Dagadam Watch - Think Beyond

Appearance and function match the final product, but is made with different manufacturing methods.

Looks like the final product, but is not functional.

Demonstrates the functionality of the final product, but looks different.

A prototype is a preliminary model of something. Projects that offer physical products need to show backers documentation of a working prototype. This gallery features photos, videos, and other visual documentation that will give backers a sense of what’s been accomplished so far and what’s left to do. Though the development process can vary for each project, these are the stages we typically see:

These photos and videos provide a detailed look at this project’s development.

About this project

Meet Dagadam, a smartwatch that entwines perfectly the ultimate technology with a comfortable and ergonomic design. We are involved in researching and developing artificial intelligent-based technologies. Through intelligent systems that utilize the latest technological breakthroughs and attention to details, the aim is to reach a brand new level of innovation. A team of perfectionists started to work on this project since February 2014, being more a passion than a business.

Dagadam's Unique Features

Dagadam watch is the first smartwatch with a Smart Notification Center, called Dagadam HUB. It analyzes and learns the way you interact with notifications and sort's future ones according to your specific preferences and habits.

The "SENSE" touch bezel is a sleek, touch sensitive ring around the outer edge of the display for easy navigation, clicking, scrolling, zooming and more. At the moment we are in the development phase of "SENSE" function and will be available on your Dagadam watch.

Dagadam Buddy allows you to exchange contact and social media information with your friends by simply touching both watches together for 5 seconds. You can control what you choose to share. This function will be available only between two Dagadam watches.

Band Changing System Concept

Dagadam Watch Band Changing System

We are working on a wristband changing system for Dagadam Watch, without losing the GPS and without having a bad GPS signal.

Call Directly From your Watch

Dagadam FIT is a feature that register and analyze your daily nutrition and effort in order to provide a complete report. You can dictate your every meal and that's it. The report will include: Calorie intake, average basal calorie consumption based on your weight, height, age, gender, calorie consumption doing sports (communication with Fitness app) and the difference between intake and consumption.

Search Your Favorite Places

New Dagadam Watch Faces

Facebook Messenger Notifications/Reply

TIC - Time in Control. Mobvoi's in-house developed Ticwear OS allows easy navigation through information and built-in apps, and offers connectivity with your iPhone or Android device, and features its own app store with frequent OTA updates and a growing developer community!

Inspired by architectural philosophy, Cubic UI is a 4-way in-depth user interface that enables easy navigation among countless information: notification, quick cards, the app list, music control, voice search and more.

Ticwear View

Dagadam watch pre-loads a series of useful apps, including “Dialer,” “Calendar,” “Health,” “Fitness,” and many more. These apps were designed specifically for optimal smartwatch functionality. You can even use “Find my phone” to locate your phone from your watch!

Compatible with iPhone and Android

*System requirement: iOS 8.0 and Android 4.3+

Currently Supported Apps (work in progress):

Pre-installed apps (for both Android and iOS): Dialer, Calendar, Health (including heart rate, steps etc), Fitness, Weather, Calculator, Stopwatch, Timer, Recorder, Alarm, Music control, Find My Phone.

Voice Search (both Android and iOS): Uber, Yelp, POI, Joke, Weather, etc.

Android: Notification of SMS, Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp, Gmail, etc. [Full Notification Display and Voice Reply]

iOS: Notifications of SMS, Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp, Gmail, etc. [Full Display]

Order your Uber directly from your wrist

Order an Uber With "Tico"

Ticwear App Store

You can also download more Ticwear apps through the Ticwear App Store on your Android device. iOS users will gain access to more built-in apps and features through frequent OTA updates.

Write Apps for Ticwear

You can also write your own apps for Ticwear! Ticwear provides open API (mostly compatible with Android Wear API) as well as more Ticwear-specific ones, including “Tickle API,” “Gesture API,” “Voice API,” and more. Please visit developer website for more information.

Frequent OTA Updates

The Ticwear OS Global Edition has been refined over 5 versions since May 2016, with the continued devotion of our tester community. We are committed to listening to you, our community, and look forward to improving the OS even more with your help.

CNC project

Dagadam watch v1.0 (first prototype)

Dagadam watch v1.0 (first prototype)

Dagadam Watch Silver/Black Edition prototype v1.1

*Dagadam watch design is a patent owned by Dagadam LTD Ireland, with the design number 003330364-0001 and with the owner ID number 776900.

Dagadam watch has powerful sensors precisely track real-time heart rate data, speed, distance, and GPS location. No need to bring your phone when going out for a run; Dagadam watch will save and share your activity with your phone and Google Fit, Strava and more! Sync with Bluetooth headphones to listen to your favorite music (up to 10.000 songs) on the go.

Dagadam watch is water resistant, IP67 certified (3.3 feet).

Google Play Music Control

Rubber wristband color options

Leather wristband color options

*The Leather wristband is made of high-quality artificial Leather.

Dagadam Watch Silver Edition

Dagadam Watch Black Edition

You can order more than one reward. Here's how:

You can pledge the amount of all the rewards you want and when you receive our survey (at the end of the campaign) you need to specify the rewards you chose. Every extra reward adds to the pledge its shipping fee. Example: You backed the Dagadam Watch (Early Birds - free shipping). If you want two more Extra Band Rewards you will need to add to your pledge, 2 X Extra Band Reward cost + 2 X Shipping fees.

Wristbands sizes:

S (125mm - 155mm)

M(145mm - 175mm)

L (185mm - 215mm)

*The Leather wristband is made of high-quality artificial Leather.

The stretch goal will unlock at $100.000 raised. Dagadam watch S is a smaller version of Dagadam watch, with almost same features. Dagadam watch S also has a changeable wristband option, and GPS built-in.

Dagadam Watch S stretch goal

Dagadam Watch S vs Dagadam Watch

Size - Check the specifications section

1.2" AMOLED display

Battery Capacity - 350mAh

*Full specifications can be found in the Specification section

Dagadam Watch S

In order to provide to all our backers the best smartwatch, the specifications can change until shipping. All the changes will improve the quality or functionality of the Dagadam watch.

Examples:

We are working to improve the internal memory storage

We are working to improve the water resistance etc.

You can write us here:

Mandu Dragos - mandu.dragos@dagadam.com

- mandu.dragos@dagadam.com Bogdan Daragiu - daragiu@dagadam.com

With our team from Shenzhen

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

Dagadam Watch v1.1 with demo Ticwear OS

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

The Principle of our "SENSE" touch bezel (prototype) functionality Test

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

Dagadam Watch v1.1 Microphone and Speaker Test

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

You can wear Dagadam Watch on your both hands

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

*Wireless Charging test with Dagadam Watch prototype v1.1

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

Dagadam watch v1.0 tested with Android 5.1

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

Dagadam watch v1.0 water resistant test

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

Dagadam watch v1.0 tested with Android 5.1

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

Watch face change/costumize

Watchmaker app will be available on Dagadam Watch and Dagadam Watch S

*This chart shows the order (by size) of our expenses after the Kickstarter campaign ends. However, it can vary!

Warranty

Because we trust in all our products, each Dagadam Watch has a warranty for one year, starting from the date of receiving it. If you have questions during or after the campaign, please contact us at contact@dagadam.com .

Questions - Ask away! Shoot us a message or post a comment and we'll do our best to get back to you with an answer.

Feedback - Got a creative idea you think we should implement with Dagadam Watch? Don't hesitate - let us know! Dagadam Watch is being made possible by you, and we want you to be a part of the creative process as well.

Duties & Taxes

We will ship Dagadam Watch worldwide, with the exception of Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, Myanmar, Congo, Iraq, Liberia, Libya, Somalia, Zimbabwe and Syria. Shipping costs around the globe are aprox. $12.

Please note that you will be responsible for duties, fees and taxes applicable to your region, which in the past have ranged from 0% to 20% in the US and EU countries. All the rewards prices are without taxes.

Our commitment to all of you is that we will make every effort to deliver you an exceptional product, on time, and will communicate with you regularly along our journey of getting Dagadam watch delivered to you!

PRESS RELEASE