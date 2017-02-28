The Most REBELLIOUS Swiss Automatic Watch Ever - LIV Watches

Get 1 Limited Edition Swiss Made LIV Rebel Watch.

PLEASE UPDATE your pledge amount based on the type of watch you want.

Options:

• GMT / 24H & Dual Time $259

• Day-Date Chronograph: $390

• Automatic Three Hand: $460

• Automatic Chronograph: $790

IMPORTANT: After you confirm your reward, you'll receive an email with instructions on how to secure your exact Limited Edition watch/es.

Save up to $600 on the post-Kickstarter price, depending on your choice.

Less