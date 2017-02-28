Share this project

Rebel, a SWISS MADE Automatic Chronograph timepiece, LIMITED EDITION. Assembled by HAND from the finest materials.

The Most REBELLIOUS Swiss Automatic Watch Ever - LIV Watches

The Rebel LIVs ON!
Created by
LIV - Swiss Watches
LIV - Swiss Watches
2,909 backers pledged $1,703,914 to help bring this project to life.
Campaign FAQ Updates Comments Community
About this project

Miami, FL Product Design

$1,703,914

pledged of $30,000 goal

2,909

backers

 

 

 

 

    

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The New Gray / Gray
The New Gray / Gray

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

Rebel-AC 25 Jewel Swiss Automatic Chronograph
Rebel-AC 25 Jewel Swiss Automatic Chronograph

 

 

Rebel-AC 26 Jewel Swiss Automatic
Rebel-AC 26 Jewel Swiss Automatic

 

 

Rebel-DDC Day Date Chronograph
Rebel-DDC Day Date Chronograph

 

 

Risks and challenges

We've already received samples from the factory, and they all look and feel flawless and function perfectly. (Please refer to "Timeline" above.) With our first and second projects behind us, and our post-Kickstarter sales and distribution in full swing, the risks associated with late delivery are very low. Since assembly is taking place in Switzerland, please be aware that there may be unexpected circumstances that may lead to late delivery.
To ensure that every watch is created to standard and delivered in time, we will be maintaining constant and personal contact with the factory during the entire process of production. No matter what, as always, we will update our backers during the production process.

  1. Select this reward

    Pledge $259 or more About $259

    1 WATCH - FOR EARLY BIRDS

    Get 1 Limited Edition Swiss Made LIV Rebel Watch.

    PLEASE UPDATE your pledge amount based on the type of watch you want.

    Options:

    • GMT / 24H & Dual Time $259
    • Day-Date Chronograph: $390
    • Automatic Three Hand: $460
    • Automatic Chronograph: $790

    IMPORTANT: After you confirm your reward, you'll receive an email with instructions on how to secure your exact Limited Edition watch/es.

    Save up to $600 on the post-Kickstarter price, depending on your choice.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited 1,291 backers
    $
  2. Reward no longer available

    Pledge $260 or more About $260

    THE REBEL-GMT - EARLY BIRD

    Get the Swiss Made LIV Rebel-GMT 24 Hour + Dual Time Watch.

    PLEASE UPDATE your pledge amount based on how many watches you want.

    Options:
    • Rebel-GMT x1: $260
    • Rebel-GMT x2: $520
    • Rebel-GMT x3: $780

    IMPORTANT: After you confirm your reward, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to choose the color of your Rebel-GMT/s and add any of the other Rebel styles.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 3 backers
  3. Select this reward

    Pledge $370 or more About $370

    1 WATCH - SUPER EARLY BIRD

    Get 1 Limited Edition Swiss Made LIV Rebel Watch.

    PLEASE UPDATE your pledge amount based on the type of watch you want.

    Options:
    • Day-Date Chronograph: $370
    • Automatic Three Hand: $440
    • Automatic Chronograph: $770

    IMPORTANT: After you confirm your reward, you'll receive an email with instructions on how to secure your exact Limited Edition watch/es.

    Save up to $620 on the post-Kickstarter price, depending on your choice.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited 497 backers
  4. Reward no longer available

    Pledge $390 or more About $390

    1 WATCH - EARLY BIRD

    Get 1 Limited Edition Swiss Made LIV Rebel Watch.

    PLEASE UPDATE your pledge amount based on the type of watch you want.

    Options:
    • Day-Date Chronograph: $390
    • Automatic Three Hand: $460
    • Automatic Chronograph: $790

    IMPORTANT: After you confirm your reward, you'll receive an email with instructions on how to secure your exact Limited Edition watch/es.

    Save up to $600 on the post-Kickstarter price, depending on your choice.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 725 backers
  5. Reward no longer available

    Pledge $420 or more About $420

    1 WATCH - LATE BIRD

    Get 1 Limited Edition Swiss Made LIV Rebel Watch.

    PLEASE UPDATE your pledge amount based on the type of watch you want.

    Options:
    • Day-Date Chronograph: $420
    • Automatic Three Hand: $490
    • Automatic Chronograph: $840

    IMPORTANT: After you confirm your reward, you'll receive an email with instructions on how to secure your exact Limited Edition watch/es.

    Save up to $550 on the post-Kickstarter price, depending on your choice.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 9 backers
  6. Select this reward

    Pledge $740 or more About $740

    2 WATCHES - EARLY BIRD

    Get 2 Limited Edition Swiss Made LIV Rebel Watches.

    PLEASE UPDATE your pledge amount based on the type of watches you want.

    Options:
    • Day-Date Chronograph: $370/watch
    • Automatic Three Hand: $440/watch
    • Automatic Chronograph: $770/watch

    IMPORTANT: After you confirm your reward, you'll receive an email with instructions on how to secure your exact Limited Edition watch/es.

    Save up to $1,370 on the post-Kickstarter price, depending on your choice.

    Includes:
    • 2 Free Straps ($130 value)
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited 268 backers
  7. Select this reward

    Pledge $1,110 or more About $1,110

    3 WATCHES - EARLY BIRD

    Get 3 Limited Edition Swiss Made LIV Rebel Watches.

    PLEASE UPDATE your pledge amount based on the type of watches you want.

    Options:
    • Day-Date Chronograph: $370/watch
    • Automatic Three Hand: $440/watch
    • Automatic Chronograph: $770/watch

    IMPORTANT: After you confirm your reward, you'll receive an email with instructions on how to secure your exact Limited Edition watch/es.

    Save up to $2,165 on the post-Kickstarter price, depending on your choice.

    Includes:
    • 3 Free Straps ($195 value)
    • 1 Free LIV 6-Watch Case ($110 value)
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited 29 backers
  8. Select this reward

    Pledge $1,480 or more About $1,480

    4 WATCHES - EARLY BIRD

    Get 4 Limited Edition Swiss Made LIV Rebel Watches.

    PLEASE UPDATE your pledge amount based on the type of watches you want.

    Options:
    • Day-Date Chronograph: $370/watch
    • Automatic Three Hand: $440/watch
    • Automatic Chronograph: $770/watch

    IMPORTANT: After you confirm your reward, you'll receive an email with instructions on how to secure your exact Limited Edition watch/es.

    Save up to $2,980 on the post-Kickstarter price, depending on your choice.

    Includes:
    • 4 Free Straps ($260 value)
    • 1 Free LIV 6-Watch Case ($110 value)
    • 1 Free LIV Watch Winder ($130 value)
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited 31 backers
Funding period

- (30 days)