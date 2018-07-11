Filtrie project video thumbnail
Technology
Salt Lake City, UT
$1,285 pledged of $50,000 goal
backers
   
Filtrie

Filtrie

Filtrie empowers users to set limits on TV ads, conforming to their values, interests, and lifestyles.

Filtrie empowers users to set limits on TV ads, conforming to their values, interests, and lifestyles.

Risks and challenges

The founder of Filtrie worked at Sarnoff Corp, a research center based in New Jersey where color TV, LCD, and other technologies were invented. He was responsible for licensing digital media and display technologies, which served as the original inspiration for Filtrie. Delays and setbacks are a possibility with any product, but we are confident in our product, capabilities, manufacturing team and expertise.

    Pledge $29 or more

    Super Early Bird

    One Filtrie device, discounted 71%. Limited to 100 backers!

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    Limited (70 left of 100) 30 backers
    Pledge $39 or more

    Early Bird

    One Filtrie device discounted 61%. Act fast! This reward is limited to 150 backers.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    Limited (150 left of 150) 0 backers
    Pledge $49 or more

    Kickstarter Special

    One Filtrie device at our introductory price.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    2 backers
    Pledge $59 or more

    Filtrie Two Pack - Early Bird

    Two Filtrie devices. Discounted 70%, but limited to 100 backers!

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    Limited (96 left of 100) 4 backers
    Pledge $79 or more

    Filtrie Two Pack - Kickstarter Special

    Two Filtrie devices

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    0 backers
