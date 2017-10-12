All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
ZIPPELIN: An inflatable, one-of-a-kind travel bag by FREITAG
ZIPPELIN: An inflatable, one-of-a-kind travel bag by FREITAG
Hand-cut in Switzerland from recycled truck tarps. Our first rolling travel bag: spacious when you need it, compact when you don't.
Hand-cut in Switzerland from recycled truck tarps. Our first rolling travel bag: spacious when you need it, compact when you don't. Read more
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
About this project
Für Deutsch hier klicken – Per la versione italiana fai clic qui – Cliquez ici pour la version française – 日本語はここをクリックしてください
––
For 24 years, our team at FREITAG has been making robust, water-repellent bags out of used truck tarpaulins, discarded bicycle inner tubes, and car seat belts right here in Switzerland.
Our extensive catalogue includes over seventy products, but there’s one item we've always wanted to make––a spacious, rolling travel bag.
Introducing ZIPPELIN––the world's first inflatable travel bag that's spacious when you need it and compact when you don't.
––
Our first inflatable, rolling travel bag
At FREITAG we use old truck tarpaulins to make multifunctional bags that are all truly one-of-a-kind.
Each bag is a recycled individual product (R.I.P.), and our truck tarps are perfectly suited to create water-repellent, robust bags that––we are proud to say––could never be mistaken for anyone else's at baggage claim.
Still, the weight of this hefty bag is problematic when it's combined with the already heavy frame and wheels of traditional travel luggage. When we were first conceptualizing ZIPPELIN our initial prototypes were, not surprisingly, too heavy to get through baggage check––even when only half-full.
So, after several unsuccessful trials, we figured out how to keep ZIPPELIN lightweight without sacrificing space: We left the frame out!
Inspired by our favorite mode of transportation, we replaced it with the inner tube of a bicycle which can be inflated quickly and easily using a standard pump. And amazingly enough, the pressurized air provides ample support without the weight.
When inflated, ZIPPELIN is a light, tough travel bag with a capacity of 85 liters that is built for the long haul; and when deflated, ZIPPELIN takes up no more space in your closet than the two liters of booze you bought at duty-free.
How it works
Specs, features, styles
Rewards
Do you want to see ZIPPELIN live? Our prototypes are available for viewing in a few F-Stores. Check out the ZIPPELIN store locator to see if you are close by!
How to pick your ZIPPELIN
The ZIPPELIN, like all of our other bags, is a R.I.P. (recycled individual product), which means we won't just ship you any random bag if our campaign reaches its goal.
Instead, we will give you an access code to our online store where you can choose the color and design of your ZIPPELIN once production is done (unless you pledged for the "Blind Booking" reward).
ZIPPELIN will be produced in different batches with corresponding delivery dates. So be sure to pay close attention to the delivery date of your specific reward tier!
VAT, duty, and import taxes are included for the following countries: USA, United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxemburg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain and Sweden.
If your shipping country is not listed in the list above, you will be responsible for VAT, duty, and import taxes.
Timeline
Why Kickstarter
This Kickstarter campaign is about far more than funding. It’s actually about one of our core values: avoiding waste.
Our production team wants to know if you are as excited about ZIPPELIN as we are before we start cutting out the first bag from limited materials. The ZIPPELIN is already geared up for production and inflation, and we don't need to "pump" anything more into product development.
Kickstarter is about experimentation and collaboration. So, we couldn’t think of a better place to connect with our community and get this innovative product off the ground together!
From truck till bag
Curious about our overall process? Transforming old transport truck covers into functional, unique bags takes place in five highly-complex stages at the factory:
STEP 1: TRUCK SPOTTING
STEP 2: TARP CUTTING
STEP 3: TARP WASHING
STEP 4: BAG DESIGN
STEP 5: THE FINISHING
The F-Kickstarters
In addition to the FREITAG truck spotters, tarp cutters, washers, and bag designers who will bring ZIPPELIN to life––here are the guys and gals who are responsible for bringing ZIPPELIN to Kickstarter.
About FREITAG
In 1993, our founders Markus and Daniel Freitag were looking for a functional, water-repellent, and robust bag to hold their creative work. Inspired by the multicolored heavy traffic that rumbled through the transit intersection in front of their flat, they developed a messenger bag from used truck tarpaulins. The bags took shape in the living room of their shared apartment––each one recycled, each one unique.
Since then, we have been giving truck tarps new life as functional bags and accessories. In 2003, the messenger bag TOP CAT was accepted into the design collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA). We think and act in cycles and supply urban individuals all over the world with a choice of over 70 different bags, as well as compostable textiles developed in-house from the bottom up, called F-ABRIC.
Thank you for visiting our Kickstarter campaign! We hope you’re as “pumped” as we are!
Risks and challenges
As a company that has been around for 24 years, we are extremely confident in our ability to deliver your ZIPPELIN on time. We currently have 25 fully functional prototypes and our trusted partners are all geared up for production.
Having said that, there is always a small chance that unforeseen complications could arise and cause delays to one of our batches. If this happens, we will certainly be transparent and provide you with an updated delivery schedule.Learn about accountability on Kickstarter
Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ
Support this project
- All gone!