CUCU: Fresh Stick-On Covers For Your Bank Cards

By Team CUCU
First created

Pick a design. Stick it on. Replace whenever you want. Express yourself.

Pick a design. Stick it on. Replace whenever you want. Express yourself. Read more

About this project

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Risks and challenges

We’ve finished prototyping and early testing of the covers. During the remainder of this campaign we will refine the look and feel of the packaging and our online store, all updates will be communicated with our backers. We have been working with our current manufacturer for the past few months and have built a strong and reliable relationship. This allows us to scale production and logistics accordingly, even if we encounter high demand or supply shortage.

Production is scheduled to begin immediately upon completion of a successfully funded campaign and delivery is estimated for mid-September. Should any unforeseen obstacles arise, we'll be sure to notify all our backers as soon as possible.

  Make a pledge without a reward

    CA$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 2 or more About $1.59

    THANK YOU + FILM

    Thaaaank you for your support! You get all the following:

    Includes:
    • Short Film documenting our Kickstarter Journey
    • BIG Virtual Hug
    • Shout-out on Website
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    4 backers
    CA$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 9 or more About $7

    2x CUCU COVERS: EARLY BIRD

    **Free Shipping across North America**

    Be one of the first to get Cucu covers! Mix and match your debit+credit card. You will receive two (2) Cucu Covers (pick 2 designs from catalogue).

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (22 left of 100) 78 backers
    CA$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 10 or more About $8

    2x CUCU COVERS

    **Free Shipping across North America**

    Mix and match your debit+credit card. You will receive two (2) Cucu Covers (pick 2 designs from catalogue).

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    9 backers
    CA$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 12 or more About $10

    2x CUSTOM CUCU COVERS

    **Free Shipping across North America**

    The ultimate way to express yourself. Get two full custom covers for both of your cards. (You will get to submit one (1) design).

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    23 backers
    CA$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 18 or more About $14

    5x CUCU COVERS: EARLY BIRD

    **Free Shipping across North America**

    Liven up your wallet or match with your special someone. You will receive five (5) Cucu Covers (pick 5 designs from catalogue).

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (30 left of 100) 70 backers
    CA$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 20 or more About $16

    5x CUCU COVERS

    **Free Shipping across North America**

    Liven up your wallet or match with your special someone. You will receive five (5) Cucu Covers (pick 5 designs from catalogue).

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    6 backers
    CA$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  8. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 30 or more About $24

    SQUAD BUY: 10x CUCU COVERS

    Perfect for sports teams, startups, groups and just about any tight-knit squad. Get ten (10) covers with one (1) full custom design.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    36 backers
    CA$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  9. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 100 or more About $79

    50x CUCU COVERS

    Big tribe? No problem. You will receive 50 Cucu Covers with two (2) full-custom designs OR 50 pre-made designs from our catalogue.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    7 backers
    CA$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  10. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 150 or more About $119

    100x CUCU COVERS

    Perfect for your next big event or your small business. You will receive 100 Cucu Covers with two (2) full-custom designs.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    6 backers
    CA$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  11. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 350 or more About $278

    RETAIL PACKAGE

    Stock em in your independent store, boutique or cafe. 200 covers with pre-made designs from our catalogue OR one (1) full custom design. Comes in PREMIUM RETAIL PACKAGING.

    Includes:
    • 200 CUCU Covers with 1 full custom design OR 200 pre-made designs
    • Premium Retail Packaging
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    9 backers
    CA$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  12. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 1,000 or more About $794

    LAUNCH PARTY + TORONTO + SKETCH TOUR

    Visit one of the greatest cities in the world and spend some time with Team CUCU ;)

    Includes:
    • Airfare to Toronto (within North America)
    • SKETCH Facility Tour
    • TWO Night Stay in Toronto
    • Invitation to a CRAZY Launch Party
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    0 backers
    CA$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.