Kensa - The Pen & Pencil. Slim, Hexagonal & Made to Last.

We've created Kensa to update the popular but disposable plastic ballpoint.



It's all metal, just as slim as a ballpoint, and maintains the hexagonal shape loved for its functionality and timeless aesthetic.

Out with single use and disposable, in with well made and long lasting.

New Designs - New Materials - retractable pen and mechanical pencil, the perfect pair. Precision machined in brass, stainless steel and aluminium. Kensa is durable, and will never break.

Minimalist Design - Inspired by Icons - The same shape first experienced when learning to write with pencils and the iconic ballpoint pen. A slim hexagonal barrel provides a familiarity that lends itself to a comfortable and balanced writing experience.

The Pen - A Retractable Twist - A smooth action that's built to last. No complex mechanisms just solid, reliable engineering.



The Pencil - A Mechanical Click - Our click adjusters are machined from solid bar to tight tolerances, creating a satisfying click.

A Return to Well Made, and Long Lasting - We design and develop our products in house with your feedback and we work closely with manufacturers to upkeep the highest quality.

A Fully Machined Aluminium Clip - We've totally redesigned the clip. It's machined from a solid billet of aluminium and anodised black. It's still removable and now much stronger.

Slim, durable, balanced, and timeless in style; Kensa is a set of high quality writing tools designed for a lifetimes use.

Brass

Pen: 28g / 0.98oz Pencil: 30g / 1.05oz

Well weighted, durable and nostalgic; the brass edition will develop a unique patina with use. It has been stone tumbled for a consistent satin polish. The finish can either be left to develop, or restored with brass polish .

Stainless Steel



Pen: 27g / 0.96oz Pencil: 29g / 1.02oz

The same well weighted feel as the brass edition without the patina; the stainless steel edition is for a clean unfading colour and stone tumbled for a consistent satin polish.

Aluminium

Pen: 12g / 0.42oz Pencil: 13g / 0.45oz

Minimal, lightweight and strong; the black aluminium edition has been anodised for a scratch proof surface with a minimal satin finish.

We're offering a versatile choice of three of the best refills on the market. Each comes with the appropriate spacer to match the ink with the pen. All are easily available in different colour variations and ink type by alternative manufacturers.

Although we're providing three refill choices as standard, for any enthusiasts out there, Kensa will fit many, many different refills. Just reference the technical spec below.

Ink A - Schmidt Megaline 4889:

Much like a traditional ballpoint with many added bonuses.



A pressurised refill that writes upside down, in zero-gravity, in extreme high or low temperatures and on difficult surfaces.

Air pressure technology also gives virtually unlimited shelf life.

Pressurised space pen style refill.

Ink B - Schmidt Easyflow 9000M:

The perfect hybrid; Easyflow ink ensures instant-starting, fast-drying, ultra-smooth writing with a strong dark line.



A rollerball like flow with a stainless-steel tip and a tungsten-carbide ball.



G2/Parker Style refill.

Ink C - Schmidt Ceramic Rollerball 888M

A true roller ball with smooth liquid ink.



A medium point and available in 9 colours. The non-dry tip makes it the perfect choice for a super satisfying and reliable writing experience.

Euro style roller refill.

We're offering a choice of 2 lead sizes; 0.5mm or 0.7mm

Lead - Schmidt DSM 2006:

We've chosen to use the Schmidt DSM 2007. It's a tried and tested mechanism with a robust body, and a handy internal compartment to auto-feed new leads.

Standing out from the crowd in more ways than one, our packaging is unique and not at the expense of the environment. We designed limited edition aluminium tubes to protect Kensa while it's in transit; these are exclusive to Kickstarter. Labels on the outside give you plenty of information as to what's contained inside, with corks sealing each end. This makes it an exciting gift to give and receive. The aluminium and cork components are durable and sustainable, so can be used as a carry case or alternatively recycled.

Here are the approximate dimensions of the pen and mechanical pencil. The pen will fit many refills with a 2mm nib/tip diameter.

The second version of Kensa is the result of over two years of development, countless prototypes and design variations. We've listened to the advice and requests of our backers from the first campaign to design and create a futher refined product. Like all of our studio projects, we’ve been considerate about the origin and longevity of our products. It is our responsibility as designers to consider the impact of the materials we use; we have worked hard to ensure all materials are durable, and can be recycled. As a practising studio we know what it takes to develop a design ready for production. Kensa has been engineered with thorough detail to ensure you recieve a product you can appreciate for years to come.

Established in 2014, Apt is a product focused, multi-disciplinary design studio based in the UK (formerly Cowell Studio). We work with individuals, companies and businesses to bridge the gaps from idea to production and delivery. Our experience spans from one off fabrication to batch and mass production. We have previously produced narrative led products for universities, entire crowd funding campaigns for startups, restaurant interiors and large festival installations. Fascinated by materials, colour, texture and the manufacturing process; we combine our knowledge and passion to deliver creative solutions.

https://www.aptstudio.uk/

Instagram