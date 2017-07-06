All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
eto: a beautiful innovation in wine preservation.
Elegant wine decanter with unique, patented system that keeps your wine tasting perfectly fresh, ensuring you never waste a drop again. Read more
About this project
eto is a beautifully designed wine decanter that gives you the freedom to enjoy wine at your own pace, and never waste a drop again. Its innovative, patented preservation system uses an airtight seal to keep wine perfectly fresh for at least 12 days, as proven by independent laboratory tests and a host of expert blind taste tests.
eto is exceptionally easy to use. Its unique design ensures every step is quick, clean and complements the traditional ritual of enjoying wine.
Due to its patented preservation system that creates an airtight seal over the wine, eto halts the oxidation process, which in turn preserves the wine’s freshness and taste.
As we become more health-consciousness, more and more of us are choosing to enjoy just a glass or two rather than several – or even save our wine drinking for the weekend. eto gives us this freedom.
With eto you can open and savour that treasured bottle over several days or even weeks.
The long funnel gently oxygenates the wine to release its flavours and the sharp lip ensures drip-free pouring.
eto’s ability to prevent wine oxidation has been proven by independent tests carried out at Bangor University. The graph shows just how effective eto is compared to other wine preservation products.
eto underwent rigorous testing and re-testing over a 12 month period with a variety of red and white wines. The results were indisputable - eto far out-performed competitor products in every tightly-monitored test.
While science proved eto prevented oxidation, blind taste tests with wine experts showed that eto protected the quality of the wine too.
Master of Wine Richard Hemming – and writer at JancisRobinson.com – took part in two separate blind taste tests, comparing freshly opened wine with its eto 7 day preserved equivalent. In both tests, he was unable to differentiate between the two wines.
After taking part in a similar blind taste test, Wine Director at Honest Grapes, Tom Harrow, commented “A wine which had been decanted (into eto) seven days beforehand tasted every bit as fresh as a wine which had come from a recently opened bottle. But it also had the added benefits of decanting, in that the wine was breathing ... it was opening up ... it tasted absolutely delicious.”
I am Tom Cotton, an award-winning industrial designer with nearly 20 years experience of bringing products from concept to market. I am passionate about protecting the environment, and in 2011 became interested in designing a product that helped to reduce wine wastage.
Wine wastage is a huge environmental problem across the world. In the UK alone, 50 million litres of wine are poured down the sink every year - see WRAP report EVA063. A recent study by Laithwaite’s Wine put the figure down as enough to fill 333 Olympic-sized swimming pools, and also these disturbing statistics:
Our inability to preserve wine once the cork has been popped is a major cause of this wine waste. And I quickly discovered that the wine preservation products on the market were either ineffective or hugely expensive. I am passionate about protecting the environment, and in 2011 became interested in designing a product that helped to reduce wine wastage.
My inspiration for eto came after a friend highlighted the method - common amongst wine experts - of transferring leftover wine into a smaller container to minimise the air contact. After experimenting, I found the method of reducing air exposure very effective. I just needed to work on the container…
After months of exploration I filed a patent for an innovative design in September 2012. At the core of the invention was a new unique valve concept that sealed wine at exactly the right moment.
The ‘design for manufacture’ stage brought significant challenges. Not only did the valve require costly ‘proof of concept’ prototyping, experts in the glass industry said the precision required for glass simply couldn’t be achieved within the cost.
After a highly rigorous and competitive process, I was awarded an Innovate UK government grant to develop eto further. This support proved invaluable, allowing me to build over 60 functioning prototypes, develop a detailed manufacture design and test eto’s effectiveness in the laboratory.
Five years on, we have a product that really works. eto looks beautiful, preserves wine brilliantly and is exceptionally easy to use, store and maintain.
We have built a strong relationship with our chosen manufacturing partner, and use only the highest quality materials to ensure eto is effective, elegant and durable in the long term.
All materials are food approved by the LFGB and fully compliant with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the German BfR, ensuring they have no effect on the wine’s flavour. All materials are also BPA free.
- High grade Stainless steel with anti-corrosion properties and antimicrobial finish.
- PVD coating creates a tough finish that is approximately ten times harder than stainless steel itself.
- The glass used in eto is high precision ‘toughened’ borosilicate glass that’s optically clear & ‘seam free’ to optimise the wine colour. The glass is also heat & shatter resistant, and won't stain or absorb any odours.
eto dissembles into four main parts and these can be individually replaced if damaged. (Although we do not foresee any reason to replace parts due to natural wear & tear.)
As glass specification was one of our major challenges, we undertook extensive research before selecting a glass manufacturer who we were confident could achieve the consistent glass tolerance required for eto without spiralling costs. High standards in worker treatment and environmental impact were also essential.
We have worked closely with our manufacturing and assembly partner for over two years. They have over 30 years of experience bringing premium houseware products to market, and their skilled quality control team inspect each product before shipping.
eto has taken several years to perfect, as we have built multiple prototypes to improve and simplify its design. We now have a product with minimal parts, precision-engineered seam-free glass, and high grade, anti-corrosion stainless steel that is both durable and aesthetic.
Back eto and become part of our story. All the pricing and reward packages are exclusive to the Kickstarter community, and only available for a limited time. Once the campaign is over, we will be in touch to collect your shipping address details. We will then keep you updated throughout the process, and you will become one of the first people to enjoy using eto in early 2018.
eto is a unique and innovative product, and would make a great gift for any wine drinker. If you would like to buy eto for someone special, simply download the ‘gift card’ (from the link below) which can be printed, or sent electronically.
eto is easy to clean – simply rinse with hot water straight after use and avoid using detergents. Please note, the metal parts of eto are not dishwasher safe.
To make eto viable, we need to raise £55,000 through our Kickstarter campaign. This diagram shows you how your money will be allocated. Any additional funds will be used to increase production.
eto's creator Tom Cotton is an award winning industrial designer with nearly 20 years experience creating 3D product & packaging designs for some of the world’s leading brands. He has a passion for delivering fresh, breakthrough designs that reflect a high-level of consumer and market understanding, and has a strength for balancing design and technology constraints, often working through tough issues until they are resolved.
Tom is cited as ‘inventor’ on over 18 international patents for consumer products, and has been extensively involved in the development and commercialisation of IP. His enthusiasm for innovation and problem solving is balanced by a detailed understanding of manufacturing, materials, IP & business realities. He’s created structural pack forms and product designs for clients including Gillette, Diageo, Procter & Gamble, Absolute vodka, Bacardi and Nestle.
I am a London based Welshman and, like many of my countrymen, proud of my roots. The word eto means ‘again’ in Welsh, which perfectly sums up the joy of the product. eto allows you to enjoy wine again, and again – without sacrificing either its taste or our planet.
Kickstarter is a proven start-up platform with a community of ‘early adopters’ who help vet, fund and refine new products. For innovative entrepreneurs who want to realise their vision, the pioneering Kickstarter community offers the most supportive platform. We highly value the Kickstarter community and its role in supporting innovation and hope that together we can launch eto. We’re not on Kickstarter to make a big margin; we’re here to build a community of early adopters who can also help us decide what eto will do next.
Join us in bringing this collaboration to life – we can't do it without you!
We couldn’t have created eto without the help and support of friends and family, all of whom who have encouraged us to launch our new product on Kickstarter. In particular, a big thanks to Shish Patel, Steve Challouma, Ellie MacLeod, Mike Webster, Sarah Clarke-Wareham, Paula Zuccotti, Ed Adamson, Olly Chambers, Mark Armstrong, Ian Webb, Felix Scarlett, Tom Herman, Jon Sleeman, Gareth Thomas, Mark Shickle, Henry & Kath Rowe, Adrian Barton, Sine Sorensen, Paul Wilford, Aaron Probyn, Hannah Thomas and Katy Gandon for marketing guidance, and Siwan Jones and Andrei Saltykov from Lacey Saltykov for letting us use their amazing house for the photo-shoot. And finally, thanks to the kind people @Kickstarter for their unerring support and helping us turn our ideas into a reality.
As shipping, handling and other local charges (excluding customs fees) vary from country to country, please select your reward tier to see more information about the shipping details relevant to you. Please be aware that we cannot mark any shipments as gifts due to legality issues.
We can ship to most countries in the world. We are working with a fulfilment company to make shipping as simple as possible. Shipments that could not be delivered due to an inaccurately provided address (including failure to update an old address) will incur additional costs to be reshipped. Due to the size of your rewards, we cannot ship to PO Boxes.
Estimated Delivery: Once production is complete on all orders, we will provide updates for shipping dates. International shipping can be subject to unexpected delays that are outside of our control. However, we will do our utmost to ship within the predicted time frame.
We will be sharing every step of our production journey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram so please follow us to keep up to date with our news. And thank you so much for helping our family start-up bring this beautiful innovation in wine preservation to market. We can't wait to get your new eto to you.
If you like the look of eto, but aren’t quite ready to pledge, you can help us make eto a success by sharing our posts on social media, giving us your feedback and telling your friends and family about eto and our Kickstarter campaign.
When wine is continually exposed to air, the oxygen reacts with certain phenolic compounds in the wine and causes their oxidation, which results in:
- Loss of fruit characters
- Reduced Aroma
- Increase in bitterness as a result of the development of acetaldehyde
- Unwanted bacteria and yeast such as Acetobacter aceti, Lactic acid bacteria, and Brettanomyces starting to thrive.
- Lower antioxidants - such as quercetin and resveratrol. Research has shown this play a part in helping to prevent heart disease and cancer
Risks and challenges
As eto is a high precision product, it brings a number of production challenges – from manufacturing to shipping and support. However, we have done everything possible to ensure our backers receive eto in perfect condition – and will continue to do so throughout the process.
We have many years of product design experience, taking ideas through to fully realised products, and have sourced the best manufacturer and fulfilment company to bring eto from a prototype to a product in your hands.
Throughout the project we’ve sought advice and expertise from within the wine industry and Kickstarter community, helping us to create a product that is for you, by you and with you.
We have a strong relationship with our manufacturing team and are confident that we can meet our published schedule, and get eto to our backers on time.
Highly likely risk: Postal errors Statistically 2% of all postal deliveries go missing. We understand that this is an unwelcome situation for our backer as well as ourselves. Additional eto decanters will be produced to ensure no one is left empty handed, and we will share advice on how you can help minimise this risk.
Likely risk: customs + taxes
Your eto will be sent from England. Therefore, there may be VAT, duties, or tax due on arrival in your country. These can range from 0% to 20% in the US and EU countries.
Likely risk: Distance = time
Every eto will be posted to their backer on the same day. Therefore, if you are based in the UK or EU, you are likely to receive your eto earlier than if you reside in countries further afield such as the US.Learn about accountability on Kickstarter
