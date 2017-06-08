Share this project

Done
Share
Embed

Share this project

Done
Email
TriLens - Change lenses in the blink of an eye project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound
  • Off
    • English
Camera Equipment
Lund, Sweden
$115,973
pledged of $57,286 goal
backers
   
Converted from SEK 1,012,233 pledged of SEK 500,000 goal
Back this project
Share
Share

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

TriLens - Change lenses in the blink of an eye

By Frii Designs
First created

TriLens - Change lenses in the blink of an eye

The TriLens safely carries up to three of your favorite DSLR lenses and changing your glass has never been faster.

The TriLens safely carries up to three of your favorite DSLR lenses and changing your glass has never been faster. Read more

$115,973
pledged of $57,286 goal
backers
   
Converted from SEK 1,012,233 pledged of SEK 500,000 goal
Camera Equipment
Lund, Sweden
Back this project
Share
Share

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Rewards Campaign FAQ 14 Updates 4 Comments 42 Community
Back this project
Remind me

What is a prototype?

A prototype is a preliminary model of something. Projects that offer physical products need to show backers documentation of a working prototype. This gallery features photos, videos, and other visual documentation that will give backers a sense of what’s been accomplished so far and what’s left to do. Though the development process can vary for each project, these are the stages we typically see:

Proof of Concept

Explorations that test ideas and functionality.

Functional Prototype

Demonstrates the functionality of the final product, but looks different.

Appearance Prototype

Looks like the final product, but is not functional.

Design Prototype

Appearance and function match the final product, but is made with different manufacturing methods.

Production Prototype

Appearance, function, and manufacturing methods match the final product.

D4cda80302dbc3b2efcd7d3509b9e5fb original

Prototype Gallery

These photos and videos provide a detailed look at this project’s development.

View gallery
Proof of Concept, Functional Prototype, Design Prototype

About this project

 

 

 

 

 

Hi Kickstarter!

Welcome to our project! Let's jump right in.

At Frii Designs we're on a mission to give photographers around the world the opportunity to experiment more when they're in the heat of the moment.

As photographers, we are on a constant journey to develop our skills and personal touch. And many of us have a collection of amazing lenses, all with their own look and purpose. But when we're on location there's no time to fiddle around with lens caps and bulky bags.

By carefully studying the workflow of professional photographers we designed a product that eliminates the need for multiple camera bodies, assistants and bulky bags. This is the TriLens™.

 

Eliminate the time and frustration of changing lenses. The TriLens™ safely carries up to three extra lenses, is rated for loads up to 100 kg and magically keeps track of your lens caps.
Eliminate the time and frustration of changing lenses. The TriLens™ safely carries up to three extra lenses, is rated for loads up to 100 kg and magically keeps track of your lens caps.
  

 

 

The TriLens™ is available for Canon EF, Nikon F and Sony E/FE
The TriLens™ is available for Canon EF, Nikon F and Sony E/FE

 

 

 

 

 

The TriLens™. Patented by design
The TriLens™. Patented by design

Never miss a shot

The TriLens™ is designed to give you freedom. Never miss that breathtaking view in the wild or moment at the wedding. Quickly adapt to new circumstances when shooting documentaries or swap lenses in an instant when you're taking portraits. By having your favorite glass right on your hip and reducing the time of changing lenses the TriLens™ will give you the freedom to experiment more when you're on location.

Wedding, commercial, event, video. The TriLens™ is designed to adapt
Wedding, commercial, event, video. The TriLens™ is designed to adapt

Your lenses can feel safe

We only use high strength steel and fiber reinforced nylon to make sure you don’t have to worry about anything else than what’s in front of your camera. To ensure high quality and reliability the TriLens™ is designed, manufactured and assembled here in Sweden. The TriLens™ is weather resistant and designed to withstand loads up to 100 kg, just in case you would want to carry a space telescope through a war zone.

High strength steel, fiber reinforced nylon. Rated for 100 kg / 220 lbs
High strength steel, fiber reinforced nylon. Rated for 100 kg / 220 lbs

 

The safety pins will make it impossible to remove the lens without pushing and twisting simultaneously
The safety pins will make it impossible to remove the lens without pushing and twisting simultaneously

 

Carry any lens 

Teles, normals, primes.. No matter your lens combination the center of gravity will automatically adjust to be as low as possible. The Auto-friction mechanism will keep the TriLens™ stable when walking or running by automatically adjusting the force needed to rotate the housing depending on the weight and size of your lenses.

Carry any combination of lenses
Carry any combination of lenses

 

 

The Auto-friction mechanism keeps the TriLens™ stable when walking or running.
The Auto-friction mechanism keeps the TriLens™ stable when walking or running.

Wear it all day

The TriLens™ fastens to your favorite belt. The Beltclip is curved to fit your body and the wide base will distribute the load evenly over your hip so you can shoot all day. The housing can easily be removed and attached to the Beltclip by using the spring loaded quick release when it's time for a break.

The Housing and Beltclip are easily separated with the quick release
The Housing and Beltclip are easily separated with the quick release

Never lose your lens caps again  

Each TriLens™ is shipped with five sets of magnetic arcs. The magnets adheres to your lens caps and magically snaps to your empty slot on the housing. This protects your empty slots from dust and makes misplaced lens caps a thing of the past.

Keep track of your lens caps and protect your lenses from dust with the magnetic cap system
Keep track of your lens caps and protect your lenses from dust with the magnetic cap system

 What's in the box?

 

1 x Beltclip | 1 x Housing | 1 x Frii pouch | 5 x Sets of Cap Magnets | 3 x Protection caps
1 x Beltclip | 1 x Housing | 1 x Frii pouch | 5 x Sets of Cap Magnets | 3 x Protection caps

 

 

We have managed to create some really cool rewards for our backers! By pre-ordering your TriLens™ on Kickstarter you'll save 42-22% on the price and up to 60 days on delivery. This is a limited offer and only available during the Kickstarter campaign so make sure to act fast, a lot of the rewards are already sold out. 

 

 

 

 

for compensation for their early exclusion
for compensation for their early exclusion

 

Limited offer. Early shipping in September. for compensation for their early exclusion
Limited offer. Early shipping in September. for compensation for their early exclusion

 

Limited offer. Early shipping in October
Limited offer. Early shipping in October

 

Unlimited offer. Shipping in November
Unlimited offer. Shipping in November

 

Limited offer. Early shipping in October
Limited offer. Early shipping in October

 

Limited offer. Early shipping in October
Limited offer. Early shipping in October

 

               

    

 

 

 

"We investigated every frustrating part about changing lenses, and set out to solve it in a way that photographers can focus on what’s important, not struggling with camera equipment."

- Jonas Lundin, inventor of the TriLens™.

Some of the early sketches
Some of the early sketches

We're not so fond of taking risks when it comes to our camera equipment. Especially not when we're creating a tool for carrying your lenses. So from the start we set out to be ready for production when we launch the campaign. This means safer products and faster delivery for our backers.

Practice makes perfect. A collection of some of the prototypes.
Practice makes perfect. A collection of some of the prototypes.

Our press fit design combined with the high strength steel rings makes sure the TriLens™ can take heavy loads, with no maintenance involved. The rings are securely locked between the two bodies so there's no risk of screws coming loose etc.

The maintenance free, press fit design
The maintenance free, press fit design

We've used every possible simulation in the engineers toolbox to make sure we will deliver the TriLens™ with as few hiccups as possible.

Preparing the design for manufacturing
Preparing the design for manufacturing

 

Frii Designs was founded from the vision of making life easier for photograhers. We're based in Lund, Sweden and have a strong belief in the notion that everything is possible as long as the passion is present. Frii Designs was founded by Jonas Lundin, a photographer and mechanical engineer specialized in industrial design from Lund university. By his side stands Hampus Lundin, a biomedical engineer from Linköping university with a passion for automation and production. The siblings practically grew up in the their family garage building bikes, 3D-printers and video equipment and have over the years developed a great sense for design and ability to co-operate.

 "With a passion for photography and design there's nothing that excites me more than helping photographers around the globe to realize their full potential."

- Jonas Lundin, CEO and inventor of the TriLens™

 

Brand name  ---------------------------------------------------------  Frii Designs

Product name ----------------------------------------------------------- TriLens™

Major materials  -------------------------- Steel and fiber reinforced nylon

Color ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Black

Compatibility --------------------------------- Canon EF, Sony E/FE, Nikon F

Size ------------------------------------ 160 x 100 x 100 mm | 6.3 x 3.9 x 3.9"

Weight -------------------------------------------------------------- 295 g | 0.65 lbs

Load rating ------------------------------------------------------ 100 kg | 220 lbs 

Maximum lens diameter ---------------------------------------- 92 mm | 3 5/8"

Country of origin  ---------------------------------------------------------- Sweden

Special thanks to

Everyone involved at LU Innovation

Joacim Lindberg

Karl-Axel Anderson at IKDC

Linnea Tunhage at Mannov AB

Lucas Höfer

And last but not least, our family.

This project is dedicated to the memory of Anders Lundin
This project is dedicated to the memory of Anders Lundin

 

Risks and challenges

There's always a risk of unexpected delays and production issues associated with launching a new product. By using local production, having done all of the development and securing all the necessary intellectual property before launching this campaign we have taken every possible precaution to minimize these risks. By having the production here in Sweden we aim to ensure high quality, reliability and maintain short lead times. The team have a highly technical background, expertise in manufacturing as well as previous experience in business management. We are working closely with local producers and are ready to start production the minute we're funded.

Learn about accountability on Kickstarter

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

Report this project to Kickstarter

Support this project

  1. Make a pledge without a reward

    SEK
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge SEK 50 or more About $6

    SUPPORT US!

    Curious to see what the future holds for this project? As a supporter that brings life to the TriLens you'll have our eternal love and exclusive access to updates of this campaign.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    30 backers
    SEK
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge SEK 750 or more About $85

    TriLens - "LTD EARLY BIRD - DE, KR, JP"

    Save 34% of retail! Limited offer for backers in Germany, Japan and Korea. Will be included in the first shipment. Complete set including Housing, Beltclip, 5 x sets of cap magnets, 3 x Protective caps and a Frii Designs pouch. Available for Canon EF, Nikon F or Sony E lenses. At the end of the campaign we will send out surveys about your preferred camera system.
    Shipping not included. Import fees may apply outside of the EU.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (15 left of 75) 60 backers
    SEK
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge SEK 850 or more About $96

    The TriLens - KICKSTARTER DEAL

    Secure your set of the TriLens. Complete set including Housing, Beltclip, 5 x sets of cap magnets, 3 x Protective caps and a Frii Designs pouch. Available for Canon EF, Nikon F or Sony E lenses. At the end of the campaign we will send out surveys about your preferred camera system.
    Shipping not included. Import fees may apply outside of the EU.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (1464 left of 2000) 536 backers
    SEK
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge SEK 900 or more About $102

    The TriLens - NOVEMBER DEAL

    Unlimited offer during the Kickstarter. Shipping in November this year. Complete set including Housing, Beltclip, 5 x sets of cap magnets, 3 x Protective caps and a Frii Designs pouch. Available for Canon EF, Nikon F or Sony E lenses. At the end of the campaign we will send out surveys about your preferred camera system.
    Shipping not included. Import fees may apply outside of the EU.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    6 backers
    SEK
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge SEK 1,600 or more About $182

    The TriLens - DOUBLE DEAL

    Need two TriLens? This set includes two complete sets of the Trilens. 2 x Housing, 2 x Beltclip, 10 x sets of cap magnets, 6 x Protective caps and 2 x Frii Designs pouch. Available for Canon EF, Nikon F or Sony E lenses. At the end of the campaign we will send out surveys about your preferred camera system.
    Shipping not included. Import fees may apply outside of the EU.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (283 left of 350) 67 backers
    SEK
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge SEK 7,500 or more About $851

    The TriLens - BUNDLE OF 10

    This set includes 10 complete sets of the Trilens. 10 x Housing, 10 x Beltclip, 50 x sets of cap magnets, 30 x Protective caps and 10 x Frii Designs pouch. Available for Canon EF, Nikon F or Sony E lenses. At the end of the campaign we will send out surveys about your preferred camera system.
    Shipping not included. Import fees may apply outside of the EU.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (46 left of 50) 4 backers
    SEK
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.
  8. All gone!

  9. Reward no longer available

    Pledge SEK 650 or more About $74

    The TriLens - LIMITED SUPER EARLY BIRD

    The first 50 backers will receive the TriLens for a ridiculously low introduction price and will be included in the first shipment. Complete set including Housing, Beltclip, 5 x sets of cap magnets, 3 x Protective caps and a Frii Designs pouch. Available for Canon EF, Nikon F or Sony E lenses. At the end of the campaign we will send out surveys about your preferred camera system.
    Shipping not included. Import fees may apply outside of the EU.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Reward no longer available 50 backers
    SEK
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  10. Reward no longer available

    Pledge SEK 650 or more About $74

    TriLens - "LTD SUPER EARLY - DE, KR, JP"

    Save 42% of retail! Limited offer for backers in Germany, Japan and Korea. Will be included in the first shipment. Complete set including Housing, Beltclip, 5 x sets of cap magnets, 3 x Protective caps and a Frii Designs pouch. Available for Canon EF, Nikon F or Sony E lenses. At the end of the campaign we will send out surveys about your preferred camera system.
    Shipping not included. Import fees may apply outside of the EU.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Reward no longer available 25 backers
    SEK
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  11. Reward no longer available

    Pledge SEK 750 or more About $85

    The TriLens - LIMITED EARLY BIRD

    Limited offer for our early adopters. Backers of this package will be included in the first shipment. Complete set including Housing, Beltclip, 5 x sets of cap magnets, 3 x Protective caps and a Frii Designs pouch. Available for Canon EF, Nikon F or Sony E lenses.
    At the end of the campaign we will send out surveys about your preferred camera system.
    Shipping not included. Import fees may apply outside of the EU.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Reward no longer available 150 backers
    SEK
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.