POTUS: Battle Inside the Trump White House

The next great political strategy game

Get ready to Make America Game Again! No matter what your political affiliation is, there’s fun in store with #POTUS!

#POTUS is set in 2017, during President Trump’s first year in office. Each player leads a faction inside the White House working to fulfill their own agenda while supporting or opposing the President.

The four factions are the Establishment GOP, the Nativist Nationalists, the Globalist Plutocrats, and the #Resistance. Each faction has a unique deck of cards -- based on the actual historical figures -- that will help them spin the President’s tweets to their advantage.

Between Trump’s tweetstorms, you’ll also vote on Congressional bills, make big business deals, and enlist powerful allies like Robert Mueller or Vladimir Putin. Your Hidden Agenda could be the key to winning bigly. But watch out! Mueller’s investigation could end in impeachment – and ruin all your plans!

Individual faction cards do battle each round to win Trump Tweet scoring cards! At its heart, #POTUS is a card-driven game that uses a simple trick-taking mechanism (like Hearts or Bridge) to resolve who wins each round.

But your cards can also be used to trigger special events. Will you play the card for its political Juice to win a contested trick, or will you trigger the event to pursue other goals? Each decision is in your hands.

With each round of card play, you can score Victory Points (VPs) for winning Trump Tweets, passing critical legislation, or removing political opponents. The faction with the most VPs at the end of the game wins.

Watch out -- each faction has a Hidden Agenda! Each faction has one or more Hidden Agenda cards that can score bonus VPs for fulfilling certain conditions. That makes every game of #POTUS different, as you can never be sure entirely who’s in the lead until the end!

Breaking news events can force a change of plans! You’ll relive many of the historical events from 2017 as they come to life and have an effect on the game. How will you react when the intel community identifies Russia’s hacking efforts? When Mueller announces new indictments? Or when FBI agents exchange damaging anti-Trump texts?

The good news: you’ll have an Ace or two up your sleeves! Beyond each faction’s unique deck, there are powerful cards called Aces that can be used by any faction. Will you flip Paul Manafort to impeach the president? Have John McCain vote down a crucial bill in the Senate? Or could Vladimir Putin blackmail an opponent into supporting your plans?

This game has been extensively playtested over the past 10 months. Young and old, Republican and Democrat, hardcore gamer and casual player: just about everyone has enjoyed #POTUS -- even folks who didn’t think they would! Here’s what they told us:

“This game is a LOT of fun!”

“Our weekly game group loved it.”

“Really fantastic simulation of what happened in 2017.”

“Each faction feels VERY different to play.”

“This is right up there with Churchill and 1960.”

These are draft rules. However, feel free to download a copy and get a sense of where the rules stand right now as we go through development, editing, and further playtesting.

Thomas Prowell is a Charles S. Roberts award-nominated game designer based in Seattle. His previous design credits include the World War II games Axis Empires: Totaler Krieg and Axis Empires: Dai Senso (Decision Games, 2011) and the American Civil War game Three Battles of Manassas (The Gamers/MMP, 2004). His next design projects are The Death of Stalin (Fighting Factions Game #2 for HGN), the Axis Empires Expansion Kit (Decision Games, 2020), a strategic-level American Civil War game, and a card-driven soccer game.

#POTUS is the first game in HGN’s “Fighting Factions” series -- each game is a four-player battle of power politics. We’re hard at work on the next two games in the series: The Death of Stalin and Team of Rivals: Lincoln’s Cabinet.

#POTUS itself will also be getting an expansion. The base game only covers 2017, which means there is more to come. Keep an eye out for #POTUS Year 2: Trump Unleashed!

The HGN Games team consists of longtime and brand new gamers. Some of us have playtested, designed, and developed for many game companies while others of us parlay our ‘real’ job experience into HGN Games. All of us enjoy playing fun games with their friends, co-workers, and families. More info on us at www.hgngames.com.

