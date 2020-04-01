When America was a young nation, our commercial vessels abroad were seen as easy prey for both pirates and hostile nations. Ships in the Mediterranean, for example, were subject to the whims of the Barbary States, which demanded payment for safe passage. In 1801, Thomas Jefferson decided to support our merchant ships by sending a "squadron of observation" into the Mediterranean. At the same time, Tripolitania, led by the bashaw of Tripoli, was trying to solidify power both on land and at sea.

By the time the American squadron arrived, the bashaw had ordered the flagpole cut down at the American consulate in Tripoli - a declaration of war. The United States and Tripolitania battled on sea and then on land until, in 1805, Tripoli agreed to sign the Treaty of Peace and Amity - an American victory.

The Shores of Tripoli tasks one or two players to recreate this swashbuckling episode from Early American history. As the United States, you will pressure Tripolitania and her allies to allow free movement of American commerce or face the consequences. As the bashaw of Tripoli, your aim is to continue the lucrative piracy of the fearsome corsairs while also countering the American threat on land and sea.

Each player has a deck of cards that represent historical events and leaders from the conflict with a third deck for solitaire play. Players play cards to move ships, start battles, go on pirate raids, engage in diplomacy and receive reinforcements. Success or failure in battle is determined by a roll of the dice. The American player wins by either forcing Tripolitania into signing the historical peace treaty or by capturing Tripoli itself and installing a pro-American ruler. The Tripolitan player wins by either capturing twelve merchant vessels or sinking four American frigates.

The Shores of Tripoli includes:

One beautiful 11" by 34" mounted game map

One rules booklet

One historical booklet

Three 27 card decks (one for the Americans, one for the Tripolitans, one for solitaire play)

Two player aid sheets

82 wooden pieces, including frigates, gunboats, corsairs, infantry cubes, coins and turn markers

24 12mm dice (8 blue, 8 yellow, 8 red)

Several historical documents from the conflict and other educational assets

"When I designed Twilight Struggle, The Shores of Tripoli is exactly the kind of game I hoped would follow. Ananda and I wanted more games that packed a real decision making punch, in less time with less mindless complexity. That is precisely what The Shores of Tripoli does. The card driven mechanism ensures that the context of this conflict is thoroughly represented, while the easy game play makes it accessible to wargamers and eurogamers alike. I am excited to get my copy!" -- Jason Matthews, designer of Twilight Struggle, Founding Fathers and 1960

"I'm a historian so historical accuracy is important to me in a game. At the same time, it seems like 'historically accurate' often translates to 'incredibly boring to play.' Not with Shores of Tripoli! While true to historical events, the game is very fun and sophisticated. The physical game is beautifully designed. Can't recommend enough!" -- Kyla Sommers, Ph.D., Editor of History News Network

"The Shores of Tripoli provides delight and enjoyment for both the novice and veteran gamer. For those who have a general interest in American history or those who have a passion in US Naval and/or Marine Corps history this game is a must have in your collection" -- Doshu Tokeshi, Former 0311

"The Shores of Tripoli takes you deftly through America's protracted struggle against the Barbary Pirates and helps players discover through a clear lens this chapter of history which ended as U.S. Marines landed on 'The Shores of Tripoli.'" -- Alan Emrich, Founder of Victory Point Games

