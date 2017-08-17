Dripkit: Portable Pour Over Coffee

About this project

Dripkit Portable Pour Over

Dripkit fits on every cup!

A perfect cup of coffee anytime, anywhere.

Dripkit is a portable, single-use, mess-free way to brew the perfect cup of coffee — there’s no grinding, no measuring and no gadgets.

Dripkits are self-contained and pocket-sized, making them easy to use anywhere. Whether you're at the office or on top of a mountain, Dripkit goes where you go.

All you need is a cup and hot water. Each packet contains a filter, a dripper and the perfect amount of coffee. Just tear, place and pour.

Each Dripkit weighs fewer than 20 grams, and most of that is the ground coffee. Fun Fact: Six Dripkits weigh less than your iPhone!

Keep Dripkit in your bag, desk drawer, bike kit or car and you’ll never have to worry about finding a good cup of coffee again!

After testing many different beans and roasts, we landed on the perfect coffee for our portable pour over. We source our coffee from a small cooperative of farms on the side of a volcano in Antigua, Guatemala.

Once the coffee lands in NYC, we roast to order with our partners at City of Saints in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

We've found the sweet spot, not just for the bean but also for taste. Guatemalan coffees are robust, comforting and chocolatey. The bean we've chosen has the calming comfort of the region with an added flair of spicy and floral notes.

City of Saints

We ensure that every cup of Dripkit is coffee shop quality by roasting, grinding and filling to order. Within seconds of grinding each individual serving we package it in an airtight packet that lets gasses escape and keeps oxygen out.

By localizing our production we are able to bring you the freshest possible product every time.

Dripkits taste best within the first month, but are good for up to six.

Our first beans are from the San Miguel Escobar co-op in Guatemala. We visited this farm personally, met with one of the farmers and learned the ins and outs of coffee farming.

Antigua, Guatemala

By working directly with farmers we can ensure they're paid fairly and work in good conditions.

Fun Fact: Coffee beans are actually the seeds of a red fruit called Cascara.

Materials + Manufacturing

We are dedicated to making Dripkit as environmentally friendly as possible. At launch, we'll be using biodegradable packaging and aim to have a 100% biodegradable product by 2025. We'll achieve this by working closely with our materials producers to utilize and develop new technology in bioplastics (plastic made from plants).

A Dripkit is made of only three materials:

1. Paper Cup Stock (just like your to-go coffee cup!)

2. A non-woven filter engineered especially for pour over coffee.

3. Coffee!

A plastic coffee pod takes 500 years to degrade back into the earth. We are committed to creating something better.

Our product is made in the USA! Which makes it good for the environment and the economy.

As freelance creative professionals, we both felt like there wasn’t a coffee product on the market designed for our lifestyles -- something easy, portable, and environmentally-friendly.

So we decided to do something about it.

Ilana has a fierce dedication to quality, taste and perfecting experiences, and Kara is obsessed with solving problems. We’re both passionate pursuers of the dream that great coffee doesn’t have to be difficult to make or hard to find.

Ilana Kruger + Kara Cohen, Co-founders of Dripkit.

Dripkit sitting pretty on a Malka Dina Coil Cup

Dripkit x Malka Dina Coil Cup

Trip for two to Antigua, Guatemala to visit our coffee farm!

Thank You!

So many people have been involved in the process of helping Dripkit get to this point and we could not have done it without them. A few of our talented friends + creatives + major supporters below.

Lakhota Film, Prime Studios, Christopher Munro, Ogden + Dan Kruger, Spencer Bergen, Andrew Rosenberg, Devi + Peter Kamdar, David Cohen + Laureen Seeger + many more.