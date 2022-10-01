8000Kicks | The waterproof HEMP backpacks

About US$ 89

1x 8000Kicks hemp backpacks 🎒

45% OFF retail price value of $159

- Friendly Shipping worldwide*

- EU, US, UK & AU no duties and no taxes

- Lifetime warranty

*Shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

Includes:

Waterproof Hemp Backpack

Less