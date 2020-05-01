Project image
Project We LoveDesign De ProduitsOffenbach, Germany
€34,146
pledged of €6,500pledged of €6,500 goal
997
backers
36days to go
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Sat, May 2 2020 8:00 PM UTC +00:00.

GREEN DISC | The cleanest chain care ever.

Lubricate your bike chain in seconds & protect the environment!

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Sat, May 2 2020 8:00 PM UTC +00:00.

  1. Pledge without a reward

    About $12

    Back it because you believe in it.

    Support the project for no reward, just because it speaks to you.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge €19 or more About US$ 22

    GREEN DISC

    One GREEN DISC chain care tool WITHOUT LUBE – Save 5% off MSRP! Your reward will be shipped insured and traceable.

    Includes:
    • GREEN DISC – chain care tool
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    124 backers
    About US$ 22

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge €25 or more About $28

    GREEN DISC + BIO LUBE

    One GREEN DISC chain care tool WITH one bottle of BIO CHAIN LUBE – Save 5% off MSRP! Your reward will be shipped insured and traceable.

    Includes:
    • GREEN DISC – chain care tool
    • BIO CHAIN LUBE - 50ml/1.7oz
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    187 backers
    About $28

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge €32 or more About US$ 36

    GREEN DISC double pack 💥 Early Bird

    Two GREEN DISC chain care tools WITHOUT LUBE – Save 20% off MSRP! Your reward will be shipped insured and traceable.

    Includes:
    • GREEN DISC – chain care tool
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (1 left of 12) 11 backers
    About US$ 36

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge €34 or more About $38

    GREEN DISC double pack

    Two GREEN DISC chain care tools WITHOUT LUBE – Save 15% off MSRP! Your reward will be shipped insured and traceable.

    Includes:
    • GREEN DISC – chain care tool
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    18 backers
    About $38

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge €39 or more About $44

    GREEN DISC+LUBE double pack 💥 Early B.

    Two GREEN DISC chain care tools WITH two bottles of BIO CHAIN LUBE – Save 25% off MSRP! Your reward will be shipped insured and traceable.

    Includes:
    • GREEN DISC – chain care tool
    • BIO CHAIN LUBE - 50ml/1.7oz
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (2 left of 185) 183 backers
    About $44

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge €44 or more About US$ 49

    GREEN DISC + BIO LUBE double pack

    Two GREEN DISC chain care tools WITH two bottles of BIO CHAIN LUBE – Save 15% off MSRP! Your reward will be shipped insured and traceable.

    Includes:
    • GREEN DISC – chain care tool
    • BIO CHAIN LUBE - 50ml/1.7oz
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    36 backers
    About US$ 49

  8. Select this reward

    Pledge €75 or more About US$ 84

    GREEN DISC+LUBE friends pack 💥 Early B.

    Four GREEN DISC chain care tools WITH four bottles of BIO CHAIN LUBE – Save 25% off MSRP! Your reward will be shipped insured and traceable.

    Includes:
    • GREEN DISC – chain care tool
    • BIO CHAIN LUBE - 50ml/1.7oz
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (1 left of 29) 28 backers
    About US$ 84

    Pledge €17 or more About $19

    GREEN DISC 💥 Early Bird

    One GREEN DISC chain care tool WITHOUT LUBE – Save 15% off MSRP! Your reward will be shipped insured and traceable.

    Includes:
    • GREEN DISC – chain care tool
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 15 backers
    About $19

  11. Reward no longer available

    Pledge €23 or more About US$ 26

    GREEN DISC + BIO LUBE 💥 Early Bird

    One GREEN DISC chain care tool WITH one bottle of BIO CHAIN LUBE – Save 10% off MSRP! Your reward will be shipped insured and traceable.

    Includes:
    • GREEN DISC – chain care tool
    • BIO CHAIN LUBE - 50ml/1.7oz
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 377 backers
    About US$ 26

  12. Reward no longer available

    Pledge €59 or more About US$ 65

    GREEN DISC friends pack 💥 Early Bird

    Four GREEN DISC chain care tools WITHOUT LUBE – Save 25% off MSRP! Your reward will be shipped insured and traceable.

    Includes:
    • GREEN DISC – chain care tool
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 10 backers
    About US$ 65

