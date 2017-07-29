About this project

Hey Kickstarter! We are back with a new project: Panobook, a notebook for your desk, and eventually, your shelf.

Here is Panobook, in a nutshell:

The unique panoramic format (160 mm x 288 mm) is designed to sit nicely on your desk, either in front of, behind, to next to you keyboard.

Each page contains a subtle dot grid, with guide markers to help with layout.

We really sweated the details. All of the materials have a premium feel and are very nice.

Panobooks are designed to be kept. Put it in the included slip case, annotate it if you want, and line a bunch up on the shelf.

Keep scrolling to learn more!

It all started with an insight about how we use notebooks. Even though we spend 8 hours a day doing digital work on a computer, notebooks are an essential analogue tool. We noticed, while sitting at a computer, it would be great to have a notebook directly in front of us. But that would require a different type of notebook, one with more of a panoramic ratio. So that’s what we made.

Panobook works great on a desk, either in front of, behind, or to the side of your keyboard. We wanted to create a notebook that was always open and always within arm's reach.

In using a prototype of the Panobook, we realized its unique format opened up some interesting creative possibilities. In landscape, it is fantastic for things like UI flows, storyboards, weekly calendars, Gantt charts, comic strips, level design, bullet journals, etc. Open up the notebook fully to get an even wider view. Rotate the notebook 90 degrees and you’ve got a mini legal pad, great for list making, note taking, webpage layout, giraffe doodles, and more. We were surprised by how the unusual format seemed to get the creative juices flowing.

We designed the pages to help creative folks get their work done. Every page has a very subtle dot grid, with a twist. We’ve included guide markers that make it easy to quickly draw three rectangles on the page, sized ideally for smartphone UI design or storyboarding. We also included edge guides to divide up the page and provide layout cues. The guides virtually disappear if you are not looking for them, but are very useful when you need them.

Each page is 160 mm x 288 mm (6.3 in by 11.34 in) and the dots on the grid are spaced 5 mm apart.

Guides for three 16:9 boxes.

Vertical and horizontal midpoint guides.

5 mm dot grid on a 288 mm x 160 mm sheet.

Being two fussy designers, we paid attention to every last detail in this notebook. The paper is super high quality, and performs well with a variety of writing instruments without smudging or bleeding. We consulted with several pen nerds and paper experts to help us find a fantastic paper, and we think we found it. It is Finch Soft White Ultra Smooth 70 lb text, if you're curious. Each notebook contains 50 sheets / 100 pages.

Finch Soft White Ultra Smooth 70 lb.

The front and back covers are rigid, with an amazing soft touch feel. Panobook is bound with a robust wire-o binding, which allows the notebook to sit flat when opened. An insert in the front of the notebook contains a place for record keeping, as well as metric and imperial rulers and a type size reference.

We think you will appreciate all the care and attention to detail we put into this thing.

The front and back covers are rigid, with a slightly textured, soft touch feel.

The front insert.

Lastly, Panobook was designed to be kept. It comes with a slip case, which is meant to be the final resting place for your notebook. You can write on the spine to catalogue the notebook, and it looks awesome when you line several up on a shelf. We've noticed a tendency among designers to hang on to their old notebooks, and Panobook helps facilitate that.

There is a spot to write on the spine of the slip case for archival purposes.

The slipcase.

Panobooks lined up on a shelf.

We've wanted to make a notebook for a while now. We went in several different directions, but the "ah-ha" moment came when we started to consider how a notebook could be uniquely designed for desk use. We spent way too long fussing over materials and details of the notebook. Every last detail was considered, and we think you will be pleased with the end result.

If you want to learn more about the design process behind Panobook, be sure to listen to our podcast episode specifically about it!

Lots and lots of paper samples.

Printing projects such as this one are required to be paid in full to place an order, and are only cost effective if you reach a certain quantity threshold. We are on Kickstarter to gauge interest for Panobook, and see if it can gather enough pre-orders to make it a reality!