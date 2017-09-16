Unicalendar 2018: An Emoji-Inspired Letterpress Calendar

About this project

The Unicalendar is a luxuriously printed single-page letterpress calendar and foil sticker pack inspired by worldly celebrations and exotic emoji. It is designed to display an entire year at a glance, substituting bold iconography for popular holidays and unusual events.

About the 2018 Edition

The 2018 Unicalendar is a 12”x24” letterpress print designed by Josh Williams (it me!) in Saint Helena, California. It is printed by the inimitable Studio On Fire in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Each print features four ink colors applied in two separate passes through a Heidelberg Cylinder press, and (BONUS ROUND!) includes a set of 80 super rad “double foil” emoji stickers so you can make your copy one-of-a-kind. Your print will be impressed with a seal of authenticity, then SIGNED and numbered in an open edition. It will be delivered to you in a fine art tube in time for the holidays. More below, READ ON!

Framed Unicalendar (print is shipped unframed)

Just a few of the double foil stickers you'll receive. Join as a backer and help select the full set.

Uncut press sheet

The Holidays

To help you stay on top of important dates, 56 Unicalendar days feature a unique emoji-inspired holiday icon. The diverse selection of holidays represent a cross section of both popular and obscure world celebrations. Have no worries, my friend, the included legend will help you out with some that may be unfamiliar (shout out to Croissant Day!).

January Closeup (see more below)

About the Emoji

Each emoji-inspired icon is created from scratch using a 32-pixel grid as if it were designed for your modern smartphone — only these icons are being transferred to a photopolymer plate thanks to the incredible power of ultraviolet light. Then they're pressed lovingly into 300gsm (thick and heavy, mate) paper using a rich, black ink. Think of these like new school old school icons.

“Double Foil” Emoji Stickers

Each of us have special dates that hold unique significance in our lives. To keep track days that matter every 2018 Unicalendar includes 80 “Double Foil” Emoji Stickers designed to match your letterpress print. Every sticker is pressed with a holographic foil base and is topped with a black foil icon.

Use these to mark up your Unicalendar with events and occasions important to you, your family, or team. You’ll find decals for celebrations like birthdays and anniversaries as well as for life events like completing a race or welcoming a new family member. There’s also a small section for you to add notes for your Additions and Achievements. At the end of the year, you’ll have a one-of-a-kind artifact to keep and enjoy.

Don’t forget! As a backer, you’ll get to help me choose the final selection of emoji that will be included on the sticker pack.

Back the Kickstarter and help choose the stickers!

The Gradient

The Unicalendar gradient is produced using a “split fountain” process and features Pantone 213, Pantone 2090, and Pantone 3125 — hues chosen specifically for this year. They’re also a subtle nod to the saturated color fades found in many of my favorite apps. Reproducing a fine-art quality gradient on a letterpress is no small feat, and is a key reason why I chose to partner with Studio On Fire for this edition.

Delicious, Delicious Gradients

Hot Off the Press

Reward Tiers

Now let's talk about the Rewards!

Special Editions

* Retina Edition reward backers will select up to 56 emoji-inspired icons from a collection of over 100 Unicalendar icons to be applied to the calendar dates of their choice. This one-of-a-kind print is an incredible conversation piece, and a great way to celebrate team or family birthdays, commemorate personal achievements, or remember organizational milestones. Your unique 24" x 48" Retina Edition Unicalendar will be printed directly onto archival-quality 300gsm rag paper. In other words, this is full-custom, baby!

** The Unicalendar x Collaboration is for larger organizations looking to provide a unique gift for team members, colleagues, or clients. You'll supply up to 56 dates of significance to your organization, and I'll work with you to select emoji-inspired icons for each date. This edition may be co-branded with your team's colors and brand. This Reward is good for 200 letterpress prints. Additional prints may be ordered separately.

Questions? Drop me a line.

Stretch Goals!

Spread the word and help Unicalendar hit its stretch goals! At $40,000 we'll add 20 additional sticker designs to every order. At $60,000 we'll add 20 more. And at $80,000 we'll add a new backer reward with a very special bonus gift. Tell your friends and family so we can get this done!

About the Press

Studio On Fire is a best-in-class craft letterpress printer located in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Their expertise, capabilities, and attention to detail made them the ideal production partner for the Unicalendar.

Heidelberg Cylinder at Studio On Fire, Saint Paul, Minnesota

About the Designer

Josh Williams (me again!) is an independent designer living in Northern California with his wife and three kids. He has been designing icons for both screen and print, for clients large and small, for over 20 years.

Special Thanks