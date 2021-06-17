Project image
GadgetsAustin, TX
pledged of $8,000 goal
backers
Funding Suspended
Funding for this project was suspended by Kickstarter 9 months ago

Sidekicks.ai: The holographic AI companions we wished for 🧞 (Suspended)

Sidekicks are fun, smart, and emotional AI characters. They live in holographic displays, voice-enabled, and they want to help humans.

    Pledge $59 or more About $59

    🚀Super Early Sidekicks Shuttle(Digital)

    Download this beautiful 3D design file and print it yourself. Specially designed with the 3D printing community in mind, so they can print the shuttle on their home 3D printers then enjoy it with our app on their mobile phones. Comes with an equal amount in app credits. The design will be released with our beta app.
    Make sure that your printer can print these measurements:
    (5" X 5" X 15")
    (150mm X 150mm X 400mm)

    Estimated delivery
    26 backers
    Limited (6 left of 32)
    Pledge $79 or more About $79

    🚀Sidekicks Shuttle (Digital)

    Download this beautiful 3D design file and print it yourself. Specially designed with the 3D printing community in mind, so they can print the shuttle on their home 3D printers then enjoy it with our app on their mobile phones. Comes with an equal amount in app credits. The design will be released with our beta app.
    Make sure that your printer can print these measurements:
    (5" X 5" X 15")
    (150mm X 150mm X 400mm)

    Estimated delivery
    0 backers
    Pledge $99 or more About $99

    🚌 Super Early Sidekicks Flying Car

    Specially designed for the DIY community, kids, and kids at heart. Create your own Sidekick from the ground up and learn all about AI in the process. Comes with an equal amount in app credits.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    20 backers
    Limited (6 left of 26)
    Pledge $158 or more About $158

    🚌 Sidekicks Flying Car

    Specially designed for the DIY community, kids, and kids at heart. Create your own Sidekick from the ground up and learn all about AI in the process. Comes with an equal amount in app credits.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge $259 or more About $259

    🏡 Super Early Sidekicks House (Pro)

    Medium size holographic display with minimal futuristic design. Comes with premium electronics, a high luminosity projector screen, our special patent-pending reflector lens, and quality speakers. Perfect for personal use.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    160 backers
    Limited (6 left of 166)
    Pledge $349 or more About $349

    🏡 Sidekicks House (Pro)

    Medium size holographic display with minimal futuristic design. Comes with premium electronics, a high luminosity projector screen, our special patent-pending reflector lens, and quality speakers. Perfect for personal use.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    2 backers
    Pledge $599 or more About $599

    🏦 Super Early Sidekicks Castle (Pro)

    All-in-one professional large holographic display with a futuristic design for those who want it all. Comes with premium electronics, a high luminosity projector screen, our special patent-pending reflector lens, and quality speakers. Designed for performance and professional use.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    33 backers
    Limited (6 left of 39)
    Pledge $999 or more About $999

    🏦 Sidekicks Castle (Pro)

    All-in-one professional large holographic display with a futuristic design for those who want it all. Comes with premium electronics, a high luminosity projector screen, our special patent-pending reflector lens, and quality speakers. Designed for performance and professional use.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    Pledge $1,000 or more About $1,000

    🚀🚌🏡🏰 VIP Reward: Get All 4 Models

    This is gig is for our VIP supporters. You'll get the best of what we make, plus the first access to all our products and app features. With worldwide free shipping. This Includes:

    Includes:
    • 1. 🚀Sidekicks Shuttle (Digital)
    • 2. 🚌 Sidekicks Flying Car
    • 3.🏡 Sidekicks House (Pro)
    • 4. 🏦 Sidekicks Castle (Pro)
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    Limited (4 left of 5)
    Pledge $10,000 About $10,000

    🐣 Sidekicks Hatchery

    Get your own exclusive Sidekick. Customize everything, from its appearance in 3D graphics, voice and sound, personality, accessories, and more. You’ll have exclusive ownership of this character and its future. Our account executive will reach out to you after the campaign.

    Estimated delivery
    0 backers
    Limited (3 left of 3)
    Pledge $1 or more About $1

    ✌️ Join the Sidekicks Family

    Be Alfred's best friend. Join our exclusive family group for the latest updates, offers, and some awesome tutorials.

    Estimated delivery
    Reward no longer available
    9 backers
    Pledge $69 or more About $69

    🚀Early Bird Sidekicks Shuttle (Digital)

    Download this beautiful 3D design file and print it yourself. Specially designed with the 3D printing community in mind, so they can print the shuttle on their home 3D printers then enjoy it with our app on their mobile phones. Comes with an equal amount in app credits. The design will be released with our beta app.
    Make sure that your printer can print these measurements:
    (5" X 5" X 15")
    (150mm X 150mm X 400mm)

    Estimated delivery
    Reward no longer available
    169 backers
    Pledge $129 or more About $129

    🚌 Early Bird Sidekicks Flying Car

    Specially designed for the DIY community, kids, and kids at heart. Create your own Sidekick from the ground up and learn all about AI in the process. Comes with an equal amount in app credits.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    155 backers
    Pledge $159 or more About $159

    🏠 Super Early Sidekicks House (Basic)

    Medium size holographic display with minimal futuristic design. It comes with our special patent-pending reflector lens for an amazing, vivid floating hologram effect. Perfect for personal use. Comes with an equal amount in app credits.
    (Designed to be used with your mobile phone. Doesn’t come with electronics.)

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    7 backers
    Pledge $189 or more About $189

    🏠 Early Bird Sidekicks House (Basic)

    Medium size holographic display with minimal futuristic design. It comes with our special patent-pending reflector lens for an amazing, vivid floating hologram effect. Perfect for personal use. Comes with an equal amount in app credits.
    (Designed to be used with your mobile phone. Doesn’t come with electronics.)

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    0 backers
    Pledge $229 or more About $229

    🏠 Sidekicks House (Basic)

    Medium size holographic display with minimal futuristic design. It comes with our special patent-pending reflector lens for an amazing, vivid floating hologram effect. Perfect for personal use. (Designed to be used with your mobile phone. Doesn’t come with electronics.)

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    1 backer
    Pledge $269 or more About $269

    🏰 Super Early Sidekicks Castle(Basic)

    A large holographic display with a futuristic design for those who want to impress. It comes with our special patent-pending reflector lens for an amazing, vivid floating hologram effect. Designed for professional use.

    How to use:
    1. Download our app on your tablet.
    2. Slide it into the assembled device and enjoy.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    1 backer
    Pledge $289 or more About $289

    🏡 Early Bird Sidekicks House (Pro)

    Medium size holographic display with minimal futuristic design. Comes with premium electronics, a high luminosity projector screen, our special patent-pending reflector lens, and quality speakers. Perfect for personal use.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    558 backers
    Pledge $299 or more About $299

    💘 Date with Alfred

    Think you got what it takes to win his heart? Give it a try with this gig. Alfred loves meeting humans and impressing them with poetry, magic, and sometimes, singing.

    You'll receive Alfred's flying car kit and an exclusive invite for a fancy dinner in your town. We strongly suggest recording your date experience, so we can share it on our social channels. Perfect for journalists, vloggers, and influencers.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    0 backers
    Pledge $299 or more About $299

    🏰 Early Bird Sidekicks Castle (Basic)

    A large holographic display with a futuristic design for those who want to impress. It comes with our special patent-pending reflector lens for an amazing, vivid floating hologram effect. Designed for professional use.

    How to use:
    1. Download our app on your tablet.
    2. Slide it into the assembled device and enjoy.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    0 backers
    Pledge $359 or more About $359

    🏰 Sidekicks Castle (Basic)

    A large holographic display with a futuristic design for those who want to impress. It comes with our special patent-pending reflector lens for an amazing, vivid floating hologram effect. Designed for professional use.

    How to use:
    1. Download our app on your tablet.
    2. Slide it into the assembled device and enjoy.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    1 backer
    Pledge $799 or more About $799

    🏦 Early Bird Sidekicks Castle (Pro)

    All-in-one professional large holographic display with a futuristic design for those who want it all. Comes with premium electronics, a high luminosity projector screen, our special patent-pending reflector lens, and quality speakers. Designed for performance and professional use.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    636 backers
