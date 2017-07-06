eto: a beautiful innovation in wine preservation.

About this project

Find out more: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Press Kit

Want to help us? Share on Facebook | Share on Twitter

eto is a beautifully designed wine decanter that gives you the freedom to enjoy wine at your own pace, and never waste a drop again. Its innovative, patented preservation system uses an airtight seal to keep wine perfectly fresh for at least 12 days, as proven by independent laboratory tests and a host of expert blind taste tests.

eto is exceptionally easy to use. Its unique design ensures every step is quick, clean and complements the traditional ritual of enjoying wine.

Due to its patented preservation system that creates an airtight seal over the wine, eto halts the oxidation process, which in turn preserves the wine’s freshness and taste.

As we become more health-consciousness, more and more of us are choosing to enjoy just a glass or two rather than several – or even save our wine drinking for the weekend. eto gives us this freedom.

With eto you can open and savour that treasured bottle over several days or even weeks.

The long funnel gently oxygenates the wine to release its flavours and the sharp lip ensures drip-free pouring.

No waste, and no need to rush to finish the bottle (or the next one...)

eto’s ability to prevent wine oxidation has been proven by independent tests carried out at Bangor University. The graph shows just how effective eto is compared to other wine preservation products.

Beacon Laboratories. © Bangor University 2016

eto underwent rigorous testing and re-testing over a 12 month period with a variety of red and white wines. The results were indisputable - eto far out-performed competitor products in every tightly-monitored test.

While science proved eto prevented oxidation, blind taste tests with wine experts showed that eto protected the quality of the wine too.

Master of Wine Richard Hemming – and writer at JancisRobinson.com – took part in two separate blind taste tests, comparing freshly opened wine with its eto 7 day preserved equivalent. In both tests, he was unable to differentiate between the two wines.

After taking part in a similar blind taste test, Wine Director at Honest Grapes, Tom Harrow, commented “A wine which had been decanted (into eto) seven days beforehand tasted every bit as fresh as a wine which had come from a recently opened bottle. But it also had the added benefits of decanting, in that the wine was breathing ... it was opening up ... it tasted absolutely delicious.”

I am Tom Cotton, an award-winning industrial designer with nearly 20 years experience of bringing products from concept to market. I am passionate about protecting the environment, and in 2011 became interested in designing a product that helped to reduce wine wastage.

Wine wastage is a huge environmental problem across the world. In the UK alone, 50 million litres of wine are poured down the sink every year - see WRAP report EVA063. A recent study by Laithwaite’s Wine put the figure down as enough to fill 333 Olympic-sized swimming pools, and also these disturbing statistics:

Our inability to preserve wine once the cork has been popped is a major cause of this wine waste. And I quickly discovered that the wine preservation products on the market were either ineffective or hugely expensive. I am passionate about protecting the environment, and in 2011 became interested in designing a product that helped to reduce wine wastage.

My inspiration for eto came after a friend highlighted the method - common amongst wine experts - of transferring leftover wine into a smaller container to minimise the air contact. After experimenting, I found the method of reducing air exposure very effective. I just needed to work on the container…

After months of exploration I filed a patent for an innovative design in September 2012. At the core of the invention was a new unique valve concept that sealed wine at exactly the right moment.

The ‘design for manufacture’ stage brought significant challenges. Not only did the valve require costly ‘proof of concept’ prototyping, experts in the glass industry said the precision required for glass simply couldn’t be achieved within the cost.

After a highly rigorous and competitive process, I was awarded an Innovate UK government grant to develop eto further. This support proved invaluable, allowing me to build over 60 functioning prototypes, develop a detailed manufacture design and test eto’s effectiveness in the laboratory.

Five years on, we have a product that really works. eto looks beautiful, preserves wine brilliantly and is exceptionally easy to use, store and maintain.

We have built a strong relationship with our chosen manufacturing partner, and use only the highest quality materials to ensure eto is effective, elegant and durable in the long term.

All materials are food approved by the LFGB and fully compliant with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the German BfR, ensuring they have no effect on the wine’s flavour. All materials are also BPA free.

High grade Stainless steel with anti-corrosion properties and antimicrobial finish.

PVD coating creates a tough finish that is approximately ten times harder than stainless steel itself.

The glass used in eto is high precision ‘toughened’ borosilicate glass that’s optically clear & ‘seam free’ to optimise the wine colour. The glass is also heat & shatter resistant, and won't stain or absorb any odours.

eto dissembles into four main parts and these can be individually replaced if damaged. (Although we do not foresee any reason to replace parts due to natural wear & tear.)

As glass specification was one of our major challenges, we undertook extensive research before selecting a glass manufacturer who we were confident could achieve the consistent glass tolerance required for eto without spiralling costs. High standards in worker treatment and environmental impact were also essential.

We have worked closely with our manufacturing and assembly partner for over two years. They have over 30 years of experience bringing premium houseware products to market, and their skilled quality control team inspect each product before shipping.

eto has taken several years to perfect, as we have built multiple prototypes to improve and simplify its design. We now have a product with minimal parts, precision-engineered seam-free glass, and high grade, anti-corrosion stainless steel that is both durable and aesthetic.

Back eto and become part of our story. All the pricing and reward packages are exclusive to the Kickstarter community, and only available for a limited time. Once the campaign is over, we will be in touch to collect your shipping address details. We will then keep you updated throughout the process, and you will become one of the first people to enjoy using eto in early 2018.

eto is a unique and innovative product, and would make a great gift for any wine drinker. If you would like to buy eto for someone special, simply download the ‘gift card’ (from the link below) which can be printed, or sent electronically.

eto is easy to clean – simply rinse with hot water straight after use and avoid using detergents. Please note, the metal parts of eto are not dishwasher safe.

To make eto viable, we need to raise £55,000 through our Kickstarter campaign. This diagram shows you how your money will be allocated. Any additional funds will be used to increase production.

eto's creator Tom Cotton is an award winning industrial designer with nearly 20 years experience creating 3D product & packaging designs for some of the world’s leading brands. He has a passion for delivering fresh, breakthrough designs that reflect a high-level of consumer and market understanding, and has a strength for balancing design and technology constraints, often working through tough issues until they are resolved.