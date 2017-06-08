TriLens - Change lenses in the blink of an eye

Hi Kickstarter!

Welcome to our project! Let's jump right in.

At Frii Designs we're on a mission to give photographers around the world the opportunity to experiment more when they're in the heat of the moment.

As photographers, we are on a constant journey to develop our skills and personal touch. And many of us have a collection of amazing lenses, all with their own look and purpose. But when we're on location there's no time to fiddle around with lens caps and bulky bags.

By carefully studying the workflow of professional photographers we designed a product that eliminates the need for multiple camera bodies, assistants and bulky bags. This is the TriLens™.

Eliminate the time and frustration of changing lenses. The TriLens™ safely carries up to three extra lenses, is rated for loads up to 100 kg and magically keeps track of your lens caps.

The TriLens™ is available for Canon EF, Nikon F and Sony E/FE

The TriLens™. Patented by design

Never miss a shot

The TriLens™ is designed to give you freedom. Never miss that breathtaking view in the wild or moment at the wedding. Quickly adapt to new circumstances when shooting documentaries or swap lenses in an instant when you're taking portraits. By having your favorite glass right on your hip and reducing the time of changing lenses the TriLens™ will give you the freedom to experiment more when you're on location.

Wedding, commercial, event, video. The TriLens™ is designed to adapt

Your lenses can feel safe

We only use high strength steel and fiber reinforced nylon to make sure you don’t have to worry about anything else than what’s in front of your camera. To ensure high quality and reliability the TriLens™ is designed, manufactured and assembled here in Sweden. The TriLens™ is weather resistant and designed to withstand loads up to 100 kg, just in case you would want to carry a space telescope through a war zone.

High strength steel, fiber reinforced nylon. Rated for 100 kg / 220 lbs

The safety pins will make it impossible to remove the lens without pushing and twisting simultaneously

Carry any lens

Teles, normals, primes.. No matter your lens combination the center of gravity will automatically adjust to be as low as possible. The Auto-friction mechanism will keep the TriLens™ stable when walking or running by automatically adjusting the force needed to rotate the housing depending on the weight and size of your lenses.

Carry any combination of lenses

The Auto-friction mechanism keeps the TriLens™ stable when walking or running.

Wear it all day

The TriLens™ fastens to your favorite belt. The Beltclip is curved to fit your body and the wide base will distribute the load evenly over your hip so you can shoot all day. The housing can easily be removed and attached to the Beltclip by using the spring loaded quick release when it's time for a break.

The Housing and Beltclip are easily separated with the quick release

Never lose your lens caps again

Each TriLens™ is shipped with five sets of magnetic arcs. The magnets adheres to your lens caps and magically snaps to your empty slot on the housing. This protects your empty slots from dust and makes misplaced lens caps a thing of the past.

Keep track of your lens caps and protect your lenses from dust with the magnetic cap system

What's in the box?

1 x Beltclip | 1 x Housing | 1 x Frii pouch | 5 x Sets of Cap Magnets | 3 x Protection caps

We have managed to create some really cool rewards for our backers! By pre-ordering your TriLens™ on Kickstarter you'll save 42-22% on the price and up to 60 days on delivery. This is a limited offer and only available during the Kickstarter campaign so make sure to act fast, a lot of the rewards are already sold out.

for compensation for their early exclusion

Limited offer. Early shipping in September. for compensation for their early exclusion

Limited offer. Early shipping in October

Unlimited offer. Shipping in November

Limited offer. Early shipping in October

Limited offer. Early shipping in October

"We investigated every frustrating part about changing lenses, and set out to solve it in a way that photographers can focus on what’s important, not struggling with camera equipment."

- Jonas Lundin, inventor of the TriLens™.

Some of the early sketches

We're not so fond of taking risks when it comes to our camera equipment. Especially not when we're creating a tool for carrying your lenses. So from the start we set out to be ready for production when we launch the campaign. This means safer products and faster delivery for our backers.

Practice makes perfect. A collection of some of the prototypes.

Our press fit design combined with the high strength steel rings makes sure the TriLens™ can take heavy loads, with no maintenance involved. The rings are securely locked between the two bodies so there's no risk of screws coming loose etc.

The maintenance free, press fit design

We've used every possible simulation in the engineers toolbox to make sure we will deliver the TriLens™ with as few hiccups as possible.

Preparing the design for manufacturing

Frii Designs was founded from the vision of making life easier for photograhers. We're based in Lund, Sweden and have a strong belief in the notion that everything is possible as long as the passion is present. Frii Designs was founded by Jonas Lundin, a photographer and mechanical engineer specialized in industrial design from Lund university. By his side stands Hampus Lundin, a biomedical engineer from Linköping university with a passion for automation and production. The siblings practically grew up in the their family garage building bikes, 3D-printers and video equipment and have over the years developed a great sense for design and ability to co-operate.







"With a passion for photography and design there's nothing that excites me more than helping photographers around the globe to realize their full potential."

- Jonas Lundin, CEO and inventor of the TriLens™

Brand name --------------------------------------------------------- Frii Designs

Product name ----------------------------------------------------------- TriLens™

Major materials -------------------------- Steel and fiber reinforced nylon

Color ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Black

Compatibility --------------------------------- Canon EF, Sony E/FE, Nikon F

Size ------------------------------------ 160 x 100 x 100 mm | 6.3 x 3.9 x 3.9"

Weight -------------------------------------------------------------- 295 g | 0.65 lbs

Load rating ------------------------------------------------------ 100 kg | 220 lbs

Maximum lens diameter ---------------------------------------- 92 mm | 3 5/8"

Country of origin ---------------------------------------------------------- Sweden

Special thanks to

Everyone involved at LU Innovation

Joacim Lindberg

Karl-Axel Anderson at IKDC

Linnea Tunhage at Mannov AB

Lucas Höfer

And last but not least, our family.