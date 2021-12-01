RELATED - A Dark And Mysterious Adventure

Project image
Video Games
Kiev, Ukraine
pledged of PLN 63,500 goal
backers
28days to go
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Thu, December 3 2020 2:59 PM UTC +00:00.

A point&click game that immerses into the dark but fascinating story of two sisters.

A point&click game that immerses into the dark but fascinating story of two sisters.

  1. Pledge without a reward

    PLN
    About $13

    Back it because you believe in it.

    Support the project for no reward, just because it speaks to you.

    Pledge PLN 20 or more About US$ 6

    Beautiful Ones

    Thank you so much for your support! You will receive a Digital Thank You Postcard to your email and your name will be mentioned in game credits as a "Backer".

    Includes:
    • 🎀 Your Name in Game Credits as a "Backer"
    • 💌 Digital Thank You Postcard
    Estimated delivery
    0 backers
    Pledge PLN 40 or more About $11

    Yumm... Raspberry Jam (Early Bird)

    AVAILABLE UNTIL NOVEMBER 5th 10:00 AM (EST)
    Thanks for supporting us early!

    You will receive a key to the game on Steam, with access to new episodes as soon as they release + 4K Wallpapers for your desktop!

    Includes:
    • 💿 Digital copy of the game with all chapters! (Steam)
    • 🎀 Your Name in Game Credits as a "Backer"
    • 💌 Digital Thank You Postcard
    • 🖼️ 4K Wallpapers (digital download)
    Estimated delivery
       
    13 backers
    Pledge PLN 60 or more About US$ 16

    Yumm... Raspberry Jam

    You will receive a key to the game on Steam, with access to new episodes as soon as they release + 4K Wallpapers for your desktop!

    Includes:
    • 💿 Digital copy of the game with all chapters! (Steam)
    • 🎀 Your Name in Game Credits as a "Backer"
    • 💌 Digital Thank You Postcard
    • 🖼️ 4K Wallpapers (digital download)
    Estimated delivery
    1 backer
    Pledge PLN 80 or more About $21

    Music Lover

    After the full game is released, you will receive the original game soundtrack!

    Includes:
    • 💿 Digital copy of the game with all chapters! (Steam)
    • 🎀 Your Name in Game Credits as a "Backer"
    • 💌 Digital Thank You Postcard
    • 🖼️ 4K Wallpapers (digital download)
    • 🎧 Digital Original Soundtrack
    Estimated delivery
    1 backer
    Pledge PLN 135 or more About $35

    Beta Access!

    You will get access to the closed beta version of the second chapter!

    Includes:
    • 💿 Digital copy of the game with all chapters! (Steam)
    • 🎀 Your Name in Game Credits as a "Backer"
    • 💌 Digital Thank You Postcard
    • 🖼️ 4K Wallpapers (digital download)
    • 🎧 Digital Original Soundtrack
    • 🔑 Access to the closed BETA for Chapter Two!
    Estimated delivery
    1 backer
    Pledge PLN 200 or more About US$ 52

    Sisterly Love

    You will receive a digital artbook, a digital version of the exclusive poster, and your name will be mentioned in game credits as a "Super Backer".

    ~the artbook as well as the soundtrack you will receive after the full release of the game~

    Includes:
    • 💿 Digital copy of the game with all chapters! (Steam)
    • 👑 Your Name in Game Credits as a "Super Backer"
    • 💌 Digital Thank You Postcard
    • 🖼️ 4K Wallpapers (digital download)
    • 🎧 Digital Original Soundtrack
    • 🔑 Access to the closed BETA for Chapter Two!
    • 🎁 Exclusive Poster A3 (digital download)
    • 🎨 Digital Artbook
    Estimated delivery
    0 backers
    Pledge PLN 300 or more About $77

    Two is Better Than One

    You will receive two copies of the game on Steam, with access to new episodes as soon as they release!

    Includes:
    • 💿 Digital copy of the game with all chapters! (Steam)
    • 👑 Your Name in Game Credits as a "Super Backer"
    • 💌 Digital Thank You Postcard
    • 🖼️ 4K Wallpapers (digital download)
    • 🎧 Digital Original Soundtrack
    • 🔑 Access to the closed BETA for Chapter Two!
    • 🎁 Exclusive Poster A3 (digital download)
    • 🎨 Digital Artbook
    Estimated delivery
    0 backers
    Pledge PLN 400 or more About US$ 103

    Big Heart

    You will receive an exclusive Backers Only soundtrack, access to the closed BETA for ALL CHAPTERS, and a signed Thank You postcard. Also your small digital painted portrait with your name will be in a special album inside the game!

    Physical rewards will be shipped mid 2021

    Includes:
    • 💿 Digital copy of the game with all chapters! (Steam)
    • 👑 Your Name in Game Credits as a "Super Backer"
    • 💌 Thank You Postcard (digital & physical copy)
    • 🖼️ 4K Wallpapers (digital download)
    • 🎧 Digital Original Soundtrack
    • 🔑 Access to the closed BETA for ALL CHAPTERS
    • 🎁 Exclusive Poster A3 (digital download)
    • 🎨 Digital Artbook
    • 📕Your small portrait with your name in the album inside the game
    • 🎼 Exclusive Backers Only Digital Soundtrack
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    Pledge PLN 600 or more About US$ 154

    Shopaholic!

    Did you like our mascot? In addition to all of the above, you will get an exclusive shopper with the Fractalcatz logo!

    Physical rewards will be shipped mid 2021

    Includes:
    • 💿 Digital copy of the game with all chapters! (Steam)
    • 👑 Your Name in Game Credits as a "Super Backer"
    • 💌 Thank You Postcard (digital & physical copy)
    • 🖼️ 4K Wallpapers (digital download)
    • 🎧 Digital Original Soundtrack
    • 🔑 Access to the closed BETA for ALL CHAPTERS
    • 🎁 Exclusive Poster A3 (digital download)
    • 🎨 Digital Artbook
    • 📕Your small portrait with your name in the album inside the game
    • 🎼 Exclusive Backers Only Digital Soundtrack
    • 🛍️ Exclusive FRACTALCATZ shopper!
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (50 left of 50) 0 backers
    Pledge PLN 1,000 or more About $256

    Experienced Collector

    You will receive a printed exclusive signed poster and an exclusive colorful 3D-printed figurine of the main character!
    (Does not include shopper)

    Physical rewards will be shipped mid 2021

    Includes:
    • 💿 Digital copy of the game with all chapters! (Steam)
    • 👑 Your Name in Game Credits as a "Super Backer"
    • 💌 Thank You Postcard (digital & physical copy)
    • 🖼️ 4K Wallpapers (digital download)
    • 🎧 Digital Original Soundtrack
    • 🔑 Access to the closed BETA for ALL CHAPTERS
    • 🎁 Exclusive Signed Poster A3 (digital & physical copy)
    • 🎨 Digital Artbook
    • 📕Your small portrait with your name in the album inside the game
    • 🎼 Exclusive Backers Only Digital Soundtrack
    • 🧘🏻 A colorful 3D-printed figurine of the main character!
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (30 left of 30) 0 backers
    Pledge PLN 1,200 or more About $307

    Put Me In The Game!

    Become a part of the game! You will be drawn as a child and placed in the game as an extra character! You will also receive a digital copies of the game for ALL future platforms!
    (Does not include shopper)

    Physical rewards will be shipped mid 2021

    Includes:
    • 💿 Digital copy of the game with all chapters! (Steam)
    • 📀 Digital copies of the game for ALL future platforms!
    • 👑 Your Name in Game Credits as a "Super Backer"
    • 💌 Thank You Postcard (digital & physical copy)
    • 🖼️ 4K Wallpapers (digital download)
    • 🎧 Digital Original Soundtrack
    • 🔑 Access to the closed BETA for ALL CHAPTERS
    • 🎁 Exclusive Signed Poster A3 (digital & physical copy)
    • 🎨 Digital Artbook
    • 📕Your small portrait with your name in the album inside the game
    • 🎼 Exclusive Backers Only Digital Soundtrack
    • 🧘🏻 A colorful 3D-printed figurine of the main character!
    • 🎭 Become an Extra!
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (20 left of 20) 0 backers
    Pledge PLN 2,000 or more About US$ 512

    Valley Of The Dolls

    You will receive a ball-jointed doll of the main character!
    (Does not include shopper)

    Physical rewards will be shipped mid 2021

    Includes:
    • 💿 Digital copy of the game with all chapters! (Steam)
    • 📀 Digital copies of the game for ALL future platforms!
    • 👑 Your Name in Game Credits as a "Super Backer"
    • 💌 Thank You Postcard (digital & physical copy)
    • 🖼️ 4K Wallpapers (digital download)
    • 🎧 Digital Original Soundtrack
    • 🔑 Access to the closed BETA for ALL CHAPTERS
    • 🎁 Exclusive Signed Poster A3 (digital & physical copy)
    • 🎨 Digital Artbook
    • 📕Your small portrait with your name in the album inside the game
    • 🎼 Exclusive Backers Only Digital Soundtrack
    • 🧘🏻 A colorful 3D-printed figurine of the main character!
    • 🎭 Become an Extra!
    • 👗 Ball-jointed doll of the main character!
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (10 left of 10) 0 backers
    Pledge PLN 4,000 or more About $1,023

    INFINITELY BIG HEART

    You will receive a physical and digital copy of your A4 portrait in game style, 5 digital copies of the game on Steam (with access to new episodes as soon as they release) + your name will be mentioned in game credits as an "EXECUTIVE PRODUCER!".

    Physical rewards will be shipped mid 2021

    Includes:
    • 💿 Digital copy of the game with all chapters! (Steam)
    • 📀 Digital copies of the game for ALL future platforms!
    • 💎 EXECUTIVE PRODUCER credits
    • 💌 Thank You Postcard (digital & physical copy)
    • 🖼️ 4K Wallpapers (digital download)
    • 🎧 Digital Original Soundtrack
    • 🔑 Access to the closed BETA for ALL CHAPTERS
    • 🎁 Exclusive Signed Poster A3 (digital & physical copy)
    • 🎨 Digital Artbook
    • 📕Your small portrait with your name in the album inside the game
    • 🎼 Exclusive Backers Only Digital Soundtrack
    • 🛍️ Exclusive FRACTALCATZ shopper!
    • 🧘🏻 A colorful 3D-printed figurine of the main character!
    • 🎭 Become an Extra!
    • 👗 Ball-jointed doll of the main character!
    • 🖌️ Your A4 portrait in game style (digital & physical copy)
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (5 left of 5) 0 backers
    Pledge PLN 16,000 or more About $4,091

    THE CHOSEN ONE

    Wow, thank you so much!
    You will get everything listed above, as well as a fully functioning exclusive BALLERINA MUSIC BOX from the first episode of the game!

    Physical rewards will be shipped mid 2021

    Includes:
    • 🩰 BALLERINA MUSIC BOX
    • 💿 Digital copy of the game with all chapters! (Steam)
    • 📀 Digital copies of the game for ALL future platforms!
    • 💎 EXECUTIVE PRODUCER credits
    • 💌 Thank You Postcard (digital & physical copy)
    • 🖼️ 4K Wallpapers (digital download)
    • 🎧 Digital Original Soundtrack
    • 🔑 Access to the closed BETA for ALL CHAPTERS
    • 🎁 Exclusive Signed Poster A3 (digital & physical copy)
    • 🎨 Digital Artbook
    • 📕Your small portrait with your name in the album inside the game
    • 🎼 Exclusive Backers Only Digital Soundtrack
    • 🛍️ Exclusive FRACTALCATZ shopper!
    • 🧘🏻 A colorful 3D-printed figurine of the main character!
    • 🎭 Become an Extra!
    • 👗 Ball-jointed doll of the main character!
    • 🖌️ Your A4 portrait in game style (digital & physical copy)
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (1 left of 1) 0 backers
