for AirPods

A prototype is a preliminary model of something. Projects that offer physical products need to show backers documentation of a working prototype. This gallery features photos, videos, and other visual documentation that will give backers a sense of what’s been accomplished so far and what’s left to do. Though the development process can vary for each project, these are the stages we typically see:
Proof of Concept
Explorations that test ideas and functionality.
Functional Prototype
Demonstrates the functionality of the final product, but looks different.
Appearance Prototype
Looks like the final product, but is not functional.
Design Prototype
Appearance and function match the final product, but is made with different manufacturing methods.
Production Prototype
Appearance, function, and manufacturing methods match the final product.
About
There is no argument that AirPods is an amazing product. However, it's still not perfect: - Too delicate: scratches, dirty marks from daily usage. - Too fragile: a single drop surely puts dents and cracks on the case. - Charming, but dull: only white colour. - Lack of wireless charging. What can you do to solve these problems? No need to pick your brain, we have a solution for you, right now!
Introducing the AirPlus, a wireless charging protective case for AirPods. From 15USD - 19AUD , same price with those shady cases on the market, but feature-richer, better design and quality guaranteed. Yes, you read it right. AirPlus completes your AirPods with all protections and wireless charging.
Let's kick your AirPods up a notch.
Pop your AirPods into AirPlus. Done. No strings attached.
Too easy to make your friend's jaw dropped when he saw how you charge your AirPods. Without cable! Bye cable, bye yesterday. Hello wireless, hello tomorrow.
Change of style? Lightly push, and your AirPods is naked again, ready for a new skin - new AirPlus. Oh, don't drop it like your friend's jaw.
We put a lot of thoughts into the AirPlus's design. It's for everyone, not only people with a wireless charger. Effortless installation and removal make it only a second away from charging AirPods with a cable to benefit from its protection and stylish.
AirPlus with a built-in notification LED works perfectly fine with any Qi-standard Wireless Charger.
You are exceptional, but why your gadget companion looks so ordinary? Dress it up with a carefully chosen, precious made, vibrant colour case and then turn it into a necklace or keychain with the built-in strap holder. A compliment to your AirPods.
Dropped and scratched your AirPods? Worry no more. We went through many drop tests with over 20 combinations of materials and compositions to find the perfect compound, extremely durable to protect your AirPods. You're welcome.
Why do you need an extra cable to charge your headphones? Charge it wirelessly, the same amount of time as cable, and more stylish.
Fit your AirPods impeccably. It is as easy as using your AirPods.
Ease of removal? AirPlus 1 - Others 0.
Unlike the other products, with AirPlus, the AirPod's pairing button is still accessible. No need to remove AirPlus just to press the button.
We've been through over 20 prototypes to bring a splendid experience to you. Carefully crafted, user-centred design so that you can feel the assured quality with a simple touch of your hand.
Choose from 5 colour options to represent your lifestyle: Serenity, Youthfulness, Optimism, Passion and Sophistication.
AirPlus is currently in the final stage of its R&D. It is going to be in mass production and is expected to be launched onto the market shortly.
Please feel free to contact us at support@hiq.ai for support or wholesale opportunities.
We are HiQ - new young blood, has operated since October 2016. At HiQ, we do research and develop creative products that can be connected to the Internet. Our team is a group of people who share the same common goal and are passionate about making products that can make life easier and convenient. We are fully focused on customers’ complete safety and satisfaction.
Pham Anh Tuan - Manager
Nguyen Trung Hieu - Engineer
Tran Trong Khuong - Designer
Trinh Tuan Kiet - Designer
Hoang Thi Ngoc Tram - Quality Control
Nguyen Thi Lan Anh - Sourcing Officer
We would like to give our credits to Nguyen Thi My Trang, Nim Gia Minh, Pham Thanh Thai, Nguyen Truong Thien Khoa, Cao Phuoc Thanh, Dang Thanh Tri and Ho Thanh Hoai.
Risks and challenges
There are unavoidable risks as we are newbies in the industry. However, HiQ overcame this obstacle by choosing high experienced production partners that manufacture similar types of product. Sample products have passed qualification testing.
Despite we have a complete and detailed timeline for the whole process, we are still afraid of unexpected incidents that may affect the delivery process. Nevertheless, you can set your mind at rest as we absolutely try our best to stick to the plan.
Last but not least, we would like to show our gratitude and respect for everyone’s support and contribution. The future success of AirPlus’s Kickstarter will be a strong motivation for HiQ to particularly create new products combining creative ideas and useful features, that make our lives easier and better! Thanks for joining us on this wonderful journey, for a "smarthome, smartlife".