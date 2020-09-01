Commands & Colors Tricorne: Jacobite Rising

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Sat, June 20 2020 7:30 PM UTC +00:00.
Our first standalone game for Commands & Colors Tricorne covering the world of the Highland Clans in the time of the Jacobite Risings.
Support the project for no reward, just because it speaks to you.
By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.
It's a way to bring creative projects to life.
Select this reward
Get one copy of Jacobite Rising
MSRP of $99.00
Get two copies of Jacobite Rising
MSRP of $198.00
Get one copy of Jacobite Rising and C&C Tricorne: The American Revolution Expansion
MSRP of $174.00
https://www.compassgames.com/commands-colors-tricorne-expansion-the-american-revolution-expansion-kit-1-the-french-more.html
Get a copy of Jacobite Rising, C&C Tricorne: The American Revolution, and The American Revolution Expansion
MSRP of $283.00
https://www.compassgames.com/commands-colors-tricorne-the-american-revolution.html