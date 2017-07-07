Elizabeth Warren Action Figure

About this project

Let's just get this out of the way right up front -- 2016 was not the best year in the world of politics. And, well, so far 2017 hasn't been so hot either.

It's a funny time to be making action figures out of progressive icons. Yet here we are...

The thing is, we could only handle sitting around feeling sad for ourselves for so long. In fact, we went through all seven stages of Trump Grief before making this toy and now we're just plain fired up and optimistic about what lies ahead.

The turning point was the day that Liz Warren got silenced by Mitch McConnell on the Senate floor. Right then and there we glimpsed the future; where the far left would become the mainstream.

The fight had already begun -- and Elizabeth Warren was leading the charge. We needed to make Elizabeth Warren into an action figure.

We've been doing the Political Action Figure thing for a while now. It started back in 2008 when we came out with an Obama Action Figure. It was meant to be a collector's item for a few diehard fans but it became an unexpected hit when the real Obama went from fringe candidate to frontrunner.

We got fired up, realizing we could use the toy's sales to help raise funds for the actual Obama campaign! By donating a portion of our sales, we raised over $10,000 for Obama and the DNC that year.

A socially conscious business model was born!

In 2015 and 2016, we used the same concept to help raise funds for Bernie's campaign as well as Hillary's. We're proud to say that both of them became hits in their own right and raised thousands of dollars for their respective candidates' campaigns!

We even made an Evil Trump and used it to raise money for a non-profit that helps immigrants safely cross the Mexican border. (When Trump won, we declared we'd send 100% of the profits from that figure to the ACLU and that's where things stand to this day).

Now, with your help, we're hoping to turn Elizabeth Warren into the next action figure in our series.

As you've probably noticed from the photos, the first part of the job is already done; our good friend and sculptor Mike Leavitt has shrunken Liz down to an adorable miniature size.

We've taken that sculpture and gotten it prototyped into a working action figure.

All that's left to do now is to mass produce the first run of Elizabeth Warren Action Figures. That's why we're here on Kickstarter.

If we get funded, we'll go straight into production. It doesn't stop there of course...

If we're successful on Kickstarter, we hope to partner with Emily's List, a non-profit committed to getting pro-choice, Democratic women elected to office.

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on Pinterest

Press Assets

Introducing Elizabeth Warren's Stretch Goal Wheel of Wonder! Once we cross the $100K mark on our campaign, we'll spin the wheel and unlock a stretch goal. From there, we'll give it another spin every time we raise another $25K.