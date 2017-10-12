ZIPPELIN: An inflatable, one-of-a-kind travel bag by FREITAG

The ZIPPELIN, like all of our other bags, is a R.I.P. (recycled individual product), which means we won't just ship you any random bag if our campaign reaches its goal.





Instead, we will give you an access code to our online store where you can choose the color and design of your ZIPPELIN once production is done (unless you pledged for the "Blind Booking" reward).





You will choose your unique ZIPPELIN from our online store.

ZIPPELIN will be produced in different batches with corresponding delivery dates. So be sure to pay close attention to the delivery date of your specific reward tier!

VAT, duty, and import taxes are included for the following countries: USA, United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxemburg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain and Sweden.

If your shipping country is not listed in the list above, you will be responsible for VAT, duty, and import taxes.

Timeline

Why Kickstarter

This Kickstarter campaign is about far more than funding. It’s actually about one of our core values: avoiding waste.

Our production team wants to know if you are as excited about ZIPPELIN as we are before we start cutting out the first bag from limited materials. The ZIPPELIN is already geared up for production and inflation, and we don't need to "pump" anything more into product development.

Kickstarter is about experimentation and collaboration. So, we couldn’t think of a better place to connect with our community and get this innovative product off the ground together!

From truck till bag

Curious about our overall process? Transforming old transport truck covers into functional, unique bags takes place in five highly-complex stages at the factory:

STEP 1: TRUCK SPOTTING

Our five tarp buyers – also known as truck spotters – are either on the phone or scoping out the truck stops of Europe to hunt down beautiful truck tarps.

STEP 2: TARP CUTTING

Once acquired, we free the grimey, gigantic tarps by cutting off eyelets, straps, belts––plus anything else that a FREITAG bag doesn’t need.

STEP 3: TARP WASHING

Tarps are usually very dirty, and have to be cleaned! Our tarp washers transform “used” tarps into “vintage.”

STEP 4: BAG DESIGN

Our bag designers carve out exquisite, unique designs from the tarps using their templates and cutters.

STEP 5: THE FINISHING

Only prototypes and test bags are sewn at the F-actory. We entrust the sewing of your ZIPPELIN to experienced partners, who understand how to carefully stitch together tarps that are sturdier than leather.

The F-Kickstarters

In addition to the FREITAG truck spotters, tarp cutters, washers, and bag designers who will bring ZIPPELIN to life––here are the guys and gals who are responsible for bringing ZIPPELIN to Kickstarter.





Tanita, the F-light Planner | David, the Alphabet Operator | Stefan, the Prototyper | Bianca, Queen B of Jay-Pgs | Elisabeth, the PR-Pilot | Pascal, the Why-Guy | Katharina, the New Media Miss | Nicola, the Pumpmaster & Zippelinventor





About FREITAG

This is the FREITAG tarp headquarters in the North of Zürich and the homebase of your ZIPPELIN.

In 1993, our founders Markus and Daniel Freitag were looking for a functional, water-repellent, and robust bag to hold their creative work. Inspired by the multicolored heavy traffic that rumbled through the transit intersection in front of their flat, they developed a messenger bag from used truck tarpaulins. The bags took shape in the living room of their shared apartment––each one recycled, each one unique.





Daniel and Markus Freitag





Since then, we have been giving truck tarps new life as functional bags and accessories. In 2003, the messenger bag TOP CAT was accepted into the design collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA). We think and act in cycles and supply urban individuals all over the world with a choice of over 70 different bags, as well as compostable textiles developed in-house from the bottom up, called F-ABRIC.





Thank you for visiting our Kickstarter campaign! We hope you’re as “pumped” as we are!