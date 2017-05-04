Share this project

Dagadam Watch - Think Beyond project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound
Wearables
San Diego, CA
$167,166
pledged of $103,511 goal
backers
   
Converted from £130,690 pledged of £80,925 goal
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Dagadam Watch - Think Beyond

By Dagadam LTD 2 created

Dagadam Watch - Think Beyond

The world's first round functional curved touch bezel smartwatch with an AI based notification center, compatible with Android and IOS.

The world's first round functional curved touch bezel smartwatch with an AI based notification center, compatible with Android and IOS. Read more

$167,166
pledged of $103,511 goal
backers
   
Converted from £130,690 pledged of £80,925 goal
Wearables
San Diego, CA
Df0be17a52ac66a146e8dcec0bc9eacd original

Prototype Gallery

These photos and videos provide a detailed look at this project’s development.

Proof of Concept, Appearance Prototype, Production Prototype, Design Prototype, Functional Prototype

About this project

  

 

 

 

  

 

  

Meet Dagadam, a smartwatch that entwines perfectly the ultimate technology with a comfortable and ergonomic design. We are involved in researching and developing artificial intelligent-based technologies. Through intelligent systems that utilize the latest technological breakthroughs and attention to details, the aim is to reach a brand new level of innovation. A team of perfectionists started to work on this project since February 2014, being more a passion than a business.

 

 

 

 

 

Dagadam's Unique Features
Dagadam's Unique Features

Dagadam watch is the first smartwatch with a Smart Notification Center, called Dagadam HUB. It analyzes and learns the way you interact with notifications and sort's future ones according to your specific preferences and habits.

The "SENSE" touch bezel is a sleek, touch sensitive ring around the outer edge of the display for easy navigation, clicking, scrolling, zooming and more. At the moment we are in the development phase of "SENSE" function and will be available on your Dagadam watch.

 

Dagadam Buddy allows you to exchange contact and social media information with your friends by simply touching both watches together for 5 seconds. You can control what you choose to share. This function will be available only between two Dagadam watches.

 

Band Changing System Concept
Band Changing System Concept

 

Dagadam Watch Band Changing System
Dagadam Watch Band Changing System

We are working on a wristband changing system for Dagadam Watch, without losing the GPS and without having a bad GPS signal. 

Call Directly From your Watch
Call Directly From your Watch

Dagadam FIT is a feature that register and analyze your daily nutrition and effort in order to provide a complete report. You can dictate your every meal and that's it. The report will include: Calorie intake, average basal calorie consumption based on your weight, height, age, gender, calorie consumption doing sports (communication with Fitness app) and the difference between intake and consumption.

 

Search Your Favorite Places
Search Your Favorite Places

 

 

New Dagadam Watch Faces
New Dagadam Watch Faces

 

Facebook Messenger Notifications/Reply
Facebook Messenger Notifications/Reply

 

TIC - Time in Control. Mobvoi's in-house developed Ticwear OS allows easy navigation through information and built-in apps, and offers connectivity with your iPhone or Android device, and features its own app store with frequent OTA updates and a growing developer community!

Inspired by architectural philosophy, Cubic UI is a 4-way in-depth user interface that enables easy navigation among countless information: notification, quick cards, the app list, music control, voice search and more.

 

Ticwear View
Ticwear View

 

 Dagadam watch pre-loads a series of useful apps, including “Dialer,” “Calendar,” “Health,” “Fitness,” and many more. These apps were designed specifically for optimal smartwatch functionality. You can even use “Find my phone” to locate your phone from your watch!

Compatible with iPhone and Android

*System requirement: iOS 8.0 and Android 4.3+

Currently Supported Apps (work in progress):

Pre-installed apps (for both Android and iOS): Dialer, Calendar, Health (including heart rate, steps etc), Fitness, Weather, Calculator, Stopwatch, Timer, Recorder, Alarm, Music control, Find My Phone.

Voice Search (both Android and iOS): Uber, Yelp, POI, Joke, Weather, etc.

Android: Notification of SMS, Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp, Gmail, etc. [Full Notification Display and Voice Reply]

iOS: Notifications of SMS, Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp, Gmail, etc. [Full Display]

Order your Uber directly from your wrist
Order your Uber directly from your wrist

 

Order an Uber With "Tico"
Order an Uber With "Tico"

 

Ticwear App Store

You can also download more Ticwear apps through the Ticwear App Store on your Android device. iOS users will gain access to more built-in apps and features through frequent OTA updates.

Write Apps for Ticwear

You can also write your own apps for Ticwear! Ticwear provides open API (mostly compatible with Android Wear API) as well as more Ticwear-specific ones, including “Tickle API,” “Gesture API,” “Voice API,” and more. Please visit developer website for more information.

Frequent OTA Updates

The Ticwear OS Global Edition has been refined over 5 versions since May 2016, with the continued devotion of our tester community. We are committed to listening to you, our community, and look forward to improving the OS even more with your help.

  

 

 

CNC project
CNC project

 

Dagadam watch v1.0 (first prototype)
Dagadam watch v1.0 (first prototype)

 

Dagadam watch v1.0 (first prototype)
Dagadam watch v1.0 (first prototype)

 

 

Dagadam Watch Silver/Black Edition prototype v1.1
Dagadam Watch Silver/Black Edition prototype v1.1

 

*Dagadam watch design is a patent owned by Dagadam LTD Ireland, with the design number 003330364-0001 and with the owner ID number 776900.

 

Dagadam watch has powerful sensors precisely track real-time heart rate data, speed, distance, and GPS location. No need to bring your phone when going out for a run; Dagadam watch will save and share your activity with your phone and Google Fit, Strava and more! Sync with Bluetooth headphones to listen to your favorite music (up to 10.000 songs) on the go.

 Dagadam watch is water resistant, IP67 certified (3.3 feet).

 

Google Play Music Control
Google Play Music Control

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rubber wristband color options
Rubber wristband color options

 

Leather wristband color options
Leather wristband color options

 *The Leather wristband is made of high-quality artificial Leather.

Dagadam Watch Silver Edition
Dagadam Watch Silver Edition

 

Dagadam Watch Black Edition
Dagadam Watch Black Edition

 

You can order more than one reward. Here's how:

You can pledge the amount of all the rewards you want and when you receive our survey (at the end of the campaign) you need to specify the rewards you chose. Every extra reward adds to the pledge its shipping fee. Example: You backed the Dagadam Watch (Early Birds - free shipping). If you want two more Extra Band Rewards you will need to add to your pledge, 2 X Extra Band Reward cost + 2 X Shipping fees.

Wristbands sizes:

  • S (125mm - 155mm)
  • M(145mm - 175mm)
  • L (185mm - 215mm)

 

 

 

 

 

 *The Leather wristband is made of high-quality artificial Leather.

The stretch goal will unlock at $100.000 raised. Dagadam watch S is a smaller version of Dagadam watch, with almost same features. Dagadam watch S also has a changeable wristband option, and GPS built-in.

Dagadam Watch S stretch goal
Dagadam Watch S stretch goal

Dagadam Watch S vs Dagadam Watch

  • Size - Check the specifications section
  • 1.2" AMOLED display
  • Battery Capacity - 350mAh

*Full specifications can be found in the Specification section

Dagadam Watch S
Dagadam Watch S

 

 

In order to provide to all our backers the best smartwatch, the specifications can change until shipping. All the changes will improve the quality or functionality of the Dagadam watch.

Examples:

  • We are working to improve the internal memory storage
  • We are working to improve the water resistance etc. 

 

 

 You can write us here:

  • Mandu Dragos - mandu.dragos@dagadam.com
  • Bogdan Daragiu - daragiu@dagadam.com
With our team from Shenzhen
With our team from Shenzhen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Dagadam Watch v1.1 with demo Ticwear OS

The Principle of our "SENSE" touch bezel (prototype) functionality Test 

 Dagadam Watch v1.1 Microphone and Speaker Test

You can wear Dagadam Watch on your both hands 

*Wireless Charging test with Dagadam Watch prototype v1.1 

 Dagadam watch v1.0 tested with Android 5.1

 Dagadam watch v1.0 water resistant test

  Dagadam watch v1.0 tested with Android 5.1

Watch face change/costumize 

Watchmaker app will be available on Dagadam Watch and Dagadam Watch S 

 

 

 

 *This chart shows the order (by size) of our expenses after the Kickstarter campaign ends. However, it can vary!

Warranty

Because we trust in all our products, each Dagadam Watch has a warranty for one year, starting from the date of receiving it. If you have questions during or after the campaign, please contact us at contact@dagadam.com .

Questions - Ask away! Shoot us a message or post a comment and we'll do our best to get back to you with an answer.

Feedback - Got a creative idea you think we should implement with Dagadam Watch? Don't hesitate - let us know! Dagadam Watch is being made possible by you, and we want you to be a part of the creative process as well.

Duties & Taxes

We will ship Dagadam Watch worldwide, with the exception of Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, Myanmar, Congo, Iraq, Liberia, Libya, Somalia, Zimbabwe and Syria. Shipping costs around the globe are aprox. $12.

Please note that you will be responsible for duties, fees and taxes applicable to your region, which in the past have ranged from 0% to 20% in the US and EU countries. All the rewards prices are without taxes.

Our commitment to all of you is that we will make every effort to deliver you an exceptional product, on time, and will communicate with you regularly along our journey of getting Dagadam watch delivered to you!

 

 

 

                                                         

PRESS RELEASE                                                                                                                                                      

 

 

Risks and challenges

The SENSE touch bezel feature doesn't currently exist on the market so we need to finish developing, testing and debugging before it will be ready. As we've worked over the past two years, we've faced a great many challenges, but we have overcome and are confident that the Dagadam watch will be a first-rate product and that it will ship on schedule.

We know that right now Ticwear OS has some limits for the IOS users. We will work with the developers to ensure equal features/apps to all IOS or Android users until shipping.

The wristband changing system for Dagadam Watch is just in development. We need time for developing and testing it. This feature may delay our shipping date.

Support this project

