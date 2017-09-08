Digraphs: A simple twist to a classic game project video thumbnail
Digraphs: A simple twist to a classic game

Digraphs: A simple twist to a classic game

Digraphs is a beautifully innovative accessory for Scrabble that introduces eight new tiles, each with two letters instead of one.

Digraphs is a beautifully innovative accessory for Scrabble that introduces eight new tiles, each with two letters instead of one. Read more

About this project

A simple twist that adds something fresh, fun and clever to a game you already know and love.

Digraphs is a beautifully innovative accessory for Scrabble that introduces eight new tiles, each with two letters instead of one. It provides the chance for higher scoring as more points are up for grabs while requiring you to think a bit differently as you play. It's a fun twist that can be added to Scrabble whenever you like.

What's a digraph?

A 'digraph' is the combination of two letters representing one sound, as in gr or th. There are nearly 700 digraphs in the English language, each with varying levels of frequency.

Here's how the game works:

Design details

Digraphs comes in a beautiful tin with a simple and clear instruction booklet. The natural wood tiles are set perfectly into a foam insert to keep them snug. You'll be proud to leave your set of Digraphs on your coffee table, your counter, your desk, even on your nightstand.

The tiles were designed to rotate seamlessly if an individual letter is played; and we stacked the digraphs to allow for great readability whether they're played vertically or horizontally on the board.

The tin, the tiles and the instructions were all designed with painstaking detail.

Each natural wood tile is laser-cut and laser-printed.

We created a product that not only adds a fun and clever twist to the classic word game, but one that looks great no matter where you keep it.

The backstory

For co-founder Shawn Topp, growing up playing board games with his family – from Monopoly to Clue to Rummikub to Scrabble – remains to this day a Sunday evening ritual.

Aside from the friendly banter and bragging rights earned with each victory, the real value is in the time spent together; an analog experience that seems increasingly rare in the digital era. Putting your phone down for an hour provides a refreshing break from the scrolling, liking, and searching that inevitably creeps into our daily routines.

Our hope is that Digraphs will reinforce the joy of spending time with family and friends by adding something fresh to a game you already know and love.

Why we need your help

The funding we hope to reach will go towards our first production run. Setting up a company, designing a brand and building prototypes is a time-consuming and costly endeavour. But we are ready to hit the ground running with a product we've spent nearly two years creating. 

It's a beautiful thing to put something you're proud of out into the world; an experience made all the more amazing when a community of supporters join in on the journey.

Supporting literacy programs

We believe that strong literacy leads to more fulfilling lives, a stronger economy, and a more enlightened society. Reading and writing have played a major role in our own lives and we feel strongly about the importance of promoting literacy. We will be contributing a percentage of profits to Frontier College, a national charitable literacy organization. Frontier College recruits and trains volunteers to deliver literacy programs to children, youth, and adults in communities across Canada.

Our campaign will wrap up on September 8 to coincide with International Literacy Day.

It's in the word

We think you'll love adding a simple twist to a classic game. Thank you again for your support! 

If you'd like to come along for the journey, please follow us across the socials @playdigraphs:

For press inquiries or information on retail orders, please email us

Risks and challenges

Working with an overseas manufacturer requires a lot of upfront capital. We hope to achieve our funding goal to ensure we can cover our first production run.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 1 or more About $0.79

    THANKS!

    It's a beautiful thing to put something you're proud of out into the world; an experience made all the more amazing when a community of supporters join in on the journey.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 18 or more About $14

    DIGRAPHS

    1 set of Digraphs, to have and to hold.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 20 or more About $16

    DIGRAPHS IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

    1 set of Digraphs to have and to hold, expected to arrive in your hands mid-December 2017!

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 35 or more About $28

    TWO-PACK

    2 sets of Digraphs. One for you and one for a friend.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 40 or more About $32

    2 x DIGRAPHS IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

    2 sets of Digraphs. One for you and one for a friend, expected to arrive in your hands mid-December 2017!

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 68 or more About $54

    FOUR-PACK

    4 sets of Digraphs. One for you, one for a friend, one for that special someone, and one to save as a gift.

  8. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 100 or more About $79

    FOUR-PACK + SWAG

    Includes:
    - 4 sets of Digraphs
    - a sweet Digraphs t-shirt
    - a cool Digraphs sticker pack
    - a slick Digraphs notepad

  9. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 250 or more About $197

    FOUR-PACK + FOUR SETS OF SWAG

    Includes:
    - 4 sets of Digraphs
    - 4 sweet Digraphs t-shirts
    - 4 cool Digraphs sticker packs
    - 4 slick Digraphs notepads

  10. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 750 or more About $591

    DIGRAPHS DELUXE VIP!

    Includes:
    - 6 sets of Digraphs
    - 6 sweet Digraphs t-shirts
    - 6 cool Digraphs sticker packs
    - 6 slick Digraphs notepads
    - a game against Digraphs founders*

    *travel costs and accommodations not included

