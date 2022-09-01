DuoVox Mate Pro: Observe the Night in Low-Light, Full-Color

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Sat, May 28 2022 7:00 AM UTC +00:00.
Turn Night Into Day With The Most Advanced True-Color Night Vision Camera for Your Next Outdoor, Boating, Travel, or City Adventures.
Support the project for no reward, just because it speaks to you.
It's a way to bring creative projects to life.
Select this reward
Duovox Mate 60% OFF
Limited-Time Offer: Get the original Duovox Mate, the most advanced true-color night vision camera until the Duovox Mate Pro.
See through the night and capture images or video in stunning footage in Full 1080p HD, using the groundbreaking SONY STARVIS CMOS sensor technology.
Looking for some accessories and add-ons? Check out the next step.
Shipping is calculated and charged prior to shipping. See the Shipping Table for estimates
Get 1x Duovox Mate Pro, the most advanced true-color night vision camera, with 50% off the expected retail price of $1200.
Need more than one Duovox Mate Pro? Looking for some accessories? Check out the next step.
Shipping is calculated and charged prior to shipping. See the Shipping Table for estimates.
Includes the following accessories: Protective Case + Car Mount + Tripod + SD Card Reader + 128GB SD Card ($149 value).
Need more than one Duovox Mate Pro? Check out the next step.