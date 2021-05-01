Project image
)}
Video GamesCalgary, Canada
pledged of CA$ 35,000pledged of CA$ 35,000 goal
backers
30days to go
Back this project
Share
Tweet
Mail
Embed

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Fri, October 30 2020 6:00 PM UTC +00:00.

Sierra Collector's Quest

The definitive guide to more than 40 years of gaming history across the entire Sierra On-Line Multiverse.

Sierra Collector's Quest

The definitive guide to more than 40 years of gaming history across the entire Sierra On-Line Multiverse.

pledged of CA$ 35,000pledged of CA$ 35,000 goal
backers
30days to go
Video GamesCalgary, Canada
Back this project
Share
Tweet
Mail
Embed

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Fri, October 30 2020 6:00 PM UTC +00:00.

Campaign Rewards FAQ Updates 1 Comments 16 Community
Back this project
 

Support

  1. Pledge without a reward

    CA$
    About $8

    Back it because you believe in it.

    Support the project for no reward, just because it speaks to you.

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 5 or more About $4

    Digital Quest - Demo

    5CAD ≈ 4USD ≈ 3EUR ≈ 3GBP

    Every Pledge Helps! As a thank you for your support, you can select a digital copy of any chapter from Volume 0. There are 26 chapters to choose from, each covering one of Sierra's divisions or partners.

    Includes:
    • Sierra Collector's Quest 0 - Digital (Select Chapter)
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    1 backer
    CA$
    About $4

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 25 or more About $19

    Digital Quest I

    25CAD ≈ 19USD ≈ 16EUR ≈ 15GBP

    "Sierra Collector's Quest I - Digital Edition" in its full digital glory! A handy reference for all your electronic devices (and it'll fit in your pocket easier than the hard cover).

    Includes:
    • Sierra Collector's Quest I - Digital
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    2 backers
    CA$
    About $19

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 40 or more About $30

    Crazy Nick's Digital Deal

    40CAD ≈ 30USD ≈ 26EUR ≈ 23GBP

    Nobody knows bargain pricing like Crazy Nick! Same contents as the Digital Quest II tier, except at Crazy Nick's special discounted price! Offer expires while you wait, operators are standing by!

    Digital Edition Double Pack. Volume I + Volume 0 = double the digital delight.

    Includes:
    • Sierra Collector's Quest I - Digital
    • Sierra Collector's Quest 0 - Digital
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Limited (42 left of 50) 8 backers
    CA$
    About $30

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 50 or more About US$ 38

    Digital Quest II

    50CAD ≈ 37USD ≈ 32EUR ≈ 29GBP

    Digital Edition Double Pack. Volume I + Volume 0 = double the digital delight.

    Includes:
    • Sierra Collector's Quest I - Digital
    • Sierra Collector's Quest 0 - Digital
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    0 backers
    CA$
    About US$ 38

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 57 or more About $43

    Silver Quest I

    57CAD ≈ 43USD ≈ 36EUR ≈ 33GBP

    "Sierra Collector's Quest I - Silver Edition". This hefty 750+ page tome will look lovely alongside your favorite boxed Quests. Soft cover with black & white print. As an extra Kickstarter bonus you also receive the Digital Edition!

    Includes:
    • Sierra Collector's Quest I - Silver + Digital
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    CA$
    About $43

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 65 or more About $49

    Digital Quest III

    65CAD ≈ 49USD ≈ 42EUR ≈ 38GBP

    Digital Edition Triple Pack. Includes ALL three digital books!

    Includes:
    • Sierra Collector's Quest I - Digital
    • Sierra Collector's Quest 0 - Digital
    • Sierra Collector's Quest: QFG - Digital
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    2 backers
    CA$
    About $49

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  8. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 90 or more About US$ 68

    Cedric's Early Bird Special

    90CAD ≈ 67USD ≈ 58EUR ≈ 52GBP

    The early bird gets the deal! Same contents as the Silver Quest II tier, except at Cedric's special discounted price. A deal so potent it's practically pooooiisonous!

    Silver Edition Duo - Soft Cover Volume I & 0 with bonus Digital Editions!

    Includes a complete set of Hero Bookmarks, and the Hero Keychain of your choice!

    Plus your name will also be immortalized in the Credits!

    Includes:
    • Sierra Collector's Quest I - Silver + Digital
    • Sierra Collector's Quest 0 - Silver + Digital
    • Sierra Hero Bookmark - Complete Set
    • Sierra Hero Keychain (Select)
    • Sierra Collector's Quest - Credits
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (40 left of 50) 10 backers
    CA$
    About US$ 68

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  9. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 120 or more About US$ 90

    Silver Quest II

    120CAD ≈ 90USD ≈ 77EUR ≈ 70GBP

    Silver Edition Duo - Soft Cover Volume I & 0 with bonus Digital Editions!

    Includes a complete set of Hero Bookmarks, and the Hero Keychain of your choice!

    Plus your name will also be immortalized in the Credits!

    Includes:
    • Sierra Collector's Quest I - Silver + Digital
    • Sierra Collector's Quest 0 - Silver + Digital
    • Sierra Hero Bookmark - Complete Set
    • Sierra Hero Keychain (Select)
    • Sierra Collector's Quest - Credits
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    2 backers
    CA$
    About US$ 90

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  10. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 150 or more About $112

    Silver Quest III

    150CAD ≈ 112USD ≈ 96EUR ≈ 87GBP

    Silver Edition Trio - Soft Cover Volume I & 0 + Quest for Glory, with bonus Digital Editions!

    Includes a complete set of Hero Bookmarks, and the Hero Keychain of your choice!

    Plus your name will also be immortalized in the Credits!

    Includes:
    • Sierra Collector's Quest I - Silver + Digital
    • Sierra Collector's Quest 0 - Silver + Digital
    • Sierra Collector's Quest: QFG - Silver + Digital
    • Sierra Hero Bookmark - Complete Set
    • Sierra Hero Keychain (Select)
    • Sierra Collector's Quest - Credits
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    3 backers
    CA$
    About $112

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  11. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 160 or more About US$ 120

    Gold Quest I

    160CAD ≈ 120USD ≈ 102EUR ≈ 93GBP

    "Sierra Collector's Quest I - Gold Edition". Enjoy this loving tribute to Sierra history as it was intended - in Hard Cover and Full Color. Bonus: ALL three Digital Editions.

    Includes the "Valuable Note" from Mystery House, and complete sets of Completion Certificates, Hero Bookmarks, and Hero Keychains!

    Plus your name will also be immortalized in the Credits!

    Includes:
    • Sierra Collector's Quest I - Gold + Digital
    • Sierra Collector's Quest 0 - Digital
    • Sierra Collector's Quest: QFG - Digital
    • Sierra Relic - Valuable Note
    • Series Completion Certificate - Complete Set
    • Sierra Hero Bookmark - Complete Set
    • Sierra Hero Keychain - Complete Set
    • Sierra Collector's Quest - Credits
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    2 backers
    CA$
    About US$ 120

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  12. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 195 or more About $146

    Gold Quest II

    195CAD ≈ 146USD ≈ 125EUR ≈ 113GBP

    Volume I - Gold Edition, Volume 0 - Silver Edition, plus ALL three Digital Editions.

    Includes the "Valuable Note", and complete sets of Completion Certificates, Hero Bookmarks, and Hero Keychains!

    Plus your name will also be immortalized in the Credits!

    Includes:
    • Sierra Collector's Quest I - Gold + Digital
    • Sierra Collector's Quest 0 - Silver + Digital
    • Sierra Collector's Quest: QFG - Digital
    • Sierra Relic - Valuable Note
    • Series Completion Certificate - Complete Set
    • Sierra Hero Bookmark - Complete Set
    • Sierra Hero Keychain - Complete Set
    • Sierra Collector's Quest - Credits
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    3 backers
    CA$
    About $146

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  13. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 255 or more About $191

    Gold Quest III

    255CAD ≈ 191USD ≈ 163EUR ≈ 148GBP

    Volume I - Gold Edition, Volume 0 & Quest for Glory - Silver Editions, plus ALL three Digital Editions.

    Includes the "Valuable Note", and your choice of additional Sierra Relic - Adventurer Cap, Buckazoid, Police Badge, or Little Black Book! Also includes complete sets of Completion Certificates, Hero Bookmarks, and Hero Keychains!

    Plus your name will also be immortalized in the Credits!

    Includes:
    • Sierra Collector's Quest I - Gold + Digital
    • Sierra Collector's Quest 0 - Silver + Digital
    • Sierra Collector's Quest: QFG - Silver + Digital
    • Sierra Relic - Valuable Note
    • Sierra Relic (Select)
    • Series Completion Certificate - Complete Set
    • Sierra Hero Bookmark - Complete Set
    • Sierra Hero Keychain - Complete Set
    • Sierra Collector's Quest - Credits
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    3 backers
    CA$
    About $191

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  14. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 390 or more About US$ 291

    Sierra Quester

    390CAD ≈ 292USD ≈ 250EUR ≈ 227GBP

    This level is for true Sierra Questers. It begins with ALL three Gold Editions - Volume I, Volume 0, and Quest for Glory. Hard Cover and full glorious Color. A veritable "Gold Rush"! All three Digital Editions are included as well.

    The massive pile of swag includes: The Valuable Note and another Sierra Relic of your choice. Also includes complete sets of Completion Certificates, Hero Bookmarks, and Hero Keychains!

    Volume I & 0 will be Autographed by yours truly, and your name will be immortalized in the book credits as a Benefactor.

    As an added bonus you will also receive Digital Editions of all three Ultima Collector's Guides (available digitally for the first time ever)!

    Includes:
    • Sierra Collector's Quest I - Gold + Digital
    • Sierra Collector's Quest 0 - Gold + Digital
    • Sierra Collector's Quest: QFG - Gold + Digital
    • Sierra Relic - Valuable Note
    • Sierra Relic (Select)
    • Series Completion Certificate - Complete Set
    • Sierra Hero Bookmark - Complete Set
    • Sierra Hero Keychain - Complete Set
    • Legendary Swag - Autograph
    • Sierra Collector's Quest - Credits
    • Ultima: The Ultimate Collector's Guide - Digital
    • Ultima Online: The Ultimate Collector's Guide - Digital
    • Ultima: The Ultimate Companion Guide - Digital
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    4 backers
    CA$
    About US$ 291

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  15. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 495 or more About $370

    Sierra Hero

    495CAD ≈ 370USD ≈ 317EUR ≈ 288GBP

    The Sierra Hero. ALL three Gold Editions. Hard Cover and full glorious Color. All three Digital Editions are included as well.

    The awe-inspiring pile of swag includes: All FIVE Sierra Relics: the Valuable Note, Graham's Adventurer Cap, Roger's Lucky Buckazoid, Sonny's Police Badge, and Larry's Little Black Book. Complete sets of Completion Certificates, Hero Bookmarks, and Hero Keychains.

    Volume I & 0 will be Autographed and individually Numbered, with a special Autographed Certificate as proof of your awesome contribution to the preservation of Sierra history. Your new Digital Library will be placed on a stylish USB Stick for posterity.

    Your name will also be immortalized in the books as a Benefactor. Lastly you will get access to the books early as a Beta Tester!

    Plus Digital Editions of all three Ultima Collector's Guides!

    Includes:
    • Sierra Collector's Quest I - Gold + Digital
    • Sierra Collector's Quest 0 - Gold + Digital
    • Sierra Collector's Quest: QFG - Gold + Digital
    • Sierra Relic - Complete Set
    • Series Completion Certificate - Complete Set
    • Sierra Hero Bookmark - Complete Set
    • Sierra Hero Keychain - Complete Set
    • Legendary Swag - Autograph (Numbered)
    • Legendary Swag - Certificate
    • Legendary Swag - Digital Library USB
    • Sierra Collector's Quest - Credits
    • Sierra Collector's Quest - Beta Tester
    • Ultima: The Ultimate Collector's Guide - Digital
    • Ultima Online: The Ultimate Collector's Guide - Digital
    • Ultima: The Ultimate Companion Guide - Digital
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    5 backers
    CA$
    About $370

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  16. Select this reward

    Pledge CA$ 1,295 or more About US$ 966

    Sierra Legend

    1295CAD ≈ 968USD ≈ 829EUR ≈ 752GBP

    THE SIERRA LEGEND. You get ALL the stuff. Ideal starter kit for setting up your own Sierra Museum.

    First and foremost is the ultra rare PLATINUM EDITION of Sierra Collector's Quest I. Full color and professionally bound in leather. Autographed & Numbered with bonus Certificate. Only TEN copies will be available here. You'll be passing this one on to your grandkids someday.

    You'll also be able to peruse your Digital Editions on a fancy new Android Tablet!

    I did say ALL the stuff right? ALL three Sierra books in Gold, Silver, and Digital. ALL three Ultima Books in Silver and Digital. ALL the Relics, Certificates, Bookmarks, Keychains, and the USB Stick.

    But wait, there's more! A "Legend" credit in the books, Alpha & Beta Tester status, AND Pre-Alpha Digital Editions of the upcoming Sierra Collector's Quest II & III!!! The only way to get them without time travelling...

    Includes:
    • Sierra Collector's Quest I - Platinum Edition
    • Sierra Collector's Quest I - Gold + Digital
    • Sierra Collector's Quest I - Silver + Digital
    • Sierra Collector's Quest II - Digital (Pre-Alpha)
    • Sierra Collector's Quest III - Digital (Pre-Alpha)
    • Sierra Collector's Quest 0 - Gold + Digital
    • Sierra Collector's Quest 0 - Silver + Digital
    • Sierra Collector's Quest: QFG - Gold + Digital
    • Sierra Collector's Quest: QFG - Silver + Digital
    • Sierra Relic - Complete Set
    • Series Completion Certificate - Complete Set
    • Sierra Hero Bookmark - Complete Set
    • Sierra Hero Keychain - Complete Set
    • Legendary Swag - Autograph (Numbered)
    • Legendary Swag - Certificate
    • Legendary Swag - Digital Library USB
    • Legendary Swag - Digital Library Tablet
    • Sierra Collector's Quest - Credits
    • Sierra Collector's Quest - Alpha & Beta Tester
    • Ultima: The Ultimate Collector's Guide - Silver + Digital
    • Ultima Online: The Ultimate Collector's Guide - Silver + Digital
    • Ultima: The Ultimate Companion Guide - Silver + Digital
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (3 left of 10) 7 backers
    CA$
    About US$ 966

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.
Line icon alert icon Artboard Copy 8 arrow-down icon arrow-down arrow-left icon arrow-left arrow-point-left icon Fill 1 Copy 5 arrow-point-right icon Fill 1 arrow-right icon arrow-right arrow-up-right icon icon--arrow-up-right copy bar-chart icon Artboard Copy 6 bell icon Combined Shape Copy 5 book icon Artboard Copy 3 bookmark icon Fill 1 brand-assets icon Artboard Copy 13 cart icon Artboard Copy 4 chat icon chat check icon Fill 1 Copy 6 circle-back icon Fill 1 Copy 13 circle-forward icon Fill 1 Copy 16 circle-k icon circle-k circle-left icon circle-left circle-right icon circle-right clipboard icon Artboard Copy 12 clock icon Combined Shape close icon close closed-caption icon Fill 1 compass icon Combined Shape Copy 2 conversion icon conversion delta-down icon Fill 1 delta-left icon delta-right icon Fill 1 delta-up icon Fill 1 duplicate icon duplicate embed icon Combined Shape Copy 6 eye icon Combined Shape Copy 12 facebook-contained icon Facebook Contained facebook icon Facebook logo flag icon Fill 1 Copy 3 gear icon Fill 1 Copy 14 global-africa icon Fill 1 Copy 9 global-america icon Fill 1 Copy 10 global-asia icon Fill 1 Copy 17 graph-bar icon Combined Shape Copy 9 graph-line icon Combined Shape Copy 16 heart icon Fill 1 Copy 8 help icon human icon icon--human icon--alarm icon icon--alarm icon--alert icon icon--alert icon--arrow-down icon icon--arrow-down icon--arrow-left icon icon--arrow-left icon--arrow-right icon icon--arrow-right icon--arrow-up-right icon icon--arrow-up-right icon--arrow-up icon icon--arrow-up icon--backer-badge icon icon--backer-badge icon--bell icon icon--bell icon--bolt icon icon--bolt icon--bookmark-outline icon icon--bookmark-outline icon--bookmark icon icon--bookmark icon--calculator icon icon--calculator icon--calendar-check icon icon--calendar-check icon--calendar icon icon--calendar icon--campaign-outline icon icon--campaign-outline icon--check icon icon--check icon--chevron-down icon icon--chevron-down icon--chevron-left icon icon--chevron-left icon--chevron-right icon icon--chevron-right icon--chevron-up icon icon--chevron-up icon--circle-around icon icon--circle-around icon--circle-back icon icon--circle-back icon--circle-forward icon icon--circle-forward icon--circle-loader icon Page 1 icon--circle icon icon--clipboard icon icon--clipboard icon--clock icon icon--clock icon--closed-caption icon icon--closed-caption icon--code icon icon--code icon--collapse icon icon--collapse icon--commissions icon icon--commissions icon--compass icon icon--compass icon--confirmation icon icon--confirmation icon--conversion icon icon-conversion icon--cpu icon icon--curve-right icon icon--curve-right icon--cross icon icon--cross icon--delta-down icon icon--delta-down icon--delta-left icon icon--delta-left icon--delta-right icon icon--delta-right icon--delta-up icon icon--delta-up icon--download icon icon--download icon--ellipsis icon icon--expand icon icon--expand icon--external icon icon--external icon--eye icon icon--eye icon--facebook icon icon--facebook icon--filter icon icon--filter icon--flag icon icon--flag icon--frown-filled icon icon--frown icon icon--gear icon icon--gear icon--globe-africa icon icon--globe-africa icon--globe-america icon icon--globe-america icon--globe-asia icon icon--globe-asia icon--graph-bar icon icon--graph-bar icon--graph-line icon icon--graph-line icon--happy-filled icon icon--happy icon icon--heart-outline icon icon--heart outline icon--heart-thin-outline icon Fill 1 icon--heart icon icon--heart icon--home icon icon--home icon--home-with-door icon icon--human icon icon--human icon--humans icon icon--humans icon--image icon icon--image icon--inbox icon icon--inbox icon--info icon icon--info icon--instagram icon icon/instagram icon--lightbulb icon icon--lightbulb icon--link icon icon--link icon--lock-black-bg icon lock-icon icon--lock icon icon--lock icon--mail icon icon--mail icon--meh-filled icon icon--meh icon icon--menu icon icon--menu icon--message icon icon--message icon--mobile icon icon--mobile icon--overflow icon icon--overflow icon--pause icon icon--pause icon--pencil icon icon--pencil icon--pin icon icon--pin icon--pinterest icon icon--pinterest icon--play icon icon--play icon--plus-human icon icon--plus-human icon--plus icon icon--plus icon--prohibit icon icon--prohibit icon--project-budget icon icon--pull-quote icon icon--pull-quote icon--question-filled icon icon--question-filled icon--question icon icon--question icon--reorder icon icon-reorder icon--reply icon icon--reply icon--save icon icon--save icon--saved icon icon--saved icon--search icon icon--search icon--section-break icon icon--section-break icon--small-k icon icon--sound-hi icon icon--sound-hi icon--sound-lo icon icon--sound-lo icon--sound-mute icon icon--sound-mute icon--star-outline icon Star Outline icon--star icon icon--star icon--subtitles-captions icon icon--subtitles-captions icon--text-bold icon icon--text-bold icon--text-bullet icon icon--text-bullet icon--text-italic icon icon--text-italic icon--textalign-centered icon icon--textalign-centered icon--textalign-right icon icon--textalign-right icon--thumbs-down icon icon--thumbs-down icon--thumbs-up icon icon--thumbs-up icon--thumbsdown-outline icon icon--thumbsdown-outline icon--thumbsup-outline icon icon--thumbsup-outline icon--trash icon icon--trash icon--tumblr icon icon--tumblr icon--twitter icon icon--twitter icon--unlink icon Artboard icon--unlock icon icon--unlock icon--update-freeform-round icon icon--update-freeform-round icon--update-freeform icon icon--update-freeform icon--update-pinned icon Artboard icon--update-qa-round icon icon--update-qa-round icon--update-qa icon icon--update-qa icon--upload icon icon--upload icon--video icon icon--video icon--youtube icon icon--youtube icon-imagealign-center icon icon-imagealign-center icon-imagealign-left icon icon-imagealign-left icon-imagealign-right icon icon-imagealign-right info icon Combined Shape Copy instagram icon instagram copy kickstarter icon Artboard Copy 5 leaf icon leaf lightbulb icon icon--lightbulb link icon Combined Shape Copy 8 loading-spin icon lock icon Combined Shape Copy 4 mail icon Combined Shape map-pin icon Fill 1 menu icon Group message icon Fill 1 Copy 12 mobile icon Page 1 Copy 2 pause icon pause copy pencil icon Combined Shape Copy 3 pin icon Combined Shape Copy 11 pinterest icon pinterest play icon play copy plus-human icon icon--plus-human plus icon Fill 1 Copy 7 question icon Combined Shape Copy 14 search icon Fill 1 Copy 11 shapeshift icon share icon Fill 1 Copy slash icon solid-arrow icon solid-arrow sound-hi icon Combined Shape sound-lo icon Combined Shape sound-mute icon Combined Shape star icon Fill 1 Copy 2 stopwatch icon Group 2 thumbs-up icon Shape tools icon Shape trash icon Combined Shape tumblr icon tumblr copy twitter icon twitter copy user icon Artboard Copy 10 volume-up icon Artboard Copy 9 warning icon Combined Shape Copy 10 write icon Artboard Copy 11 x icon Fill 1 Copy 4 youtube icon Combined Shape