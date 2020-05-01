All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Thu, March 5 2020 8:28 PM UTC +00:00.
A war-game centered on the naval aspects of the Spanish-American War of 1898.
Support the project for no reward, just because it speaks to you.
By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.
It's a way to bring creative projects to life.
Select this reward
Get one copy of Dawn of Empire
MSRP of $55
Get two copies of Dawn of Empire
MSRP of $110
Get a copy of Dawn of Empire, Sovereign of the Seas, and Paper Wars 80
MSRP of $217
Check out Sovereign of the Seas Here:
https://www.compassgames.com/sovereign-of-the-seas.html
Check out Paper Wars 80 Here:
https://www.compassgames.com/issue-80-magazine-game-setting-sun-rising-sun.html