Cargo Express is a fast-playing train game where two to four players take over the roles of train entrepreneurs, accepting orders and making contracts to transport goods along a shared rail line.

Sparks will fly from beneath the wheels of your locomotive as you try to out-plan, out-think, and out-strategize your opponents, as you move the right cargo, to the right place, at the right time...

With rules included in both English and German, and Yes! We´re EU and US friendly…

Cargo Express is mechanically simple, however, planning the best moves is complex. Moreover, each player has to cope with always changing conditions.

Game design by the very talented author, Krzysztof Matusik, and graphic design work created by the always amazing Harald Lieske.

Game Play:

Cargo Express is played in game rounds, consisting of two phases, until one player fulfills the game end conditions. The player with the stationmaster (=start player) card begins; the other players continue in clockwise order.

Each game round is divided into a Planning Phase and an Action Phase

PLANNING PHASE

At the start of the planning phase each player, in turn order, selects one character card from the board and places it in front of them. A character card brings a player a special power.

After that each player takes a look at the position of their wooden locomotive on the board, their planning cards, and their topmost engine card.

The players have to decide how many spaces they want to move with their locomotive.

Each planning card has a letter corresponding to an engine card and a single number. The letter is the engine class while the number is how many spaces the locomotive MUST move.

With their planning cards the players simultaneously form a stack of three facedown cards. The card to be used during the first turn of the action phase is placed on top, the card to be used during the second turn below and the one to be used in the third turn is at the bottom.

This is the planning stack.

Normally the players may only use their cards that match their current engine card or cards that show a letter that is before it in the alphabet.

Example: Bev has the B engine on top of her planning stack. She may use all A and B planning cards.

Note: Even if the engine class of a player´s locomotive is too low, a player may put a higher class planning card in their planning stack. After all, they could upgrade the engine before the card is revealed.

ACTION PHASE

The action phase consists of three player turns of each player, conducted in clockwise order beginning with the stationmaster/start player. Each turn is played in the same way.

The player whose turn it is flips over their top card of their planning stack. Then the locomotive of that player is moved a number of spaces on the board. Afterwards the player has to conduct a single action.

POSSIBLE ACTIONS ARE:

The players then follow in clockwise order. This is done three times per action phase. Played cards are discarded to the pile of unused planning cards.

Note: If a player has made a mistake and placed a card into the planning stack that they cannot use (letter is too “high”), they lose their turn and can neither move nor conduct an action.

At the end of the action phase the character cards are returned to their spaces on the board. In addition, the stationmaster card is given to the player to the left of the current stationmaster.

The new stationmaster has to exchange the railroad refit playing piece on the board with any other playing piece that neither has any locomotive or cars on it.

Now the next game round begins!

The game is almost over, when a car/cube has to be drawn out of the bag and the player sees the bag is empty.

From then on the players should check when the total amount of cars on industrial complex space is equal to or less than the number of players. When this has happened the players are in the last game round. This last game round is completed normally. It is not necessary to return character cards or pass the stationmaster card.

When this round is completed, the players score points.

A player receives:

· 1 point per car in their possession, however,

· 2 points per cube if they have all 5 different car colors – but only per set of 5 colors.

Example: Bev has 7 cars (2 red, 2 blue, 1 green, 1 brown, 1 white), she scores 10 points for the set (2 points per car) plus 2 points for the second red and the second blue car.

· The points for fulfilled contracts.

· Minus 2 points per unfulfilled contract.

Deutsche Zusammenfassung

Bei Cargo Express handelt es sich um eine deutsch-englische Ausgabe – die Regeln liegen also sowohl in deutscher als auch in englischer Sprache vor.

Der Rest des Materials ist sprachneutral.

In Cargo Express übernehmen zwei bis vier Spieler die Rolle von Eisenbahnunternehmern, die Aufträge annehmen und Güter transportieren.

Cargo Express ist mechanisch einfach; die Planung der besten Bewegungen und Aktionen ist jedoch komplex. Zudem muss jeder Spieler mit den sich stetig veränderten Bedingungen zurechtkommen.

Gebt Vollgas mit eurer Lokomotive und schnappt euch die lukrativen Aufträge!

Weitere Hinweise zum Spiel liefern die englische Einführung oben und auch die beiden deutschsprachigen Videos.

In Europa wird das Spiel aus Deutschland verschickt