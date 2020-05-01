Project image
Hartford, CT
$5,276
pledged of $2,000 goal
72
backers
16days to go
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Thu, March 5 2020 8:28 PM UTC +00:00.

Dawn of Empire

A war-game centered on the naval aspects of the Spanish-American War of 1898.

Dawn of Empire

A war-game centered on the naval aspects of the Spanish-American War of 1898.

$5,276
pledged of $2,000 goal
72
backers
16days to go
Tabletop GamesHartford, CT
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Thu, March 5 2020 8:28 PM UTC +00:00.

    Pledge $45 or more

    U.S.S. Maine Pack

    Get one copy of Dawn of Empire

    MSRP of $55

    Includes:
    • One Copy of Dawn of Empire
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    56 backers
    Pledge $85 or more

    Monroe Doctrine Pack

    Get two copies of Dawn of Empire

    MSRP of $110

    Includes:
    • Two copies of Dawn of Empire
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    6 backers
    Pledge $170 or more

    Naval Superpower Pack

    Get a copy of Dawn of Empire, Sovereign of the Seas, and Paper Wars 80

    MSRP of $217

    Check out Sovereign of the Seas Here:
    https://www.compassgames.com/sovereign-of-the-seas.html

    Check out Paper Wars 80 Here:
    https://www.compassgames.com/issue-80-magazine-game-setting-sun-rising-sun.html

    Includes:
    • One Copy of Dawn of Empire
    • One Copy of Sovereign of the Seas
    • One Copy of Paper Wars 80
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    7 backers
