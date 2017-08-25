About this project

698880 hours, 29120 days, 4160 weeks, 970 months, 80 years.

1 lifetime, 1 awesome calendar.

We first came across the concept of a life calendar reading Tim Urban's brilliant post called "Your life in weeks". We encourage everyone to read it here and subscribe to Wait but why's blog.

The idea is simple. The average human life worldwide is expected to last about 71.5 years. While that might seem like a long time, you'd be surprised by how short and finite it actually is when represented visually. Just have a look below. Each week is a square and each row a year. That's an entire lifetime from birth to death, in 4160 squares.

A great source of motivation.

To focus on what matters.

Or just about make any room interesting.

If you do the math (or have very good eyesight and counting skills), you'll notice we actually placed 80 years above (just to be generous). But unless you live in Japan, you're statistically beating the odds for every year you live after 80. That's 3120 weeks left if you're 20, 2600 weeks if you're 30, and less than 2080 weeks until you're 80 years old. Oh, and you'll be sleeping for 1/3 of it. Which does bring up the immediate question, what will you do with the squares you have left?

It felt like a great reminder to have around. To keep you grounded to what really matters, and to motivate you to make the best out each and every one of those finite squares. But while there where more than a couple apps and posters that served the same conceptual purpose, we couldn't really find anything that could do it in a beautiful but understated way. Something that could both serve it's function and also look great wherever it's placed. So we made our own. Hope you like them!

Explainer labels "Week of year", "Number of years", "Weeks left until 8" and "Optional personalised date" not part of design.

Color Edition

There are 3 variants of the Life Calendar. The color edition comes in full color, with each color strip representing a decade. Each square representing a week has a subtle color gradient that makes it unique among all other 4160 squares. Printed on 235gsm satin paper with a matt lamination, in either A1 (59.4 x 84.1cm) or A2 (42.0 x 59.4cm) sizes. All editions are a one-time limited print, signed and numbered on back.

White Edition

Great option if you'd like to scribble, checkmark or write on it.

With a transition between the ink and the paper's white background that reveals over 10,000 tones of black and grey, the white variant is the simplest yet most elegant edition. Printed on 235gsm satin paper with a matt lamination, in either A1 (59.4 x 84.1cm) or A2 (42.0 x 59.4cm) sizes. All editions are a one-time limited print, signed and numbered on back.

Accompanying art on first image is by the amazing Kevin Peterson (http://kevinpetersonstudios.com/)

Black Edition

A color inverted version of the white edition on a deep black background for the boldest and most modern look of all 3. All editions are a one-time limited print, signed and numbered on back.

Great for home

The office

Or that special someone that could really need an existential crisis :)

Just choose from either A1 (large) or A2 (medium) size and whether you'd like it to be personalised to a specific date.

If the campaign is successful, you'll get a survey request later on to ask for which edition you'd like. If you ordered a personalised one, we'll also ask for the start date (or date of birth), and delivery date (the day you'd like the future, or empty squares to start). Calendars ship early November of this year.

Happy backing,

Tomas & Carlos

About Us

Tomas Salas is a designer, photo/videographer and overall multi-talent wonder with a kickass instagram feed. Carlos Lagrange is a second time kickstarter (previously Code Cards) and is now the founder & CEO at Sunlight.