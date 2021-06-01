The End of the Sun - The Adventure in Slavic Fantasy World

Give us an idea for Easter Egg hidden in the game! Receive black Hoddie with game logo. Take 5x digital copies of the game to share it with friends!

Includes:

Your Easter Egg in the game

Black Hoodie with game logo

5x Digital copy (Pc/Linux/Mac)

Handmade wooden Svarog's figurine

Exclusive Wooden Box Edition of the game

Find your face on the burnt piece of paper in the game

T-shirt with game logo

Signed Box Edition of the game

Special Thanks in the Game's Credits

Digital Gamedev Diary Artbook

Official Soundtrack

Exclusive digital wallpapers

Less