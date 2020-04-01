All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Sun, November 10 2019 1:58 PM UTC +00:00.
Stellar Horizons
An Epic Game of Exploration and Humanity's Expansion into the Solar System
Stellar Horizons
An Epic Game of Exploration and Humanity's Expansion into the Solar System
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Sun, November 10 2019 1:58 PM UTC +00:00.
About
"Earth is just too small and fragile a basket for the human race to keep all its eggs in." - Robert Heinlein
Stellar Horizons is a “near future” game for 1-5 players where you will lead one of Five Earth factions to explore and develop our solar system. Strech goals add two more fractions 1-7 players
It is intended to be a plausible representation of the first steps of humanity towards the stars between 2030 and 2169, with each turn representing a year of time.
You are in charge of your faction’s space program, although you will have some influence over your faction’s politics on Earth as space development becomes more important. It includes co-operative and competitive scenarios lasting an hour or more, and a campaign lasting a day or more.
- Its author, Andrew Rader, is an aerospace engineer with a PHD in human spaceflight from MIT. He is currently with SpaceX.
- The scope of the game – Space Travel from 2030 to 2169 in yearly game turns! Stellar Horizons is huge!
- While there are a lot of SciFi games available, there are few that cover the near future in our solar system!
Stellar Horizons stunning artwork is created by Brien Miller.
HIGH QUALITY COMPONENTS
Complexity: Medium
Time Scale: 1year/turn
Map Scale: The Solar System
Unit Scale: Manned and Robotic Starships
Players: 2 to 5
Solitaire Suitability: High
Playing Time: 1 - 20 hours
Stellar Horizon includes short co-operative and competitive scenarios lasting an hour or more, and campaigns lasting a day up to about a full weekend for experienced players.
Up to seven players can play at a time and the game is most fun with at least 2, but there are also 1-player scenarios, and the campaigns are highly suited for solo play.
There are three ways to win the campaign: be the first to develop an Interstellar Colonizer, terraform a world, or achieve dominance in space over your rivals.
There are 5 Factions in the game each having different capabilities...
Each of the five factions have different strengths, weaknesses, abilities, and available ships based on their unique geopolitical situation. Military conflict is certainly possible but not always encouraged. The game offers opportunities for more diplomatic, technological, and economic competition than outright combat, although neglecting warships entirely leaves you vulnerable to pirates, trade embargoes, and sneak attacks by rogue players and factions.
Each yearly game turn is divided into phases, which are subdivided into steps. Each phase/step is completed in initiative order.
1. Economic Phase (only every decade starting in 2040)
- Collect politics markers & roll for events
- Roll for initiative (simultaneous)
- Diplomacy (in reverse initiative order)
- Earth & base production
- Resource transportation
- Assign bases, pirates, asteroids, & trade markers
- Develop technologies in reverse initiative order)
- Settlement growth
- Policy step in reverse initiative order)
2. Build & Service Phase
- Build and service ships (in reverse initiative order)
3. Movement Phase
- Drop all ships in transfer boxes (simultaneous)
- Movement (order by initiative choice)
4. Combat Phase
- Space combat
5. Exploration Phase
- Explore (with depletion: mission, world card, search for life, politics marker); check for malfunction/recall
- Produce with Crew Vehicles
6. Trade & Base Construction
- Trade with bases
- Build & expand bases
- End of game check
- Advance turn marker
While every single step is quite simple, there is a lot to consider in a game turn of Stellar Horizons!
CHECK OUT THE FULL RULES HERE
STRETCH GOAL:
Starting at $8,000 two new factions will be available allowing the game to be played by up to 7 players!
The two factions will allow you to play as...
Japan!
And South America & Africa!
Do you have what it takes to lead your faction in the race for our solar system?
SHIPPING COST
Our Shipping Cost is calculated based on the weight of the game (12 pounds) and non-standard box to the customer location
Stellar Horizons estimated shipping weight is around 12 pounds.
Risks and challenges
Compass Games has been producing and publishing games since 2005. In that time we have produced over 100 high quality products. Stellar Horizons will be subject to the same level of passion with which we approach all of our products, to ensure you receive the best quality game possible.Learn about accountability on Kickstarter