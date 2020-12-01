Project image
Tabletop Games
pledged of 2.500 $pledged of 2.500 $ goal
backers
13days to go
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Mon, September 14 2020 2:40 AM UTC +00:00.

Cradle of Civilization

Two games in one that play through the ancient civilizations of the Near East and the fall of the Persian Empire.

Tabletop Games
Support

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge $65 or more About $65

    Rise of Civilization Pack

    Get one copy of Cradle of Civilization

    MSRP $79.00

    Includes:
    • Cradle of Civilization
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    70 backers
    $

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge $120 or more About $120

    Fall of Empires Pack

    MSRP $158.00

    Get two copies of Cradle of Civilization

    Includes:
    • Cradle of Civilization
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    4 backers
    $

