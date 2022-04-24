BROK the InvestiGator

Get you or your character animated and featured in the Virtual Arena audience. All the players will see them!

** Same backing option as before with more slots, but these characters will be included after the game release via an update **

You'll also get two A4 glossy paper posters autographed by the creator with a custom message. One for you, one for a friend!

Includes:

Your character in the game

Cardboard PC box

Printed artbook

Physical soundtrack CD

Brok Tee-Shirt

2x A4 posters

Physical PC copy

Digital PC or console key

Digital artbook

Digital OST

Name in credits

Wallpapers

"Biggest fan" role on Discord

