Frontier Wars: the board game

“As the engines roar, the pilots get ready to board their planes. Row after row of armored vehicles begin their slow advance with a deafening rumble. Are you ready to lead this Frontier War?”

"Frontier Wars" puts you in charge of one of the WWII factions: United States, Great Britain, Germany or the USSR, represented by 100 miniatures (included in the box).

Offering an experience similar to computer real-time strategy RTS games, you must conquer new territories through battle, build new constructions that allow you to recruit new troops and build armies, and manage your cards (resources) to achieve victory.

You may also acquire the Expansion and choose from two new very different factions: Japan and France, with 50 new miniatures, and the possibility to play with 5 or 6 players. This expansion also includes a new type of tile, double tiles. And it will also include new additional scenarios.

Once published, the game will have an MSRP of 60€ (~$69) and 25€ ($30) for the expansion.

You can download the rulebook draft in English and Spanish here.

If you have any suggestions regarding the rulebook, don’t hesitate to let us know us via private message (instead of a comment), so we can study it.

Unless stated otherwise, any scenario you play (or design) has 3 ways to win the game:

Victory Points: reaching 10 VPs.

reaching 10 VPs. Arms Race: gathering 15 research points.

gathering 15 research points. Annihilation: capturing or destroying every enemy’s HQ.

INFANTRY: the main unit in your army. They are used to build Encampments and Factories and to operate them for reinforcements.

TANKS: they are the heavy hitters in your army. Their firepower and mobility will be key in every battle.

ARTILLERY: it has two main functions: it prevents air units from flying over tiles with artillery and, additionally, it is the best defensive unit in your army.

PLANES: they can join the battles, and also allow you to easily transport units on the board (artillery & infantry), to make surprise attacks or to carry units to conquer vulnerable points of the map.

Headquarters: it’s garrisoned, so it can defend itself in battle as another unit. It can also recruit a new unit of any type each round.

it’s garrisoned, so it can defend itself in battle as another unit. It can also recruit a new unit of any type each round. Factory: allows recruitment of tanks, planes and artillery.

allows recruitment of tanks, planes and artillery. Encampment: allows recruitment of infantry.



There are three types of cards in “Frontier Wars”, which represent the resources and special actions of your faction. These cards will be used at different points of the game: attack, defense and tactics.

Aside from giving instant benefits when you play them, you may also keep them for research to win the Arms Race.

Battles are solved by using a very easy and intuitive initiative system, providing very visual and fast battle resolution. But beware, playing cards may change the results!.

The board is modular, built with tiles, which allows for almost endless replayability. You may design your own maps or use the preset scenarios included with the game.

24 building miniatures (4 for each faction, including the expansion) for 15€. This pack includes 24 buildings, in one color, since the Factories and Encampments can be operated by any player in control of the tile as long as they have at least one infantry unit there. Regarding the Headquarters, also included with this pack, they will have a tab on the back to place your nation’s flag and identify the owner.

12 trucks (2 for each faction, including the expansion) for 9€. Includes special rules to use the trucks.

Special scenario: Leningrad’s siege + new city river tile. German Field Marshall von Leeb faced a fierce resistance during the siege of Leningrad, currently Saint Petersburg. New scenario inspired in this battle added to the game, as well as a new special tile with a city divided in two by a river.

Trenches: 12 additional tokens and special rules (WIP).12 new trenches tokens added and a new game mechanic to use them in your games.

We will manufacture the games in Europe, both the miniatures and the rest of components. The design of most of the game is already finished. Depending on the amount of content unlocked during the campaign and the number of backers, the production timeline may change, but we expect to start production between September and November this year.

We believe in communicating with our backer, so like we’ve done in all our previous KS campaigns, we will keep you up to date on the state of design and production with updates on Kickstarter. We will do our best to speed things up as much as possible, but with the final quality of the game components in mind.

Testers : Rafael Burrueco, Raúl Gutiérrez, David Nyström, Jose A. Trujillo, Vicente González, José M. Domínguez, Mónica Berna, Lucas Santillana and a whole bunch of anonymous players.

: Rafael Burrueco, Raúl Gutiérrez, David Nyström, Jose A. Trujillo, Vicente González, José M. Domínguez, Mónica Berna, Lucas Santillana and a whole bunch of anonymous players. Collaborators: Buster Lehn, Sergio Rodríguez Yanes, Javier Romero, Jaime Devesa, Raquel López Echevarría & Luis Álvaro Hernández.

Draco Ideas has already published games such as ONUS! Rome vs Carthage, 2GM Tactics, España 20 (Napoleonic20), Sector 6, Normandy, the Beginning of the End, as well as its solitary expansion Alone in the Storm.

