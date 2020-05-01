All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Tue, April 28 2020 7:00 AM UTC +00:00.
Chinatown Detective Agency: Globetrotting Mystery Adventure
A cybernoir adventure inspired by the classic Carmen Sandiego games.
Support
Pledge without a reward
Pledge S$ 23 or more About $16
Gumshoe
(Around US$16) Get Chinatown Detective Agency at launch at a discount.Includes:
Estimated delivery39 backers
- Digital download (Steam key or DRM-free for Windows and Mac)
Pledge S$ 35 or more About US$ 25
Investigator
(Around US$24) Get the game and a digital goodie pack that includes game-inspired wallpapers for your PC and smartphone, as well as the full game soundtrack in MP3 and WAV format. You also get access to an exclusive Backers' Discord Server, where you can interact and communicate with members of the development team.Includes:
Estimated delivery18 backers
- Digital download (Steam key or DRM-free for Windows and Mac)
- Game-inspired wallpapers
- Original Soundtrack in MP3 and WAV
- Access to an exclusive Backers' Discord Server
Pledge S$ 70 or more About US$ 49
Inspector
(Around US$48) Get 2 digital copies of the game, the official Art Book featuring the in-game art, character designs and cover illustrations by the games artists, Ricardo Juchem, Alex Von Kool and Hinchel Orr (digital Art Book is in PDF format). You'll also have your name in the National Library Overdue Database, accessible from a computer in the National Library in-game location. Plus everything in the Investigator tier.Includes:
Estimated delivery6 backers
- 2× Digital download (Steam key or DRM-free for Windows and Mac)
- Chinatown Detective Agency Digital Art Book
- Your name in the National Library database
- Game-inspired wallpapers
- Original Soundtrack in MP3 and WAV
- Access to an exclusive Backers' Discord Server
Pledge S$ 100 or more About US$ 70
Detective
(Around US$69) Get a t-shirt with the game key artwork and 5 postcards featuring the city backgrounds used in the game. Plus everything in the Inspector tier.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world3 backers
- 2× Digital download (Steam key or DRM-free for Windows and Mac)
- C.D.A. T-Shirt
- 5× Postcard featuring a city in the game
- Chinatown Detective Agency Digital Art Book
- Your name in the National Library database
- Game-inspired wallpapers
- Original Soundtrack in MP3 and WAV
- Access to an exclusive Backers' Discord Server
Pledge S$ 150 or more About $104
Senior Detective
(Around US$103.5) Get a physical print of the official Art Book, signed by the game's art director, Ricardo Juchem. Plus everything in the Detective Tier.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world1 backer
- 2× Digital download (Steam key or DRM-free for Windows and Mac)
- Art Book (Physical Print)
- C.D.A. T-Shirt
- 5× Postcard featuring a city in the game
- Chinatown Detective Agency Digital Art Book
- Your name in the National Library database
- Game-inspired wallpapers
- Original Soundtrack in MP3 and WAV
- Access to an exclusive Backers' Discord Server
Pledge S$ 200 or more About $139
Super Sleuth - Be In The Game!
(Around US$138) Have you appeared in a video game? Well, if you haven't, here's your chance. We'll render your likeness in pixel art and make you an ambient, non-playable, non-interactive character in the game. You could be having a meal at a food court or walking around at the Botanic Gardens, and many more other non-consequential activities. Plus everything in the Senior Detective tier.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the worldLimited (50 left of 50) 0 backers
- 2× Digital download (Steam key or DRM-free for Windows and Mac)
- Be an ambient non-playable character in the game
- Art Book (Physical Print)
- C.D.A. T-Shirt
- 5× Postcard featuring a city in the game
- Chinatown Detective Agency Digital Art Book
- Your name in the National Library database
- Game-inspired wallpapers
- Original Soundtrack in MP3 and WAV
- Access to an exclusive Backers' Discord Server
Pledge S$ 230 or more About US$ 159
Talking Super Sleuth
(Around US$158.5) So you're in the game - but can your character talk? Pledge at this tier, and we'll make you an interactive character in the game with a few lines of dialogue written by you (you'll be given a character limit, as well as guidelines to keep your lines compatible with the overall style and tone of the game - learn more in the reward information section). Plus everything in the Senior Detective tier.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the worldLimited (18 left of 25) 7 backers
- 2× Digital download (Steam key or DRM-free for Windows and Mac)
- Be an ambient non-playable character with dialogue in the game
- Art Book (Physical Print)
- C.D.A. T-Shirt
- 5× Postcard featuring a city in the game
- Chinatown Detective Agency Digital Art Book
- Your name in the National Library database
- Game-inspired wallpapers
- Original Soundtrack in MP3 and WAV
- Access to an exclusive Backers' Discord Server
Pledge S$ 500 or more About $346
Source - You and Your City in the Game!
(Around US$345) Chinatown Detective Agency will feature around 20 different cities around the world (please check out the game description under "The Places" to see which these are). If your city isn't in the list but you'd like to make it a location in the game AND be an ambient non-playable character, well, this is the tier for you. Plus everything in the Senior Detective tier (but with 3 copies of the game, you high roller you).Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the worldLimited (10 left of 10) 0 backers
- 3× Digital download (Steam key or DRM-free for Windows and Mac)
- We will make a city of your choice a location in the game
- Be an ambient non-playable character with dialogue in the game
- Art Book (Physical Print)
- C.D.A. T-Shirt
- 5× Postcard featuring a city in the game
- Chinatown Detective Agency Digital Art Book
- Your name in the National Library database
- Game-inspired wallpapers
- Original Soundtrack in MP3 and WAV
- Access to an exclusive Backers' Discord Server
Pledge S$ 1,000 or more About US$ 691
The Investigative Journalist
(Around US$690) You get to write a case mission for Chinatown Detective Agency with us. We'll take you through the process and template we use to write the game's missions, and as a collaborative effort, help you create a case inspired by your ideas (of course, the mission will have to be reasonable in terms of development effort - we can't do a climactic Mexican standoff with the Illuminati in a secret base located inside an active volcano featuring 50 characters). Not confident in your writing skills? Have no fear, we'll be here to help make sure the case's tone and style fits comfortably in the game's universe. You'll also be a non-playable ambient character in the game! Plus everything in the Senior Detective tier (but with 3 copies of the game).Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the worldLimited (2 left of 3) 1 backer
- 3× Digital download (Steam key or DRM-free for Windows and Mac)
- Help us write one case mission for the game
- Be an ambient non-playable character with dialogue in the game
- Art Book (Physical Print)
- C.D.A. T-Shirt
- 5× Postcard featuring a city in the game
- Your name in the National Library database
- Chinatown Detective Agency Digital Art Book
- Game-inspired wallpapers
- Original Soundtrack in MP3 and WAV
- Access to an exclusive Backers' Discord Server
- All gone!
Pledge S$ 18 or more About US$ 13
Gumshoe - Limited Early Bird
(Around US$12.5) Snap up a limited number of Gumshoe tier rewards at a discount!Includes:
Estimated deliveryReward no longer available 50 backers
- Digital download (Steam key or DRM-free for Windows and Mac)