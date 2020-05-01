Chinatown Detective Agency: Globetrotting Mystery Adventure

(Around US$690) You get to write a case mission for Chinatown Detective Agency with us. We'll take you through the process and template we use to write the game's missions, and as a collaborative effort, help you create a case inspired by your ideas (of course, the mission will have to be reasonable in terms of development effort - we can't do a climactic Mexican standoff with the Illuminati in a secret base located inside an active volcano featuring 50 characters). Not confident in your writing skills? Have no fear, we'll be here to help make sure the case's tone and style fits comfortably in the game's universe. You'll also be a non-playable ambient character in the game! Plus everything in the Senior Detective tier (but with 3 copies of the game).

3× Digital download (Steam key or DRM-free for Windows and Mac)

Digital download (Steam key or DRM-free for Windows and Mac) Help us write one case mission for the game

Be an ambient non-playable character with dialogue in the game

Art Book (Physical Print)

C.D.A. T-Shirt

5× Postcard featuring a city in the game

Postcard featuring a city in the game Your name in the National Library database

Chinatown Detective Agency Digital Art Book

Game-inspired wallpapers

Original Soundtrack in MP3 and WAV

Access to an exclusive Backers' Discord Server

