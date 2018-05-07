Pacific Victory 2nd Edition project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound
Tabletop Games
Blaine, WA
$26,166 pledged of $12,000 goal
backers
   
Back this project

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Pacific Victory 2nd Edition

By Columbia Games 6 created

Pacific Victory 2nd Edition

Pacific Victory is an exciting, fast-paced game simulating the Pacific Theater of WWII. Help bring this great game back into print.

Pacific Victory is an exciting, fast-paced game simulating the Pacific Theater of WWII. Help bring this great game back into print. Read more

$26,166 pledged of $12,000 goal
backers
   
Tabletop Games
Blaine, WA
Back this project

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Rewards Campaign FAQ 1 Updates 3 Comments 46 Community
Back this project

About

Risks and challenges

Columbia Games has produced games for 46 years. We have outlasted giants of the business such as Avalon-Hill, Simulations Publications (SPI), World Wide Wargamers (3W), and Game Designer's Workshop (GDW). We have consistently produced quality games and given great customer service. You may be assured that we will do the same with this game. And, as always, our games come with a money-back 30 day guarantee. Backing us is risk-free.

Learn about accountability on Kickstarter

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

Support

  1. Make a pledge without a reward

    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge $5 or more About $5

    TORA, TORA, TORA

    Send me a digital PDF copy of the Pacific Victory Rules.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    3 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge $69 or more About $69

    ONE GREAT GAME PLEASE

    One copy of Pacific Victory. Special Kickstarter edition.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    33 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge $139 or more About $139

    EUROPE & PACIFIC BUNDLE

    One copy of Pacific Victory, special Kickstarter edition, plus one copy of Victory in Europe. Pacific Victory and V.E. will be signed by Tom Dalgliesh.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    35 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.
  5. All gone!

  6. Reward no longer available

    Pledge $69 or more About $69

    EARLY BIRD

    One copy of Pacific Victory. Special Kickstarter edition. Early bird copies will have signed rules by designer Tom Dalgliesh.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 200 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.