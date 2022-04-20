sound
Lucy Dreaming - a pixel-art point & click comedy adventure
£25,606
664
Pledge £2 or more About $3
😴 Sweet dreams
If you don't want the hassle of having to actually play our game, just throw a couple of quid in our general direction and let our overwhelming gratitude fill your dreams with visions of kittens, candyfloss and Steve Buscemi*.
Pledge £12 or more About $15
🎮 Got game
Approx. $17 USD / €14 EURIncludes:
- Digital download of the full game from Steam or DRM-free
- Access to the Lucy Dreaming VIP Discord channel
Pledge £20 or more About $25
💻 Let's get digital
Approx. $28 USD / €23.50 EURIncludes:
- Digital download of the full game from Steam or DRM-free
- Your name in the credits
- Digital comic / artbook
- 4K digital wallpapers
- Access to the Lucy Dreaming VIP Discord channel
Pledge £40 or more About $50
📼 The reel deal
Approx. $56 USD / €47Includes:
Shipping not included, will be charged after the campaign ends.
- Full game + more goodies on a retro USB cassette in jewel case
- Digital download of the full game from Steam or DRM-free
- Your name in the credits
- Digital comic / artbook
- 4K digital wallpapers
- Access to the Lucy Dreaming VIP Discord channel
Pledge £75 or more About $94
🐤 EARLY BIRD - Deluxe Collector's Box
★★ EXCLUSIVE £10 OFF ★★
GET £10 OFF THE DELUXE COLLECTOR'S BOX
Approx. $104 USD / €86 EURIncludes:
Shipping not included, will be charged after the campaign ends.
- Deluxe collector's box
- Full game + more goodies on a retro USB cassette in jewel case
- Printed glossy comic / artbook
- Set of four exclusive postcards
- Drink coasters from the in-game bar
- Set of "Point & stick" command stickers
- Pin badge
- Digital download of the full game from Steam or DRM-free
- Your name in the credits
- Digital comic / artbook
- 4K digital wallpapers
- Access to the Lucy Dreaming VIP Discord channel
Pledge £85 or more About $107
🎁 Deluxe collector's box
Approx. $117 USD / €99 EURIncludes:
Shipping not included, will be charged after the campaign ends.
- Deluxe collector's box
- Full game + more goodies on a retro USB cassette in jewel case
- Printed glossy comic / artbook
- Set of four exclusive postcards
- Drink coasters from the in-game bar
- Set of "Point & stick" command stickers
- Pin badge
- Digital download of the full game from Steam or DRM-free
- Your name in the credits
- Digital comic / artbook
- 4K digital wallpapers
- Access to the Lucy Dreaming VIP Discord channel
Pledge £150 or more About $188
📺 Hip to be square
Appear in the game as a pixel-art image along with a high-resolution download of your image.
Approx. $208 USD / €174 EURIncludes:
- Your pixel-art likeness in "Lucy's photo album"
- High-resolution digital artwork of your pixel-self
- INCLUDES: The "Let's get digital" reward
Pledge £175 or more About $219
🖼️ Art collector
Not only will you receive the Deluxe Collector's Box, when it arrives it will also contain a signed piece of original game concept art to hang on your wall.
Approx. $241 USD / €202 EURIncludes:
Shipping not included, will be charged after the campaign ends.
- Hand-drawn and signed concept art
- INCLUDES: The "Deluxe collector's box" reward
Pledge £190 or more About $238
⭐ Hip to be Square DELUXE bundle ⭐
Approx. $264 USD / €219 EUR
Save £45 with this strictly-limited bundle.
Appear in the game as a pixel-art image along with a high-resolution download of your image.Includes:
INCLUDES : Deluxe Collector's Box
- Your pixel-art likeness in "Lucy's photo album"
- High-resolution digital artwork of your pixel-self
- INCLUDES: The "Deluxe collector's box" reward
Pledge £900 or more About $1,124
🖋️ Executive decision
Eternal gratitude awaits you.
Approx. $1,236 USD / €1,038 EURIncludes:
- "Executive producer" credit in the game and cassette cover
- Live chat with the game's creator
- Personalised "Thank you" animation
- Your name will appear within the game
- INCLUDES: The "Let's get digital" reward
Pledge £750 or more About $937
🧍 Become a character
Become an interactive pixel-art character in the game. Plus you'll get a full Deluxe Collector's Box containing a high-resolution print of your character.
Approx. $1,037 USD / €871Includes:
Shipping not included, will be charged after the campaign ends.
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the worldReward no longer available2 backers
- Become an NPC in the game
- "Starring..." credit in the game and cassette cover
- High-resolution A5 print of your character
- INCLUDES: The "Deluxe collector's box" reward
Funding period
- (29 days)