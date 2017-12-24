EyeQue Insight: Empowering You! DIY 20/20 Vision Screener

About

Insanely easy to use, incredibly accurate, saves time, saves money.

The EyeQue Insight™:

Screens vision for 20/20 to 20/400 in under 3 minutes, providing exact measures of single and dual eye performance

Creates a digital vision history where a change indicates that a doctor’s visit would be advised

Tests your current glasses or contacts to determine if an updated prescription may be required

Instantly records and securely stores results, making data available to track and share with others

One EyeQue Insight can be shared with many people, making it a value for families and suitable for testing large groups

Runs in two modes, simple straightforward "adult" mode, and gamified "kids" mode for children

The EyeQue Insight is a professional-grade visual acuity screener that determines whether someone is seeing 20/20 or less (AKA 6 over 6 around the world) within minutes.

Combined with the myEyeQue VA app, the goggles attach to your smartphone to reveal what is considered an industry standard for vision testing, a “tumbling E eye chart”, and virtualizes 20 feet/6 meters distance to ensure accuracy time after time.

The self-administered test is super EASY (just swipe in the direction of the “E”) and FAST (under 3 minutes for right eye, left eye, AND both eyes), the randomized and gamified experience ensures that everyone stays engaged. Test results are instantly stored in the EyeQue Cloud™ to help you keep track of vision changes over time.

Use the Insight to check your current glasses or contacts

Visual acuity is a fancy term used to describe clarity and sharpness of vision. If someone sees 20/20 that means he/she has normal vision as defined by optometrists. If, for example, someone has a 20/40 visual acuity, it means that "he/she must stand 20 feet from an object to see what someone with perfect vision can see from 40 feet away," hence less than perfect visual acuity.

What eye doctors are saying about the EyeQue Insight:

We went to Santana Row in San Jose, California on a beautiful Saturday morning and chatted up random shoppers. The results and reactions are genuine, no one was paid/compensated for their comments.

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

"It's easy to use"--Arianna, 12

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

"Finally a video game I can beat you at!" -- Brad, 50

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

"I had Lasik eye surgery... when they tested my eyes I definitely remembered the pattern...This I felt like really tested you." -- Rachel, 26

The EyeQue Insight functions as a digitized eye chart. To use it, simply attach the goggles to your smartphone (EyeQue Insight currently supports 800+ smartphones around the world), and swipe in the direct of the letter "E" on your smartphone screen. The sequence of the letter "E"s are randomized so there's no memorization at play, and you'll get the most accurate results every time.

Here's the tutorial! (PS It's only a 26 seconds long)

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

Everyone. Children with rapidly changing eyesight, adults who want to stay informed on their vision changes, and those in need of vision care in the developing world.

Children with rapidly changing eyesight can benefit tremendously from the EyeQue Insight. Myopia, also known as nearsightedness, can develop as early as 6 years old. Using the Insight for just 3 minutes a week will help parents keep track of vision changes, know when to see the eye doctor, and share the results during the eye exam. Have the peace of mind of knowing that your child sees clearly and is not disadvantaged with blurry vision, even if he/she already wears glasses.

Adults who want to stay informed about their vision will also benefit from the EyeQue Insight. A quick and efficient screening tool, the Insight is great for checking current glasses or contacts, following up on Lasik surgery results, and those experiencing fluctuations in their visual acuity (such as glaucoma and diabetes) to know and track changes.

A large proportion of the world population in developing countries lack access to vision care, affecting their quality of life and productivity. The American Ophthalmology Association estimates that by 2050, HALF of the world's population will be nearsighted. Given the magnitude of this global myopia epidemic, the EyeQue Insight is a powerful tool available to charity organizations to quickly screen large groups of people, with the ability and opportunity to improve lives that are deeply affected by uncorrected vision.

The optical goggles represent a complex work of art and technology. Within each set of goggles exist several aspheric optical lenses that de-magnifies the screen, creating the perfect 20-feet distance of the “tumbling E” images in a dark room.

The sleek binocular design is lightweight (less than 8 ounces, not including smartphone), durable, safe, and easy to hold; comes fully assembled with no loose parts.

One-size-fits-all design with PD (pupillary distance) adjustments so one set of goggles can be used for everyone in the family.

Our animated host, Seymour (see-more, get it?), is a fun-loving blue blobby friend that will keep your child engaged in the "kids" mode. He has all kinds of tips to help you take the test. Adults can use the more straightforward vision test mode.

Meet Seymour!

Compare the traditional static eye chart and our"tumbling E" chart! Insight's eye chart is digitized so the letters are randomly generated. Since there's no memorization at play, the test results are more accurate than ever before.

Testing for each individual eye is just as important, if not more important, than testing how both eyes work together. The development of many vision conditions, such as strabismus (lazy eye) and amblyopia (cross eye), can be accelerated because one of the eyes have a significantly lower visual acuity than the other.

Not familiar with "20/20"? There are other international standards for describing visual acuity and "normal vision". EyeQue supports other international standards for visual acuity, such as 6/6 and logMAR. Customize your reading based on what is standard in your region.

Other than screening for visual acuity (seeing 20/20), the EyeQue Insight is a highly scalable platform that can incorporate many additional vision screening features, such as color vision deficiency (aka color blindness), muscle balance (precursor for conditions such as cross eye), and binocular vision. These functionalities are currently being developed and will be available to Insight users in 2018.

Smartphone Support

The EyeQue Insight supports all iOS and Android phones with more than 300ppi and screen size larger than 4.7" (11.93cm). Currently, over 800 smartphones around the world meet this minimum requirement. Does your phone qualify? Go to our webpage and scroll down to the bottom-- We are still expanding the list!

EyeQue Subscription

An EyeQue subscription: $4.99 per year per account, that's less than 2 cents a day, gets you unlimited vision tests (on ALL EyeQue products), lifetime access to your data, and exclusive access to new products and services. Make eye care a priority for you an your family!

Why EyeQue Insight?

Simply because we're the most convenient, affordable, and efficient way to test your visual acuity at home. With upcoming functionalities that can screen for more vision conditions, EyeQue Insight is the world's first and most compact at-home vision screener.

Our Mission:

EyeQue is dedicated to inspiring people to learn about and care for their eyes by delivering affordable, accurate vision tests directly into their hands. Based on revolutionary patented technologies, EyeQue is bringing self-administered eye tests to billions of people around the world, many of whom may not have had the opportunity to test their eyes and correct their vision without access to these low cost, convenient solution. Our first product, the award-winning Personal Vision Tracker, was funded on Kickstarter and delivered on time in February, 2017 to thousands of backers.

To give back to our community and share our vision, we have collaborated with worthy causes such as TwoBillionEyes, a non-profit organization who specializes in school missions in Kenya. We are actively seeking additional partnerships with other effective charity organizations to expand our footprint.

Company Timeline:

The Team:

EyeQue is a team of passionate individuals all with the same goal in mind: Making eye care easy, accessible, and affordable for everyone around the world. We come from all walks of life and backgrounds, making us an unique and well-rounded team of professionals. Armed with the best and the brightest, collectively possessing 9 masters degrees, 3 Ph.D.s, and decades of industrial experience, EyeQue is bringing the most innovative and disruptive eye care products to consumers to make clear vision a right and no longer a privilege.

Interested in the press kit? Reach out to us at pr@eyeque.com.