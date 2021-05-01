All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Fri, October 30 2020 6:00 PM UTC +00:00.
Sierra Collector's Quest
The definitive guide to more than 40 years of gaming history across the entire Sierra On-Line Multiverse.
Pledge CA$ 5 or more About $4
Digital Quest - Demo
5CAD ≈ 4USD ≈ 3EUR ≈ 3GBP
Every Pledge Helps! As a thank you for your support, you can select a digital copy of any chapter from Volume 0. There are 26 chapters to choose from, each covering one of Sierra's divisions or partners.Includes:
Estimated delivery1 backer
- Sierra Collector's Quest 0 - Digital (Select Chapter)
Pledge CA$ 25 or more About $19
Digital Quest I
25CAD ≈ 19USD ≈ 16EUR ≈ 15GBP
"Sierra Collector's Quest I - Digital Edition" in its full digital glory! A handy reference for all your electronic devices (and it'll fit in your pocket easier than the hard cover).Includes:
Estimated delivery2 backers
- Sierra Collector's Quest I - Digital
Pledge CA$ 40 or more About $30
Crazy Nick's Digital Deal
40CAD ≈ 30USD ≈ 26EUR ≈ 23GBP
Nobody knows bargain pricing like Crazy Nick! Same contents as the Digital Quest II tier, except at Crazy Nick's special discounted price! Offer expires while you wait, operators are standing by!
Digital Edition Double Pack. Volume I + Volume 0 = double the digital delight.Includes:
Estimated deliveryLimited (42 left of 50) 8 backers
- Sierra Collector's Quest I - Digital
- Sierra Collector's Quest 0 - Digital
Pledge CA$ 50 or more About US$ 38
Digital Quest II
50CAD ≈ 37USD ≈ 32EUR ≈ 29GBP
Digital Edition Double Pack. Volume I + Volume 0 = double the digital delight.Includes:
Estimated delivery0 backers
- Sierra Collector's Quest I - Digital
- Sierra Collector's Quest 0 - Digital
Pledge CA$ 57 or more About $43
Silver Quest I
57CAD ≈ 43USD ≈ 36EUR ≈ 33GBP
"Sierra Collector's Quest I - Silver Edition". This hefty 750+ page tome will look lovely alongside your favorite boxed Quests. Soft cover with black & white print. As an extra Kickstarter bonus you also receive the Digital Edition!Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world1 backer
- Sierra Collector's Quest I - Silver + Digital
Pledge CA$ 65 or more About $49
Digital Quest III
65CAD ≈ 49USD ≈ 42EUR ≈ 38GBP
Digital Edition Triple Pack. Includes ALL three digital books!Includes:
Estimated delivery2 backers
- Sierra Collector's Quest I - Digital
- Sierra Collector's Quest 0 - Digital
- Sierra Collector's Quest: QFG - Digital
Pledge CA$ 90 or more About US$ 68
Cedric's Early Bird Special
90CAD ≈ 67USD ≈ 58EUR ≈ 52GBP
The early bird gets the deal! Same contents as the Silver Quest II tier, except at Cedric's special discounted price. A deal so potent it's practically pooooiisonous!
Silver Edition Duo - Soft Cover Volume I & 0 with bonus Digital Editions!
Includes a complete set of Hero Bookmarks, and the Hero Keychain of your choice!
Plus your name will also be immortalized in the Credits!Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the worldLimited (40 left of 50) 10 backers
- Sierra Collector's Quest I - Silver + Digital
- Sierra Collector's Quest 0 - Silver + Digital
- Sierra Hero Bookmark - Complete Set
- Sierra Hero Keychain (Select)
- Sierra Collector's Quest - Credits
Pledge CA$ 120 or more About US$ 90
Silver Quest II
120CAD ≈ 90USD ≈ 77EUR ≈ 70GBP
Silver Edition Duo - Soft Cover Volume I & 0 with bonus Digital Editions!
Includes a complete set of Hero Bookmarks, and the Hero Keychain of your choice!
Plus your name will also be immortalized in the Credits!Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world2 backers
- Sierra Collector's Quest I - Silver + Digital
- Sierra Collector's Quest 0 - Silver + Digital
- Sierra Hero Bookmark - Complete Set
- Sierra Hero Keychain (Select)
- Sierra Collector's Quest - Credits
Pledge CA$ 150 or more About $112
Silver Quest III
150CAD ≈ 112USD ≈ 96EUR ≈ 87GBP
Silver Edition Trio - Soft Cover Volume I & 0 + Quest for Glory, with bonus Digital Editions!
Includes a complete set of Hero Bookmarks, and the Hero Keychain of your choice!
Plus your name will also be immortalized in the Credits!Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world3 backers
- Sierra Collector's Quest I - Silver + Digital
- Sierra Collector's Quest 0 - Silver + Digital
- Sierra Collector's Quest: QFG - Silver + Digital
- Sierra Hero Bookmark - Complete Set
- Sierra Hero Keychain (Select)
- Sierra Collector's Quest - Credits
Pledge CA$ 160 or more About US$ 120
Gold Quest I
160CAD ≈ 120USD ≈ 102EUR ≈ 93GBP
"Sierra Collector's Quest I - Gold Edition". Enjoy this loving tribute to Sierra history as it was intended - in Hard Cover and Full Color. Bonus: ALL three Digital Editions.
Includes the "Valuable Note" from Mystery House, and complete sets of Completion Certificates, Hero Bookmarks, and Hero Keychains!
Plus your name will also be immortalized in the Credits!Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world2 backers
- Sierra Collector's Quest I - Gold + Digital
- Sierra Collector's Quest 0 - Digital
- Sierra Collector's Quest: QFG - Digital
- Sierra Relic - Valuable Note
- Series Completion Certificate - Complete Set
- Sierra Hero Bookmark - Complete Set
- Sierra Hero Keychain - Complete Set
- Sierra Collector's Quest - Credits
Pledge CA$ 195 or more About $146
Gold Quest II
195CAD ≈ 146USD ≈ 125EUR ≈ 113GBP
Volume I - Gold Edition, Volume 0 - Silver Edition, plus ALL three Digital Editions.
Includes the "Valuable Note", and complete sets of Completion Certificates, Hero Bookmarks, and Hero Keychains!
Plus your name will also be immortalized in the Credits!Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world3 backers
- Sierra Collector's Quest I - Gold + Digital
- Sierra Collector's Quest 0 - Silver + Digital
- Sierra Collector's Quest: QFG - Digital
- Sierra Relic - Valuable Note
- Series Completion Certificate - Complete Set
- Sierra Hero Bookmark - Complete Set
- Sierra Hero Keychain - Complete Set
- Sierra Collector's Quest - Credits
Pledge CA$ 255 or more About $191
Gold Quest III
255CAD ≈ 191USD ≈ 163EUR ≈ 148GBP
Volume I - Gold Edition, Volume 0 & Quest for Glory - Silver Editions, plus ALL three Digital Editions.
Includes the "Valuable Note", and your choice of additional Sierra Relic - Adventurer Cap, Buckazoid, Police Badge, or Little Black Book! Also includes complete sets of Completion Certificates, Hero Bookmarks, and Hero Keychains!
Plus your name will also be immortalized in the Credits!Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world3 backers
- Sierra Collector's Quest I - Gold + Digital
- Sierra Collector's Quest 0 - Silver + Digital
- Sierra Collector's Quest: QFG - Silver + Digital
- Sierra Relic - Valuable Note
- Sierra Relic (Select)
- Series Completion Certificate - Complete Set
- Sierra Hero Bookmark - Complete Set
- Sierra Hero Keychain - Complete Set
- Sierra Collector's Quest - Credits
Pledge CA$ 390 or more About US$ 291
Sierra Quester
390CAD ≈ 292USD ≈ 250EUR ≈ 227GBP
This level is for true Sierra Questers. It begins with ALL three Gold Editions - Volume I, Volume 0, and Quest for Glory. Hard Cover and full glorious Color. A veritable "Gold Rush"! All three Digital Editions are included as well.
The massive pile of swag includes: The Valuable Note and another Sierra Relic of your choice. Also includes complete sets of Completion Certificates, Hero Bookmarks, and Hero Keychains!
Volume I & 0 will be Autographed by yours truly, and your name will be immortalized in the book credits as a Benefactor.
As an added bonus you will also receive Digital Editions of all three Ultima Collector's Guides (available digitally for the first time ever)!Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world4 backers
- Sierra Collector's Quest I - Gold + Digital
- Sierra Collector's Quest 0 - Gold + Digital
- Sierra Collector's Quest: QFG - Gold + Digital
- Sierra Relic - Valuable Note
- Sierra Relic (Select)
- Series Completion Certificate - Complete Set
- Sierra Hero Bookmark - Complete Set
- Sierra Hero Keychain - Complete Set
- Legendary Swag - Autograph
- Sierra Collector's Quest - Credits
- Ultima: The Ultimate Collector's Guide - Digital
- Ultima Online: The Ultimate Collector's Guide - Digital
- Ultima: The Ultimate Companion Guide - Digital
Pledge CA$ 495 or more About $370
Sierra Hero
495CAD ≈ 370USD ≈ 317EUR ≈ 288GBP
The Sierra Hero. ALL three Gold Editions. Hard Cover and full glorious Color. All three Digital Editions are included as well.
The awe-inspiring pile of swag includes: All FIVE Sierra Relics: the Valuable Note, Graham's Adventurer Cap, Roger's Lucky Buckazoid, Sonny's Police Badge, and Larry's Little Black Book. Complete sets of Completion Certificates, Hero Bookmarks, and Hero Keychains.
Volume I & 0 will be Autographed and individually Numbered, with a special Autographed Certificate as proof of your awesome contribution to the preservation of Sierra history. Your new Digital Library will be placed on a stylish USB Stick for posterity.
Your name will also be immortalized in the books as a Benefactor. Lastly you will get access to the books early as a Beta Tester!
Plus Digital Editions of all three Ultima Collector's Guides!Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world5 backers
- Sierra Collector's Quest I - Gold + Digital
- Sierra Collector's Quest 0 - Gold + Digital
- Sierra Collector's Quest: QFG - Gold + Digital
- Sierra Relic - Complete Set
- Series Completion Certificate - Complete Set
- Sierra Hero Bookmark - Complete Set
- Sierra Hero Keychain - Complete Set
- Legendary Swag - Autograph (Numbered)
- Legendary Swag - Certificate
- Legendary Swag - Digital Library USB
- Sierra Collector's Quest - Credits
- Sierra Collector's Quest - Beta Tester
- Ultima: The Ultimate Collector's Guide - Digital
- Ultima Online: The Ultimate Collector's Guide - Digital
- Ultima: The Ultimate Companion Guide - Digital
Pledge CA$ 1,295 or more About US$ 966
Sierra Legend
1295CAD ≈ 968USD ≈ 829EUR ≈ 752GBP
THE SIERRA LEGEND. You get ALL the stuff. Ideal starter kit for setting up your own Sierra Museum.
First and foremost is the ultra rare PLATINUM EDITION of Sierra Collector's Quest I. Full color and professionally bound in leather. Autographed & Numbered with bonus Certificate. Only TEN copies will be available here. You'll be passing this one on to your grandkids someday.
You'll also be able to peruse your Digital Editions on a fancy new Android Tablet!
I did say ALL the stuff right? ALL three Sierra books in Gold, Silver, and Digital. ALL three Ultima Books in Silver and Digital. ALL the Relics, Certificates, Bookmarks, Keychains, and the USB Stick.
But wait, there's more! A "Legend" credit in the books, Alpha & Beta Tester status, AND Pre-Alpha Digital Editions of the upcoming Sierra Collector's Quest II & III!!! The only way to get them without time travelling...Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the worldLimited (3 left of 10) 7 backers
- Sierra Collector's Quest I - Platinum Edition
- Sierra Collector's Quest I - Gold + Digital
- Sierra Collector's Quest I - Silver + Digital
- Sierra Collector's Quest II - Digital (Pre-Alpha)
- Sierra Collector's Quest III - Digital (Pre-Alpha)
- Sierra Collector's Quest 0 - Gold + Digital
- Sierra Collector's Quest 0 - Silver + Digital
- Sierra Collector's Quest: QFG - Gold + Digital
- Sierra Collector's Quest: QFG - Silver + Digital
- Sierra Relic - Complete Set
- Series Completion Certificate - Complete Set
- Sierra Hero Bookmark - Complete Set
- Sierra Hero Keychain - Complete Set
- Legendary Swag - Autograph (Numbered)
- Legendary Swag - Certificate
- Legendary Swag - Digital Library USB
- Legendary Swag - Digital Library Tablet
- Sierra Collector's Quest - Credits
- Sierra Collector's Quest - Alpha & Beta Tester
- Ultima: The Ultimate Collector's Guide - Silver + Digital
- Ultima Online: The Ultimate Collector's Guide - Silver + Digital
- Ultima: The Ultimate Companion Guide - Silver + Digital