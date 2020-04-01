"Earth is just too small and fragile a basket for the human race to keep all its eggs in." - Robert Heinlein

Stellar Horizons is a “near future” game for 1-5 players where you will lead one of Five Earth factions to explore and develop our solar system. Strech goals add two more fractions 1-7 players

It is intended to be a plausible representation of the first steps of humanity towards the stars between 2030 and 2169, with each turn representing a year of time.

You are in charge of your faction’s space program, although you will have some influence over your faction’s politics on Earth as space development becomes more important. It includes co-operative and competitive scenarios lasting an hour or more, and a campaign lasting a day or more.

Its author, Andrew Rader, is an aerospace engineer with a PHD in human spaceflight from MIT. He is currently with SpaceX.

The scope of the game – Space Travel from 2030 to 2169 in yearly game turns! Stellar Horizons is huge!

Stellar Horizons stunning artwork is created by Brien Miller.

HIGH QUALITY COMPONENTS

Complexity: Medium

Time Scale: 1year/turn

Map Scale: The Solar System

Unit Scale: Manned and Robotic Starships

Players: 2 to 5

Solitaire Suitability: High

Playing Time: 1 - 20 hours

Stellar Horizon includes short co-operative and competitive scenarios lasting an hour or more, and campaigns lasting a day up to about a full weekend for experienced players.

Up to seven players can play at a time and the game is most fun with at least 2, but there are also 1-player scenarios, and the campaigns are highly suited for solo play.

There are three ways to win the campaign: be the first to develop an Interstellar Colonizer, terraform a world, or achieve dominance in space over your rivals.

There are 5 Factions in the game each having different capabilities...

ASIA

CHINA

EUROPE

NORTH AMERICA

RUSSIA

Each of the five factions have different strengths, weaknesses, abilities, and available ships based on their unique geopolitical situation. Military conflict is certainly possible but not always encouraged. The game offers opportunities for more diplomatic, technological, and economic competition than outright combat, although neglecting warships entirely leaves you vulnerable to pirates, trade embargoes, and sneak attacks by rogue players and factions.

Each yearly game turn is divided into phases, which are subdivided into steps. Each phase/step is completed in initiative order.

1. Economic Phase (only every decade starting in 2040)

Collect politics markers & roll for events

Roll for initiative (simultaneous)

Diplomacy (in reverse initiative order)

Earth & base production

Resource transportation

Assign bases, pirates, asteroids, & trade markers

Develop technologies in reverse initiative order)

Settlement growth

Policy step in reverse initiative order)

2. Build & Service Phase

Build and service ships (in reverse initiative order)

3. Movement Phase

Drop all ships in transfer boxes (simultaneous)

Movement (order by initiative choice)

4. Combat Phase

Space combat

5. Exploration Phase

Explore (with depletion: mission, world card, search for life, politics marker); check for malfunction/recall

Produce with Crew Vehicles

6. Trade & Base Construction

Trade with bases

Build & expand bases

End of game check

Advance turn marker

While every single step is quite simple, there is a lot to consider in a game turn of Stellar Horizons!

STRETCH GOAL:

Starting at $8,000 two new factions will be available allowing the game to be played by up to 7 players!

The two factions will allow you to play as...

Japan!

JAPAN

And South America & Africa!

SOUTH AMERICA & AFRICA

Do you have what it takes to lead your faction in the race for our solar system?

SHIPPING COST

Our Shipping Cost is calculated based on the weight of the game (12 pounds) and non-standard box to the customer location

Stellar Horizons estimated shipping weight is around 12 pounds.