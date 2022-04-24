Share this project

BROK the InvestiGator

The first ever "Punch & Click" adventure mixing Beat'em Up and RPG with an epic story. Coming to PC and consoles.
The first ever "Punch & Click" adventure mixing Beat'em Up and RPG with an epic story. Coming to PC and consoles.
Created by
COWCAT
COWCAT
1,060 backers pledged €41,588 to help bring this project to life.
Last updated
€41,588

pledged of €12,000 goal

1,060

backers
 

    Pledge €3 or more About US$ 4

    Follower

    Interested in the game?
    Follow the development of BROK (with access to exclusive backer updates) and get your name listed in the credits!

    Includes:
    • Name in credits
    • Wallpapers
    • Updates
    Estimated delivery
    66 backers
    Pledge €15 or more About US$ 16

    Early backer

    Be early and you'll get a digital copy of the game on PC with the best price! (Steam or GOG / DRM Free)

    Includes:
    • Digital PC key
    • Name in credits
    • Wallpapers
    • Backer role on Discord
    Estimated delivery
    99 backers
    Limited (1 left of 100)
    Pledge €18 or more About US$ 20

    Digital edition

    Get a digital copy of the game on PC! (Steam or GOG / DRM Free)

    Includes:
    • Digital PC key
    • Name in credits
    • Wallpapers
    • Backer role on Discord
    Estimated delivery
    207 backers
    Pledge €20 or more About US$ 22

    Premium edition

    Get a digital artbook with exclusive development artwork.
    Also, you get the option of a CONSOLE key instead of PC! (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S or Nintendo Switch)

    Includes:
    • Digital PC or console key
    • Digital artbook
    • Name in credits
    • Wallpapers
    • Backer role on Discord
    Estimated delivery
    271 backers
    Pledge €25 or more About US$ 27

    Digital deluxe

    Get the full digital package: The game, the artbook AND the soundtrack! (via Steam/GOG key or download)

    Includes:
    • Digital PC or console key
    • Digital artbook
    • Digital OST
    • Name in credits
    • Wallpapers
    • Backer role on Discord
    Estimated delivery
    145 backers
    Pledge €35 or more About US$ 38

    Physical

    Get a physical copy of the game on PC! (DVD-style case with USB key)
    They're numbered and signed by the game creator!

    Includes:
    • Physical PC copy
    • Digital PC or console key
    • Digital artbook
    • Digital OST
    • Name in credits
    • Wallpapers
    • Backer role on Discord
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    78 backers
    Limited (222 left of 300)
    Pledge €75 or more About US$ 80

    Physical++

    DA BIG BOX!
    Inside that cardboard box, you'll get the physical PC version, the soundtrack on CD, the printed artbook, one A4 glossy poster and a Brok tee-shirt!

    Includes:
    • Cardboard PC box
    • Printed artbook
    • Physical soundtrack CD
    • Brok Tee-Shirt
    • 1x A4 Poster
    • Physical PC copy
    • Digital PC or console key
    • Digital artbook
    • Digital OST
    • Name in credits
    • Wallpapers
    • Backer role on Discord
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    92 backers
    Limited (58 left of 150)
    Pledge €140 or more About US$ 149

    Be featured in the game (after release!)

    Get you or your character animated and featured in the Virtual Arena audience. All the players will see them!
    ** Same backing option as before with more slots, but these characters will be included after the game release via an update **

    You'll also get two A4 glossy paper posters autographed by the creator with a custom message. One for you, one for a friend!

    Includes:
    • Your character in the game
    • Cardboard PC box
    • Printed artbook
    • Physical soundtrack CD
    • Brok Tee-Shirt
    • 2x A4 posters
    • Physical PC copy
    • Digital PC or console key
    • Digital artbook
    • Digital OST
    • Name in credits
    • Wallpapers
    • "Biggest fan" role on Discord
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    35 backers
    Limited (25 left of 60)
    Pledge €300 or more About US$ 319

    COWCAT fan!

    Get TWO units among my previous releases on PHYSICAL - including consoles! Most of these are rare and sold out limited runs. Signed, of course!

    You can choose :
    - Demetrios (PC, PS4, Vita, Switch)
    - Xenon Valkyrie+ (PS4, Switch)
    - Riddled Corpses EX (PS4, Vita, Switch)
    - Demon's Tier+ (Vita)

    NB : According to stock remaining!

    Includes:
    • 2x physical COWCAT previous releases
    • Your character in the game
    • Cardboard PC box
    • Printed artbook
    • Physical soundtrack CD
    • Brok Tee-Shirt
    • Physical PC copy
    • 2x A4 posters
    • Digital PC or console key
    • Digital artbook
    • Digital OST
    • Name in credits
    • Wallpapers
    • "Biggest fan" role on Discord
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    4 backers
    Limited (26 left of 30)
    Pledge €1,000 or more About US$ 1,062

    Ultimate COWCAT fan

    Get physical copies of ALL my releases! One or several of each version, up to 10 units max!
    If BROK gets physical console releases someday, you'll also get them!

    You'll also get a special title in the credits, the ability to make a (reasonable!) special request, and my infinite gratitude!

    Includes:
    • All the COWCAT physical releases
    • Your character in the game
    • Cardboard PC box
    • Printed artbook
    • Physical soundtrack CD
    • Brok Tee-Shirt
    • 2x A4 posters
    • Physical PC copy
    • Digital PC or console key
    • Digital artbook
    • Digital OST
    • Name in credits
    • Wallpapers
    • "Biggest fan" role on Discord
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    2 backers
    Limited (3 left of 5)
    Pledge €140 or more About US$ 149

    Be featured in the game!

    Get you or your character animated and featured in the Virtual Arena audience. All the players will see them!

    You'll also get two A4 glossy paper posters autographed by the creator with a custom message. One for you, one for a friend!

    Includes:
    • Your character in the game
    • Cardboard PC box
    • Printed artbook
    • Physical soundtrack CD
    • Brok Tee-Shirt
    • 2x A4 posters
    • Physical PC copy
    • Digital PC or console key
    • Digital artbook
    • Digital OST
    • Name in credits
    • Wallpapers
    • "Biggest fan" role on Discord
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    40 backers
