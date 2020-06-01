Evil Manor

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Sat, June 20 2020 8:39 PM UTC +00:00.
A psychological horror game for PC
Support the project for no reward, just because it speaks to you.
By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.
It's a way to bring creative projects to life.
Select this reward
Our most sincere thanks.
Game demo
Game wallpapers
Receive an advance copy of the game
and all of the above
Receive a copy collector's edition physical version
Your name or logo as a sponsor at the start of the game prominently.
+ all of the above