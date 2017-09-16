Unicalendar 2018: An Emoji-Inspired Letterpress Calendar project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound
  • Off
    • English
Project We Love
Graphic Design
St. Helena, CA
$1,435 pledged of $24,500 goal
backers
   
Back this project

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Unicalendar 2018: An Emoji-Inspired Letterpress Calendar

By Josh Williams
First created

Unicalendar 2018: An Emoji-Inspired Letterpress Calendar

The Unicalendar is a luxuriously printed single-page letterpress calendar inspired by worldly celebrations and exotic emoji.

The Unicalendar is a luxuriously printed single-page letterpress calendar inspired by worldly celebrations and exotic emoji. Read more

$1,435 pledged of $24,500 goal
backers
   
Project We Love
Graphic Design
St. Helena, CA
Back this project

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Rewards Campaign FAQ Updates 0 Comments 1 Community
Back this project

About this project

The Unicalendar is a luxuriously printed single-page letterpress calendar and foil sticker pack inspired by worldly celebrations and exotic emoji. It is designed to display an entire year at a glance, substituting bold iconography for popular holidays and unusual events.

About the 2018 Edition

The 2018 Unicalendar is a 12”x24” letterpress print designed by Josh Williams (it me!) in Saint Helena, California. It is printed by the inimitable Studio On Fire in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Each print features four ink colors applied in two separate passes through a Heidelberg Cylinder press, and (BONUS ROUND!) includes a set of 80 super rad “double foil” emoji stickers so you can make your copy one-of-a-kind. Your print will be impressed with a seal of authenticity, then SIGNED and numbered in an open edition. It will be delivered to you in a fine art tube in time for the holidays. More below, READ ON!

Framed Unicalendar (print is shipped unframed)
Framed Unicalendar (print is shipped unframed)

 

 

Just a few of the double foil stickers you'll receive. Join as a backer and help select the full set.
Just a few of the double foil stickers you'll receive. Join as a backer and help select the full set.

 

 

Uncut press sheet
Uncut press sheet

 

The Holidays

To help you stay on top of important dates, 56 Unicalendar days feature a unique emoji-inspired holiday icon. The diverse selection of holidays represent a cross section of both popular and obscure world celebrations. Have no worries, my friend, the included legend will help you out with some that may be unfamiliar (shout out to Croissant Day!).

 

January Closeup (see more below)
January Closeup (see more below)

 

About the Emoji

Each emoji-inspired icon is created from scratch using a 32-pixel grid as if it were designed for your modern smartphone — only these icons are being transferred to a photopolymer plate thanks to the incredible power of ultraviolet light. Then they're pressed lovingly into 300gsm (thick and heavy, mate) paper using a rich, black ink. Think of these like new school old school icons.

 

“Double Foil” Emoji Stickers

Each of us have special dates that hold unique significance in our lives. To keep track days that matter every 2018 Unicalendar includes 80 “Double Foil” Emoji Stickers designed to match your letterpress print. Every sticker is pressed with a holographic foil base and is topped with a black foil icon.

Use these to mark up your Unicalendar with events and occasions important to you, your family, or team. You’ll find decals for celebrations like birthdays and anniversaries as well as for life events like completing a race or welcoming a new family member. There’s also a small section for you to add notes for your Additions and Achievements. At the end of the year, you’ll have a one-of-a-kind artifact to keep and enjoy.

Don’t forget! As a backer, you’ll get to help me choose the final selection of emoji that will be included on the sticker pack.

 

Back the Kickstarter and help choose the stickers!
Back the Kickstarter and help choose the stickers!

 

The Gradient

The Unicalendar gradient is produced using a “split fountain” process and features Pantone 213, Pantone 2090, and Pantone 3125 — hues chosen specifically for this year. They’re also a subtle nod to the saturated color fades found in many of my favorite apps. Reproducing a fine-art quality gradient on a letterpress is no small feat, and is a key reason why I chose to partner with Studio On Fire for this edition.

Delicious, Delicious Gradients
Delicious, Delicious Gradients

 

Hot Off the Press
Hot Off the Press

 

Reward Tiers 

Now let's talk about the Rewards!

 

Special Editions

 * Retina Edition reward backers will select up to 56 emoji-inspired icons from a collection of over 100 Unicalendar icons to be applied to the calendar dates of their choice. This one-of-a-kind print is an incredible conversation piece, and a great way to celebrate team or family birthdays, commemorate personal achievements, or remember organizational milestones. Your unique 24" x 48" Retina Edition Unicalendar will be printed directly onto archival-quality 300gsm rag paper. In other words, this is full-custom, baby!

** The Unicalendar x Collaboration is for larger organizations looking to provide a unique gift for team members, colleagues, or clients. You'll supply up to 56 dates of significance to your organization, and I'll work with you to select emoji-inspired icons for each date. This edition may be co-branded with your team's colors and brand. This Reward is good for 200 letterpress prints. Additional prints may be ordered separately.

Questions? Drop me a line.

Stretch Goals!

Spread the word and help Unicalendar hit its stretch goals! At $40,000 we'll add 20 additional sticker designs to every order. At $60,000 we'll add 20 more. And at $80,000 we'll add a new backer reward with a very special bonus gift. Tell your friends and family so we can get this done!

 

About the Press

Studio On Fire is a best-in-class craft letterpress printer located in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Their expertise, capabilities, and attention to detail made them the ideal production partner for the Unicalendar.

Heidelberg Cylinder at Studio On Fire, Saint Paul, Minnesota
Heidelberg Cylinder at Studio On Fire, Saint Paul, Minnesota

 

About the Designer

Josh Williams (me again!) is an independent designer living in Northern California with his wife and three kids. He has been designing icons for both screen and print, for clients large and small, for over 20 years.

 Special Thanks

  • To Ben, Jeanine, Kelsey, Travis, and the crew at Studio On Fire for your help bringing this project to life
  • To Ruchi, Andrew, and Jim whose feedback inspired the stickers
  • To Alex and Jeff, who helped me navigate the waters of video production and Kickstarter
  • To Erik, Paul, Tim, Keeg, Majd, John, and Brian, for your enthusiasm
  • To Rach for a ceaseless supply of ideas and support
  • To Jan for watching the kids
  • Music by Super Duper

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Risks and challenges

A calendar as a timely artifact. In preparing for the 2018 Unicalendar project, we knew careful planning would be necessary to ensure delivery of the highest quality product by the end of 2017. I began work on the 2018 edition in March, the files were proofed in May, and Studio On Fire completed an initial printing in June. After the completion of this Kickstarter we will do a final letterpress run in September. We will also complete the double foil stickers at that time. This will allow us to package and ship in late October and November, in time for the holidays and the New Year.

International fulfillment is our largest unknown. We’ve shipped a couple initial copies to friends abroad, and the customs process for each country is a little different. Sometimes it can take a week, sometimes three. We’ll do our best to have everything to everyone in a timely manner.

Learn about accountability on Kickstarter

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

Report this project to Kickstarter

Support this project

  1. Make a pledge without a reward

    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge $50 or more About $50

    EARLY BIRD

    HEY THERE TRENDSETTER!

    Receive one of the first 100 signed, sealed, and numbered copies of the 2018 Unicalendar Letterpress Print and one set of "Double Foil" Emoji Stickers so you can make it your own.

    Includes:
    • Letterpress Print (12"x24")
    • Set of 80 "Double Foil" Emoji Stickers
    • Signed + Numbered Artist Edition
    • FREE Shipping in the USA
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (76 left of 100) 24 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge $65 or more About $65

    FOR ONE

    A DELICIOUS TREAT FOR YOURSELF.

    Receive one signed and numbered copy of the 2018 Unicalendar Letterpress Print and one set of "Double Foil" Emoji Stickers so you can make it your own.

    My grandmother used to ask me, "Josh, are you buying junk, or are you spending your money on fine things?" Well fam, this is a fine thing!

    Includes:
    • Letterpress Print (12"x24")
    • Set of 80 "Double Foil" Emoji Stickers
    • Signed + Numbered Artist Edition
    • FREE Shipping in the USA
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge $125 or more About $125

    FOR TWO

    ONE FOR YOU, ONE FOR YOUR BESTIE.

    Receive two signed and numbered copies of the 2018 Unicalendar Letterpress Print and two sets of "Double Foil" Emoji Stickers.

    Keep one for yourself. Give the other as a gift or put in dad's stocking. You will be Unicalendar Buddies, and it will be awesome!

    Includes:
    • Letterpress Print (12"x24")
    • Set of 80 "Double Foil" Emoji Stickers
    • Signed + Numbered Artist Edition
    • FREE Shipping in the USA
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge $170 or more About $170

    FOR A CROWD

    YOU'RE THE FAM FAVORITE!

    Receive three copies of the 2018 Unicalendar Letterpress Print and three sets of "Double Foil" Emoji Stickers.

    One for you, one for your parents, and one for the in-laws. (Or just pick three people you like a whole lot.) You can even help them with their fancy stickers so they don't forget those important dates. Like your birthday!

    Includes:
    • Letterpress Print (12"x24")
    • Set of 80 "Double Foil" Emoji Stickers
    • Signed + Numbered Artist Edition
    • FREE Shipping in the USA
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge $500 or more About $500

    FOR A SQUAD

    BE THE OFFICE HOLIDAY HERO!

    Receive ten copies of the 2018 Unicalendar Letterpress Print and ten sets "Double Foil" Emoji Stickers.

    Need more than ten? Select this reward, then bump your pledge by $50 per additional Unicalendar in the USA or by $60 everywhere else. Get a jump on gifts for your crew!

    Includes:
    • 10× Letterpress Print (12"x24")
    • 10× Set of 80 "Double Foil" Emoji Stickers
    • Signed + Numbered Artist Edition
    • FREE Shipping in the USA
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge $1,200 or more About $1,200

    "ONE-OF-A-KIND" RETINA EDITION

    A BALLER GIFT FOR YOUR FAMILY, YOUR OFFICE, YOUR FAMILY OFFICE, OR YOUR VENTURE-BACKED EMOJI STARTUP.

    Here's what we're gonna do: You're going to send me a list of up to 56 holidays, dates-to-remember, special occasions, birthdays, anniversaries, or other annual highlights.

    Together we'll select an emoji for each special calendar date, and a one-of-a-kind 24"x48" Retina Edition 2018 Unicalendar will be printed on glorious 300gsm Moab Entrada Rag archival paper just for you and your crew.

    ARTIST’S NOTE: Foil decals are not included with this reward since your special occasions will be printed directly on the calendar. I mean, I can send you some stickers too, but they'll, like, be too small. I guess you could still stick them to your laptop. Or your kids. Or pets.

    Includes:
    • XL Fine Art Print (24"x48")
    • Signed Single-Edition
    • FREE Shipping in the USA
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (10 left of 10) 0 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  8. Select this reward

    Pledge $10,000 About $10,000

    UNICALENDAR x COLLABORATION

    AN OUTRAGEOUSLY UNIQUE GIFT FOR YOUR INTREPID ORGANIZATION

    You’ll work with Josh to select 56 dates to remember in 2018. Think organizational anniversaries, product milestones, team holidays, and other causes for celebration. Your organization’s name or logo will be be integrated in to the header design of the Unicalendar, and a 3-color gradient will be chosen that reflects your brand or values.

    A minimum of 200 letterpress copies will be produced by Studio On Fire in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and delivered to you flat in the United States, along with our signature “double foil” emoji stickers to match. This is an incredible one-of-a-kind gift for team members or clientele. Additional copies may be purchased.

    ARTIST'S NOTE: In order to keep our collaborations classy, I reserve the right to turn down a collaboration opportunity for any reason.

    Questions? Drop me a line.

    Includes:
    • 200 Special Edition Letterpress Prints
    • 200 Sets of 80 "Double Foil" Emoji Decals
    • Bulk Shipping Included
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    Limited (3 left of 3) 0 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.