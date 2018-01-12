Hudly Wireless: Focus on the road

About

Hudly Wireless is a portable head-up display (HUD) that offers a smarter and more convenient way to get directions and even see calls and texts without ever taking your eyes off the road. It connects wirelessly to both iOS and Android devices and can be installed in virtually any car. You can use our app, optimized to get the most out of a head-up display, or cast any of your favorite apps directly in your line of sight for seamless navigation.

Since 2015, we at Hudly have been dedicated to providing an affordable, smarter driving experience to drivers around the world. We delivered our first HUD earlier this year and we're excited to return with a new re-imagined experience - Hudly Wireless.

Head-up displays (HUD) are a safer way to access vital navigation and vehicle diagnostics without taking your eyes off the road. Reduce distractions behind the wheel when apps like Google Maps and Waze are cast directly in your line of sight. Maintain full awareness of the road ahead as the info you need guides you to your destination.

Fighter jets have been using HUDs for decades to safely navigate the skies. While new luxury cars now arrive with HUDs pre-installed, Hudly is a sleek, affordable aftermarket option that works in any car.

How does Hudly Wireless make driving safer?

Every second your eyes aren’t focused on the road increases the likelihood of an accident. Driving with mounted phones might seem safer, but they still block your view and force you to look away from the road. With Hudly, you can easily access vital driving info without looking away from the road.

Mounted phones are also located in a separate focus plane from the road, requiring your eyes to refocus every time you look away from the road to view directions on your phone. Hudly uses optical collimation to display directions in a similar focus plane as the road, elevating your reaction time and situational awareness since there is no longer a need to refocus your eyes for directions. Now it’s easier than ever to look forward and stay focused on the road.

When your phone is approx. a foot in front of you, you can't see around it or be aware of what's in front of you.

With an optically-collimated HUD like Hudly, both the road and the casted info appear in focus, allowing you to maintain your situational awareness.

With Hudly Wireless, casted info appear as if it's floating on the road ahead.

We are obsessed with making the best HUDs to improve driver safety. Hudly has been focused solely on developing HUDs since inception. Pairing our experience and obsession with a manufacturer and R&D team who has been at the forefront of HUDs for 8 years, Hudly is a product of the best innovations. With Hudly you can easily:

Access all your go-to phone apps

Hudly’s open platform lets you cast absolutely anything on your phone, allowing you to completely customize your driving experience to fit your needs. Use the apps you already know and love like Waze and Google Maps. Hudly wirelessly casts your phone's screen so you can instantly access navigation and notifications while driving.

Cast in a snap with wireless streaming

We’ve done away with the wires, making it easier than ever to set up your phone for casting. With the use of the wireless standards Miracast and Airplay, our HUD is now compatible with virtually all Android and iPhone smartphones and tablets. Once connected to Hudly’s WiFi network, you can seamlessly reconnect for future rides. Your phone’s apps are instantly streamed to the display so there’s no delay in your routine.

Clarity: Project top-quality images onto the clear display day or night

Hudly makes it easy to view both the road and navigation at the same time. Because your windshield does not have the right reflection properties, we put an optical level coating on our transparent display, optimizing the reflection clarity and enhancing the color and contrast of the cast image. Our HUD boasts a resolution of 800x480 on a 6.2” display, the highest resolution on the market.

Feel confident in all lighting conditions

Drive confidently day or night, rain or shine with crisp imagery at all times. Hudly adapts to your environment and automatically provides optimal brightness and visibility in all lighting conditions. Don’t worry about those sunny California days as this display is up to five times brighter than your shiny new iPhone X.

Perspective: View the screen from all angles

Tested, retested and, dare we say, perfected. We found that while curved displays help magnify images, it sacrificed resolution, brightness, contrast, and limited visibility to only the driver. We made the switch to an improved 1:1 reflection that delivers best-in-class viewability from multiple angles, allowing the driver and passengers to each clearly see the display.

Interact with apps through voice controls

For a hands-free experience, simply use your phone's voice controls to safely interact with your apps so you never need to lift a finger. Communicate safer with incoming texts and calls and change navigation and music with ease.

Entertain with the built-in infotainment center

Unlike other HUDs, Hudly uses a 1:1 display to give you a 30-degree angle of view, making it easier for passengers to view the display too. So while parked, or for the trips where navigation is not needed, passengers can entertain themselves by streaming their favorite shows to our large high resolution 6.2” screen.

Easy plug-and-play setup makes getting started a snap. No need for a mechanic and Hudly blends in seamlessly with your car.