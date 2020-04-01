About

In Traders of the Air 2 to 4 players represent steampunk trading guilds on a planet far away, always on the lookout for an opportunity to acquire valuable goods.

Roaming the planet together in a steamship, the guilds need to set up networks of guild contracts on the planet's cities to resell the goods at the most advantageous times to increase power and prestige.

In Traders of the Air each and every action counts; the game is mechanically quite simple yet difficult to play well!

Gameplay:

Traders of the Air is 2-4 player steampunk trading game where players represent trading guilds attempting to acquire and resell goods at the greatest profit.

The game can be played on two different game boards, each containing nine cities connected by arrows representing the wind. Players move between the cities purchasing goods, setting up guild contracts, and selling goods. These three actions contribute to the victory points each player has at the end of the game.

CHECK OUT THE FULL RULES HERE:

ENGLISH RULES DOWNLOAD

GERMAN RULES DOWNLOAD

Trade Tycoon Backers:

Backers at this level will also receive one of our previous KickStarter games: Cargo Express!

For rules, videos, and more information on Cargo Express:

SHIPPING NOTE:

Shipping Cost for other companies' kickstarters are cheaper due to the fact that they increase the price of the game. Compass does not require our customers to subsidize other customer's shipping costs. International Rates are based on the actual postage required to ship the game less an amount that Compass subsidizes.