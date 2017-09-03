helloplant – smart plant sensor for your smart home

About this project

Holiday time: know when to send your mum or neighbor to water your plants. See your plants' vitals, at home and abroad!

Helloplant is the ultimate smart plant sensor. It measures soil moisture, light intensity, ambient and soil temperature. It keeps an eye on these parameters and sends you notifications, as soon as an action is required to keep your plant happy.

Helloplant helps people without a green thumb, serial-plant-killers and play-it-safe cacti owners, but also plant lovers and professionals who would like to know more about their plants. It is waterproof and robust, so you can use it indoors or outdoors.

Get your helloplant for just €22 and receive one of the first units!

1. Push your helloplant sensor into the soil - indoors and outdoors.

2. Download the free helloplant app for iOS or Android

3. Your sensor connects automatically to your smartphone (Bluetooth must be turned on). Setup your plant: name it, take a picture, add some basic information from your plant's tag. And that’s it - From now on it will measure soil moisture, light intensity, air and soil temperature of your plant. As soon as your plant needs anything, you will be notified.

Helloplant's heart is its smart notification system. You don’t need to open the app to check your plant's status. And to be easy on your battery it doesn’t even need to run in background.

Notifications don't need an internet connection or account and work directly over Bluetooth. An optional remote hub provides access to your sensor's data just in case you are travelling, or an open API for smart home integration and also support for Amazon's Alexa to talk to your plants.

Here you can see a small demo by Peter and Stefan showing the sensor and the app in our office:

Yearly 7.47 billion plants die because of lack of care ... ok we actually made that number up but we are pretty sure it's a lot of plants! The main reasons for dying plants are over- and under-watering, temperature and light issues. And guess what - we take care of all of these!

helloplant pro-actively notifies you when to water your plant, yet prevents you from over watering. It assists in finding the perfect spot for your lovely plant and has a fertilizer reminder included, helping with everything you need to keep your plants happy.

First plant or already professional gardener? We have the perfect rewards package for everyone. If you have a special reward request or if your country is not available yet, please send us a message.

Standalone bluetooth products

Need remote monitoring? Interested in smart home integration?

For those who want to check their plants' data from distance or want to integrate helloplant in their smart home solution we developed an optional remote WiFi hub on top. Send friends, family or neighbors watering only when it's really necessary, access your plants' data using the open API, or talk to your plants using Amazon's Alexa.

Right now helloplant is available in the pantone color of the year "Greenery". If we reach € 60,000 helloplant will be available as well in the colors blue and purple. Yeah!

hello, this is us! We are saving plants' lives since 2016! Peter, plant lover and software engineer, needed help with his plants, but solutions on the market didn’t fit his needs. The idea for helloplant was born. Together with Stefan and all the other bright minds helloplant became reality.

Peter is an experienced software developer who worked in software development since 2002 and successfully founded multiple companies.

Stefan previously worked for Austrian based smart home company Loxone and most recently for social enterprise Helioz, where he was responsible for serial production of their hardware product.

Developing helloplant was challenging and fun. We developed our own capacitive soil moisture sensor, which measures without soil contact directly through the non-conductive plastic hull of helloplant. All components are ultra-low-power electronics designed to make the battery last for over a year.

It all started out with a simple add-on board to a NRF52 dev kit. Eventually, over the course of months and eight generations of prototypes, it became what it is today. We have tested often and early with friends, family and strangers, to make sure the product does what it's set to do.

In the picture below you can see a small selection of different electronics and plastic designs.

As you can see, the sensors were reduced in complexity, component count and optimized to fit to the very special plastic enclosure and our product design.

Over time we built more and more generations of sensors to test different aspects of the electronics, Bluetooth communication and app. The following picture shows the last batch of beta devices, the plastic enclosures, the electronics boards and the packages with getting started information. We sent those out to journalists in order for them to write reviews about our product:

We truly believe in Kickstarter as a platform, where like-minded entrepreneurs and early adopters bring together innovative, disruptive and sophisticated projects to life. We already supported a dozen projects from other people on Kickstarter on our own.

helloplant needs your help to fully come to life. Prototypes and pre-production units were financed by ourselves. But the time has come, that we currently face high upfront expenses regarding tooling, certification and minimum quantity purchases.

We strongly believe that we've created a product that many people need, ourselves included. With your support, we can make plant care easier and help saving plant lives around the world.

