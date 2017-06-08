TriLens - Change lenses in the blink of an eye

A prototype is a preliminary model of something. Projects that offer physical products need to show backers documentation of a working prototype. This gallery features photos, videos, and other visual documentation that will give backers a sense of what’s been accomplished so far and what’s left to do. Though the development process can vary for each project, these are the stages we typically see:
Proof of Concept
Explorations that test ideas and functionality.
Functional Prototype
Demonstrates the functionality of the final product, but looks different.
Appearance Prototype
Looks like the final product, but is not functional.
Design Prototype
Appearance and function match the final product, but is made with different manufacturing methods.
Production Prototype
Appearance, function, and manufacturing methods match the final product.
About this project
Hi Kickstarter!
Welcome to our project! Let's jump right in.
At Frii Designs we're on a mission to give photographers around the world the opportunity to experiment more when they're in the heat of the moment.
As photographers, we are on a constant journey to develop our skills and personal touch. And many of us have a collection of amazing lenses, all with their own look and purpose. But when we're on location there's no time to fiddle around with lens caps and bulky bags.
By carefully studying the workflow of professional photographers we designed a product that eliminates the need for multiple camera bodies, assistants and bulky bags. This is the TriLens™.
Never miss a shot
The TriLens™ is designed to give you freedom. Never miss that breathtaking view in the wild or moment at the wedding. Quickly adapt to new circumstances when shooting documentaries or swap lenses in an instant when you're taking portraits. By having your favorite glass right on your hip and reducing the time of changing lenses the TriLens™ will give you the freedom to experiment more when you're on location.
Your lenses can feel safe
We only use high strength steel and fiber reinforced nylon to make sure you don’t have to worry about anything else than what’s in front of your camera. To ensure high quality and reliability the TriLens™ is designed, manufactured and assembled here in Sweden. The TriLens™ is weather resistant and designed to withstand loads up to 100 kg, just in case you would want to carry a space telescope through a war zone.
Carry any lens
Teles, normals, primes.. No matter your lens combination the center of gravity will automatically adjust to be as low as possible. The Auto-friction mechanism will keep the TriLens™ stable when walking or running by automatically adjusting the force needed to rotate the housing depending on the weight and size of your lenses.
Wear it all day
The TriLens™ fastens to your favorite belt. The Beltclip is curved to fit your body and the wide base will distribute the load evenly over your hip so you can shoot all day. The housing can easily be removed and attached to the Beltclip by using the spring loaded quick release when it's time for a break.
Never lose your lens caps again
Each TriLens™ is shipped with five sets of magnetic arcs. The magnets adheres to your lens caps and magically snaps to your empty slot on the housing. This protects your empty slots from dust and makes misplaced lens caps a thing of the past.
What's in the box?
We have managed to create some really cool rewards for our backers! By pre-ordering your TriLens™ on Kickstarter you'll save 42-22% on the price and up to 60 days on delivery. This is a limited offer and only available during the Kickstarter campaign so make sure to act fast, a lot of the rewards are already sold out.
"We investigated every frustrating part about changing lenses, and set out to solve it in a way that photographers can focus on what’s important, not struggling with camera equipment."
- Jonas Lundin, inventor of the TriLens™.
We're not so fond of taking risks when it comes to our camera equipment. Especially not when we're creating a tool for carrying your lenses. So from the start we set out to be ready for production when we launch the campaign. This means safer products and faster delivery for our backers.
Our press fit design combined with the high strength steel rings makes sure the TriLens™ can take heavy loads, with no maintenance involved. The rings are securely locked between the two bodies so there's no risk of screws coming loose etc.
We've used every possible simulation in the engineers toolbox to make sure we will deliver the TriLens™ with as few hiccups as possible.
Frii Designs was founded from the vision of making life easier for photograhers. We're based in Lund, Sweden and have a strong belief in the notion that everything is possible as long as the passion is present. Frii Designs was founded by Jonas Lundin, a photographer and mechanical engineer specialized in industrial design from Lund university. By his side stands Hampus Lundin, a biomedical engineer from Linköping university with a passion for automation and production. The siblings practically grew up in the their family garage building bikes, 3D-printers and video equipment and have over the years developed a great sense for design and ability to co-operate.
"With a passion for photography and design there's nothing that excites me more than helping photographers around the globe to realize their full potential."
- Jonas Lundin, CEO and inventor of the TriLens™
Brand name --------------------------------------------------------- Frii Designs
Product name ----------------------------------------------------------- TriLens™
Major materials -------------------------- Steel and fiber reinforced nylon
Color ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Black
Compatibility --------------------------------- Canon EF, Sony E/FE, Nikon F
Size ------------------------------------ 160 x 100 x 100 mm | 6.3 x 3.9 x 3.9"
Weight -------------------------------------------------------------- 295 g | 0.65 lbs
Load rating ------------------------------------------------------ 100 kg | 220 lbs
Maximum lens diameter ---------------------------------------- 92 mm | 3 5/8"
Country of origin ---------------------------------------------------------- Sweden
Special thanks to
Everyone involved at LU Innovation
Joacim Lindberg
Karl-Axel Anderson at IKDC
Linnea Tunhage at Mannov AB
Lucas Höfer
And last but not least, our family.
Risks and challenges
There's always a risk of unexpected delays and production issues associated with launching a new product. By using local production, having done all of the development and securing all the necessary intellectual property before launching this campaign we have taken every possible precaution to minimize these risks. By having the production here in Sweden we aim to ensure high quality, reliability and maintain short lead times. The team have a highly technical background, expertise in manufacturing as well as previous experience in business management. We are working closely with local producers and are ready to start production the minute we're funded.
Save 34% of retail! Limited offer for backers in Germany, Japan and Korea. Will be included in the first shipment. Complete set including Housing, Beltclip, 5 x sets of cap magnets, 3 x Protective caps and a Frii Designs pouch. Available for Canon EF, Nikon F or Sony E lenses. At the end of the campaign we will send out surveys about your preferred camera system.
Shipping not included. Import fees may apply outside of the EU.
Secure your set of the TriLens. Complete set including Housing, Beltclip, 5 x sets of cap magnets, 3 x Protective caps and a Frii Designs pouch. Available for Canon EF, Nikon F or Sony E lenses. At the end of the campaign we will send out surveys about your preferred camera system.
Shipping not included. Import fees may apply outside of the EU.
Unlimited offer during the Kickstarter. Shipping in November this year. Complete set including Housing, Beltclip, 5 x sets of cap magnets, 3 x Protective caps and a Frii Designs pouch. Available for Canon EF, Nikon F or Sony E lenses. At the end of the campaign we will send out surveys about your preferred camera system.
Shipping not included. Import fees may apply outside of the EU.
Need two TriLens? This set includes two complete sets of the Trilens. 2 x Housing, 2 x Beltclip, 10 x sets of cap magnets, 6 x Protective caps and 2 x Frii Designs pouch. Available for Canon EF, Nikon F or Sony E lenses. At the end of the campaign we will send out surveys about your preferred camera system.
Shipping not included. Import fees may apply outside of the EU.
This set includes 10 complete sets of the Trilens. 10 x Housing, 10 x Beltclip, 50 x sets of cap magnets, 30 x Protective caps and 10 x Frii Designs pouch. Available for Canon EF, Nikon F or Sony E lenses. At the end of the campaign we will send out surveys about your preferred camera system.
Shipping not included. Import fees may apply outside of the EU.
The first 50 backers will receive the TriLens for a ridiculously low introduction price and will be included in the first shipment. Complete set including Housing, Beltclip, 5 x sets of cap magnets, 3 x Protective caps and a Frii Designs pouch. Available for Canon EF, Nikon F or Sony E lenses. At the end of the campaign we will send out surveys about your preferred camera system.
Shipping not included. Import fees may apply outside of the EU.
Save 42% of retail! Limited offer for backers in Germany, Japan and Korea. Will be included in the first shipment. Complete set including Housing, Beltclip, 5 x sets of cap magnets, 3 x Protective caps and a Frii Designs pouch. Available for Canon EF, Nikon F or Sony E lenses. At the end of the campaign we will send out surveys about your preferred camera system.
Shipping not included. Import fees may apply outside of the EU.
Limited offer for our early adopters. Backers of this package will be included in the first shipment. Complete set including Housing, Beltclip, 5 x sets of cap magnets, 3 x Protective caps and a Frii Designs pouch. Available for Canon EF, Nikon F or Sony E lenses.
At the end of the campaign we will send out surveys about your preferred camera system.
Shipping not included. Import fees may apply outside of the EU.