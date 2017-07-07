Elizabeth Warren Action Figure

Share this project

Product Design
Brooklyn, NY
$96,738 pledged of $15,000 goal
backers
   
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

By FCTRY 4 created

Let's turn Elizabeth Warren into an action figure that can bring the fight to the Right!

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

About this project

 

 

 

 Let's just get this out of the way right up front -- 2016 was not the best year in the world of politics. And, well, so far 2017 hasn't been so hot either.

It's a funny time to be making action figures out of progressive icons. Yet here we are...

The thing is, we could only handle sitting around feeling sad for ourselves for so long. In fact, we went through all seven stages of Trump Grief before making this toy and now we're just plain fired up and optimistic about what lies ahead.

The turning point was the day that Liz Warren got silenced by Mitch McConnell on the Senate floor. Right then and there we glimpsed the future; where the far left would become the mainstream. 

The fight had already begun -- and Elizabeth Warren was leading the charge. We needed to make Elizabeth Warren into an action figure.

 

 

  

We've been doing the Political Action Figure thing for a while now. It started back in 2008 when we came out with an Obama Action Figure. It was meant to be a collector's item for a few diehard fans but it became an unexpected hit when the real Obama went from fringe candidate to frontrunner.

We got fired up, realizing we could use the toy's sales to help raise funds for the actual Obama campaign!  By donating a portion of our sales, we raised over $10,000 for Obama and the DNC that year.

A socially conscious business model was born!
A socially conscious business model was born!

In 2015 and 2016, we used the same concept to help raise funds for Bernie's campaign as well as Hillary's. We're proud to say that both of them became hits in their own right and raised thousands of dollars for their respective candidates' campaigns!

We even made an Evil Trump and used it to raise money for a non-profit that helps immigrants safely cross the Mexican border. (When Trump won, we declared we'd send 100% of the profits from that figure to the ACLU and that's where things stand to this day).

Now, with your help, we're hoping to turn Elizabeth Warren into the next action figure in our series. 

As you've probably noticed from the photos, the first part of the job is already done; our good friend and sculptor Mike Leavitt has shrunken Liz down to an adorable miniature size.

We've taken that sculpture and gotten it prototyped into a working action figure.

All that's left to do now is to mass produce the first run of Elizabeth Warren Action Figures. That's why we're here on Kickstarter.

If we get funded, we'll go straight into production. It doesn't stop there of course...

If we're successful on Kickstarter, we hope to partner with Emily's List, a non-profit committed to getting pro-choice, Democratic women elected to office.

 

 

  

Press Assets

 

Introducing Elizabeth Warren's Stretch Goal Wheel of Wonder! Once we cross the $100K mark on our campaign, we'll spin the wheel and unlock a stretch goal. From there, we'll give it another spin every time we raise another $25K. 

 

 

 

 

Risks and challenges

This project is backed by FCTRY. We're a pretty well-known product design company and we've got plenty of know-how and experience when it comes to creating and distributing fun products.

If you fund it, we will deliver it. Guaranteed.

    Pledge $1 or more
Fist Bump

    Fist Bump

    Just a way to say you support what we're doing

    Estimated delivery
    30 backers
    Pledge $19 or more About $19

    The Elizabeth Warren Action Figure

    One Liz Warren Action Figure

    Includes:
    • Elizabeth Warren Action Figure
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1,853 backers
    Pledge $39 or more About $39

    Two Peas in a Pod

    One Liz Warren Action Figure and one Bernie Sanders Action Figure

    FREE shipping in the United States

    Includes:
    • Elizabeth Warren Action Figure
    • Bernie Sanders Action Figure
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    290 backers
    Pledge $39 or more About $39

    Wonder Women

    One Liz Warren Action Figure and One Hillary Clinton Action Figure

    FREE shipping in the United States

    Includes:
    • Elizabeth Warren Action Figure
    • Hillary Clinton Action Figure
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    217 backers
    Pledge $39 or more About $39

    Double Trouble

    Two Liz Warren Action Figures

    FREE shipping in the United States

    Includes:
    • Elizabeth Warren Action Figure
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    377 backers
    Pledge $59 or more About $59

    The Coup D'Etat

    One Liz Warren Action Figure, One Hillary Clinton Action Figure and One Bernie Sanders Action Figure

    FREE shipping in the United States

    Includes:
    • Elizabeth Warren Action Figure
    • Hillary Clinton Action Figure
    • Bernie Sanders Action Figure
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    54 backers
    Pledge $75 or more About $75

    The Kitchen Sink

    One Liz Warren Action Figure, One Hillary Clinton Action Figure, One Bernie Sanders Action Figure and One Evil Trump Action Figure

    FREE shipping in the United States

    Includes:
    • Elizabeth Warren Action Figure
    • Hillary Clinton Action Figure
    • Bernie Sanders Action Figure
    • Evil Trump Action Figure
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    115 backers
    Pledge $99 or more About $99

    The Six Pack

    Six Liz Warren Action Figures

    FREE shipping in the United States

    Includes:
    • Elizabeth Warren Action Figure
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    48 backers
    Pledge $5,000 or more About $5,000

    YOU as an action figure!!

    Mike Leavitt will turn YOU into an action figure!!

    Estimated delivery
    Limited (1 left of 1) 0 backers
    Pledge $12 or more About $12

    Early Bird #1

    One Liz Warren Action Figure

    Includes:
    • Elizabeth Warren Action Figure
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 50 backers
    Pledge $25 or more About $25

    Early Bird #2 - Double Down

    Two Liz Warren Action Figures

    FREE shipping in the United States

    Includes:
    • Elizabeth Warren Action Figure
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 25 backers
    Pledge $75 or more About $75

    Early Bird #3 - The Six Pack

    Six Liz Warren Action Figures

    FREE shipping in the United States

    Includes:
    • Elizabeth Warren Action Figure
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 25 backers
