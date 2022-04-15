Give Us Victories

Select this reward
Just one copy and all stretch goals reached during campaign (the sale price in stores will be much higher). Shipping will be charged based on your location.
It's a way to bring creative projects to life.
Two copies and all stretch goals reached during campaign (the sale price in stores will be much higher). Shipping will be charged based on your location.
Three copies and all stretch goals reached during campaign (the sale price in stores will be much higher). Shipping will be charged based on your location.
Apr 1, 2021 - Apr 25, 2021
(23 days)