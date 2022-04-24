sound
BROK the InvestiGator
€41,588
1,060
Pledge €3 or more About US$ 4
Follower
Interested in the game?Includes:
Follow the development of BROK (with access to exclusive backer updates) and get your name listed in the credits!
Estimated delivery66 backers
- Name in credits
- Wallpapers
- Updates
Pledge €15 or more About US$ 16
Early backer
Be early and you'll get a digital copy of the game on PC with the best price! (Steam or GOG / DRM Free)Includes:
Estimated delivery99 backersLimited (1 left of 100)
- Digital PC key
- Name in credits
- Wallpapers
- Backer role on Discord
Pledge €18 or more About US$ 20
Digital edition
Get a digital copy of the game on PC! (Steam or GOG / DRM Free)Includes:
Estimated delivery207 backers
- Digital PC key
- Name in credits
- Wallpapers
- Backer role on Discord
Pledge €20 or more About US$ 22
Premium edition
Get a digital artbook with exclusive development artwork.Includes:
Also, you get the option of a CONSOLE key instead of PC! (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S or Nintendo Switch)
Estimated delivery271 backers
- Digital PC or console key
- Digital artbook
- Name in credits
- Wallpapers
- Backer role on Discord
Pledge €25 or more About US$ 27
Digital deluxe
Get the full digital package: The game, the artbook AND the soundtrack! (via Steam/GOG key or download)Includes:
Estimated delivery145 backers
- Digital PC or console key
- Digital artbook
- Digital OST
- Name in credits
- Wallpapers
- Backer role on Discord
Pledge €35 or more About US$ 38
Physical
Get a physical copy of the game on PC! (DVD-style case with USB key)Includes:
They're numbered and signed by the game creator!
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world78 backersLimited (222 left of 300)
- Physical PC copy
- Digital PC or console key
- Digital artbook
- Digital OST
- Name in credits
- Wallpapers
- Backer role on Discord
Pledge €75 or more About US$ 80
Physical++
DA BIG BOX!Includes:
Inside that cardboard box, you'll get the physical PC version, the soundtrack on CD, the printed artbook, one A4 glossy poster and a Brok tee-shirt!
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world92 backersLimited (58 left of 150)
- Cardboard PC box
- Printed artbook
- Physical soundtrack CD
- Brok Tee-Shirt
- 1x A4 Poster
- Physical PC copy
- Digital PC or console key
- Digital artbook
- Digital OST
- Name in credits
- Wallpapers
- Backer role on Discord
Pledge €140 or more About US$ 149
Be featured in the game (after release!)
Get you or your character animated and featured in the Virtual Arena audience. All the players will see them!
** Same backing option as before with more slots, but these characters will be included after the game release via an update **
You'll also get two A4 glossy paper posters autographed by the creator with a custom message. One for you, one for a friend!Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world35 backersLimited (25 left of 60)
- Your character in the game
- Cardboard PC box
- Printed artbook
- Physical soundtrack CD
- Brok Tee-Shirt
- 2x A4 posters
- Physical PC copy
- Digital PC or console key
- Digital artbook
- Digital OST
- Name in credits
- Wallpapers
- "Biggest fan" role on Discord
Pledge €300 or more About US$ 319
COWCAT fan!
Get TWO units among my previous releases on PHYSICAL - including consoles! Most of these are rare and sold out limited runs. Signed, of course!
You can choose :
- Demetrios (PC, PS4, Vita, Switch)
- Xenon Valkyrie+ (PS4, Switch)
- Riddled Corpses EX (PS4, Vita, Switch)
- Demon's Tier+ (Vita)
NB : According to stock remaining!Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world4 backersLimited (26 left of 30)
- 2x physical COWCAT previous releases
- Your character in the game
- Cardboard PC box
- Printed artbook
- Physical soundtrack CD
- Brok Tee-Shirt
- Physical PC copy
- 2x A4 posters
- Digital PC or console key
- Digital artbook
- Digital OST
- Name in credits
- Wallpapers
- "Biggest fan" role on Discord
Pledge €1,000 or more About US$ 1,062
Ultimate COWCAT fan
Get physical copies of ALL my releases! One or several of each version, up to 10 units max!
If BROK gets physical console releases someday, you'll also get them!
You'll also get a special title in the credits, the ability to make a (reasonable!) special request, and my infinite gratitude!Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world2 backersLimited (3 left of 5)
- All the COWCAT physical releases
- Your character in the game
- Cardboard PC box
- Printed artbook
- Physical soundtrack CD
- Brok Tee-Shirt
- 2x A4 posters
- Physical PC copy
- Digital PC or console key
- Digital artbook
- Digital OST
- Name in credits
- Wallpapers
- "Biggest fan" role on Discord
Pledge €140 or more About US$ 149
Be featured in the game!
Get you or your character animated and featured in the Virtual Arena audience. All the players will see them!
You'll also get two A4 glossy paper posters autographed by the creator with a custom message. One for you, one for a friend!Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the worldReward no longer available40 backers
- Your character in the game
- Cardboard PC box
- Printed artbook
- Physical soundtrack CD
- Brok Tee-Shirt
- 2x A4 posters
- Physical PC copy
- Digital PC or console key
- Digital artbook
- Digital OST
- Name in credits
- Wallpapers
- "Biggest fan" role on Discord
Funding period
- (31 days)